Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, By Therapy (T-Cell Therapies, Dendritic Cell Therapies, Tumour Cell Therapies, Stem Cell Therapies), By Source of Cell (Autologous v/s Allogenic), By Scale of Operation (Preclinical, Clinical, Commercial), By Source (In-House v/s Contract Manufacturing), By Application (Oncology, Cardiovascular Diseases, Orthopedic Diseases, Others), By End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, Others), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

New York, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, By Therapy, By Source of Cell, By Scale of Operation, By Source, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026"



Global cell therapy manufacturing market is projected to grow in the forecast period, 2022-2026 with an impressive CAGR.The market growth can be attributed to rapid growth of biopharmaceutical industries, all over the globe.



The development of the advancing therapies and transforming paradigm of several life threatening diseases is driving the growth of the global cell therapy manufacturing market in the upcoming five years.The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has played a significant role in growth of the global cell therapy manufacturing market.



Healthcare industry was involved with the extensive research and technological advancements that leads to the advanced medicine and treatment facilities for the patients.The urgent need for effective therapies as well as vaccine against the infection supported the exponential growth in the market in the past two years.



The market is expected to sustain similar growth in future five years on the same factor. Although the research is consistently growing, the expertise in the sector is limited and the lack of specialized infrastructure to produce cell therapies and various product development may cause a mild restraint on the future growth of the market.

The global cell therapy manufacturing market is segmented on the basis of therapy, source of cell, scale of operation, source, application, end user, competitional landscape, and regional distribution.Based on basis of therapy, the market is further bifurcated into T-cell therapies, dendritic cell therapies, tumor cell therapies, and stem cell therapies.



Stem cell therapy is anticipated to hold the largest shares of the market and dominate the segment in the next five years on the account of rising research and development in the area.Stem cells therapy are utilized for the cures of various chronic diseases and the consistent efforts to provide the best available treatment to the patients.



Additionally, growing number of ongoing clinical trials and increased stem cell therapy products in the market is aiding the growth of the global cell therapy manufacturing market in the upcoming five years. Rising FDA approvals, and dedicated biopharma companies for the consistent evolution of the cell therapies are also substantiating the growth of the global cell therapy manufacturing market in the next five years.

Holding the major shares of the global cell therapy manufacturing market are KBI Biopharma, Inc., Waisman Biomanufacturing, Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Merck KGaA, Catalent Inc., Lonza Group, Oxford Biomedica Plc, Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics, Inc., Wuxi Apptec, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., The Discovery Labs LLC, ABL, Inc., BioCentriq, Commercializing Living Therapies, among others. Market players are actively involved in the research and technological development in the medical applications of the cell therapy and related developments. The advanced technology has made it possible for the healthcare industry to provide excellent healthcare services through cell therapy manufacturing. Further advancement would aid the market value and brand establishment in the future five years. New market players may focus on the research and development to provide options that satisfies the consumer demand as well as benefits the market players in building their brand value. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016 – 2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022 – 2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth of the market size of global cell therapy manufacturing market from 2016 to 2019.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global cell therapy manufacturing market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast global cell therapy manufacturing market based on therapy, source of cell, scale of operation, source, application, end user, competitional landscape, and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global cell therapy manufacturing market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global cell therapy manufacturing market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global cell therapy manufacturing market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global cell therapy manufacturing market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global cell therapy manufacturing market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufactures which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufactures, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size of global cell therapy manufacturing market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Manufacturers, end users, and other stakeholders

• Distributors and suppliers of products and other stakeholders

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to cell therapy manufacturing

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global cell therapy manufacturing market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, By Therapy:

o T-Cell Therapies

o Dendritic Cell Therapies

o Tumor Cell Therapies

o Stem Cell Therapies

• Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, By Source of Cell:

o Autologous

o Allogenic

• Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, By Scale of Operation:

o Preclinical

o Clinical

o Commercial

• Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, By Source:

o In-House

o Contract Manufacturing

• Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, By Application:

o Oncology

o Cardiovascular Diseases

o Orthopedic Diseases

o Others

• Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, By End User:

o Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

o Academic & Research Institutes

o Others

• Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global cell therapy manufacturing market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131077/?utm_source=GNW



