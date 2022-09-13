U.S. markets open in 2 hours 53 minutes

Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market to Reach $6.01 Billion by 2026

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, By Therapy (T-Cell Therapies, Dendritic Cell Therapies, Tumor Cell Therapies, Stem Cell Therapies), By Source of Cell, By Scale of Operation, By Source, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market was valued at USD3123.44 million in the year 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR value of 12.0% in the forecast period, 2022-2026 to reach market value of USD6015.09 million by 2026F. The market growth can be attributed to advancing biopharmaceutical industries across the globe.

Moreover, increasing dependency on cell therapy and thus therapeutics & pharmaceutical products for the efficient treatment of the patients suffering from critical diseases and conditions is also supporting the growth of the Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in the next five years.

Additionally, growing prevalence of chronic diseases like cardiovascular diseases, cancer disease, along with lifestyle diseases like obesity, diabetes that further deteriorates immunity of the humans further contributes to the growth of the Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market in the future five years.

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2016-2019

  • Base Year: 2020

  • Estimated Year: 2021

  • Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Objective of the Study:

  • To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market from 2016 to 2020.

  • To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

  • To classify and forecast the Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market based on therapy, source of cell, scale of operation, source, application, end-user, company, and regional distribution.

  • To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market.

  • To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market.

  • To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market.

  • To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market.

  • To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by the market players in the Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market.

Key Target Audience:

  • Manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

  • Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

  • Organizations, forums and alliances related to cell therapy manufacturing

  • Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, partners, end-users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on the market opportunities.

Report Scope:
In this report, the Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, By Therapy

  • T-Cell Therapies

  • Dendritic Cell Therapies

  • Tumor Cell Therapies

  • Stem Cell Therapies

Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, By Source of Cell

  • Autologous

  • Allogenic

Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, By Scale of Operation

  • Preclinical

  • Clinical

  • Commercial

Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, By Source

  • In-House

  • Contract Manufacturing

Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, By Application

  • Oncology

  • Cardiovascular Diseases

  • Orthopedic Diseases

  • Others

Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, By End-User

  • Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

  • Academic & Research Institutes

  • Others

Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, By Region

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Spain

  • Italy

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • India

  • South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Colombia

  • Middle East & Africa

  • Israel

  • South Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • UAE

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market

5. Voice of Customers

6. Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market Outlook

7. North America Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market Outlook

8. Europe Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market Outlook

9. Asia-Pacific Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market Outlook

10. South America Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market Outlook

11. Middle East and Africa Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market Outlook

12. Market Dynamics

13. Market Trends & Developments

14. Clinical Trials

15. Patent Analysis

16. Competitive Landscape

17. Strategic Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

  • Novartis AG

  • F. Hoffmann La Roche AG

  • Gilead Sciences, Inc.

  • Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc.

  • Catalent, Inc.

  • JSR Life Sciences LLC (KBI Biopharma Inc)

  • Waisman Center (Waisman Biomanufacturing)

  • Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult

  • Merck KGaA

  • Lonza Group

  • Oxford Biomedica Plc

  • WuXi AppTec

  • Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

  • Institut Merieux (ABL Inc.)

  • BioCentriq

  • Centre for Commercialization of Regenerative Medicine (CCRM)

  • Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics)

  • Amgen Inc.

  • Bluebird Bio Inc.

  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eq9z3d

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cell-therapy-manufacturing-market-to-reach-6-01-billion-by-2026--301622807.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

