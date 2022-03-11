The Global Cell Therapy Market is expected to grow by $ 21.061 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 56.79% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Cell Therapy Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the cell therapy market and it is poised to grow by $ 21. 061 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 56.

79% during the forecast period. Our report on the cell therapy market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, limitations in traditional organ transplantations fueling demand for cell therapies, and increasing funding in cell-based research. In addition, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The cell therapy market analysis includes type and application segments and geographic landscape.



The cell therapy market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Autologous

• Allogenic



By Application

• Malignancies

• Musculoskeletal

• Cardiovascular

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increasing focus on cell therapy products as one of the prime reasons driving the cell therapy market growth during the next few years. Also, strategic alliances and increasing focus on the development of drugs for emerging applications will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on cell therapy market covers the following areas:

• Cell therapy market sizing

• Cell therapy market forecast

• Cell therapy market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cell therapy market vendors that include Astellas Pharma Inc., Athersys Inc., Avita Medical Inc., BioCardia Inc., Bone Therapeutics SA, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Caladrius Biosciences Inc., Capricor Therapeutics Inc., Castle Creek Biosciences Inc., CellPraxis, CellSeed Inc., Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., Celyad Oncology SA, Gilead Sciences Inc., Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc., Mesoblast Ltd., Novartis AG, Pharmicell Co. Ltd., Sanpower Group Co. Ltd., ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc., and Vericel Corp. Also, the cell therapy market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

