The global cell therapy packaging services market is projected to be worth USD 1.1 billion in 2030, growing at a CAGR of ~19%, claims Roots Analysis

Roots Analysis Private Limited
·3 min read

With the growing pipeline of cell therapy products as potential treatments options for a myriad of diseases, drug developers are likely to collaborate with players offering packaging and logistics services to ensure safe and timely supply to the patients

London, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “Cell Therapy Packaging Products and Services Market, 2021-2030”report to its list of offerings.

Currently, more than 30 cell therapies have received marketing approvals across the world, while more than 1,000 therapeutic candidates are under clinical evaluation. Moreover, the domain has witnessed an increase of 240% in the investment activity, between 2019- 2020. However, the ultimate success of cell therapies is dependent on the safe and timely delivery of products to the patients. In this regard, several regulatory agencies have established guidelines for cell therapy packaging, storage and transport of cell therapies.

To order this 170+ page report, which features 70+ figures and 95 tables, please visit this https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/cell-therapy-packaging-market.html

Key Market Insights

More than 30 players claim to provide cell therapy packaging products to various pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across the world
Presently, the market is dominated by large (more than 500 employees) and mid-sized players (51-200 employees), which constitute more than 70% of the total number of packaging product providers, worldwide

More than 28 companies claim to offer cell therapy packaging services
Presently, ~15 service providers offer secondary packaging for cell therapy products. Further, mid-sized firms and large players capture the highest share within this domain. It is worth mentioning that majority (65%) of the service providers, including Brooks Life Sciences, CSafe Global and WuXi Advanced Therapies are based in North America.

Several partnerships have been established in this domain, since 2016
The maximum number of deals were inked in 2019; of these, majority were technology / platform integration agreements, followed by service alliances. It is worth noting that the partnership activity within this domain has increased at a CAGR of 66%, between the period 2016-2021.

North America and Europe are anticipated to capture more than 65% of the cell therapy packaging market share by 2030

At present, more than 60% of the revenues are generated from primary packaging of cell therapies; this trend is unlikely to change significantly in short to mid-term. It is worth mentioning that the contract packaging services market in Europe is anticipated to grow at a relatively faster rate (25%), followed by the services market in Asia- Pacific (21%).

To request a sample copy / brochure of this report, please visit this https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/cell-therapy-packaging-market.html

Key Questions Answered

The USD 1.1 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the cell therapy packaging market has been analyzed across the following segments:

  • Geography

  • Type of Therapy

  • T-cell Therapies

  • Dendritic Cell Vaccines

  • Stem Cell Therapies

  • NK Cell Therapies

  • Other ATMPs

  • Package Engineering Design

  • Scale of Operation

  • Clinical

  • Commercial

The research includes detailed profiles of key service providers (listed below) engaged in this domain; each profile features an overview of the company, information on its service portfolio, recent developments, and an informed future outlook.

  • Almac

  • Catalent Pharma Solutions

  • Cryoport Systems

  • Lufthansa Cargo

  • Saint-Gobain

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

  • West Pharmaceuticals

  • Yourway

For additional details, please visit
https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/cell-therapy-packaging-market.html or email sales@rootsanalysis.com

You may also be interested in the following titles:

  1. Vaccine Manufacturing Market (3rd Edition): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030

  2. Gene Therapies Market (4th Edition): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2020-2030

  3. T-Cell Therapies Market (5th Edition): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030

  4. Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market (4th Edition): Industry Trends and Global Forecast to 2030

  5. Cell and Gene Therapy CROs Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts (2nd Edition), 2021-2030

Roots Analysis A430, 4th Floor, Bestech Business Towers, Sector 66, Mohali, India


