Global Cell and Tissue Preservation Market 2022: Industry to Grow by Over 12% Annually Through 2028

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell and Tissue Preservation Market : Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global cell and tissue preservation market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2020 to 2028. The report predicts the global cell and tissue preservation market to grow with a CAGR over 12% over the forecast period from 2022-2028. The study on cell and tissue preservation market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2020 to 2028.



The report on cell and tissue preservation market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global cell and tissue preservation market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global cell and tissue preservation market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

Increased healthcare expenditure

Adoption of regenerative medicine industry globally

2) Restraints

High preservation costs of biological specimens

3) Opportunities

Technological advancements in bio preservation processes

Segment Covered

The global cell and tissue preservation market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and end user.



The Global Cell and Tissue Preservation Market by Type

Cell Preservation

Tissue Preservation

The Global Cell and Tissue Preservation Market by Application

Therapeutics

Research & Development

Drug Discovery

Cell Therapy

Gene Therapy

IVF Treatments

The Global Cell and Tissue Preservation Market by End User

Biobanks

Hospitals

Others

Company ProfilesThe companies covered in the report include

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

LabVantage Solutions, Inc.

VWR Corporation

Biolife Solutions, Inc.

Lifeline Scientific, Inc.

Cesca Therapeutics, Inc.

BioCision

Core Dynamics, Ltd.

Custom Biogenic Systems, Inc.

Chart MVE Biomedical

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the cell and tissue preservation market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the cell and tissue preservation market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2028.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global cell and tissue preservation market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Cell and Tissue Preservation Market Overview



4. Cell and Tissue Preservation Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Cell and Tissue Preservation Market by Type



6. Global Cell and Tissue Preservation Market by Application



7. Global Cell and Tissue Preservation Market by End User



8. Global Cell and Tissue Preservation Market by Region 2022-2028



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape



