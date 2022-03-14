U.S. markets open in 29 minutes

Global Cellophane Market Size to Surpass US$ 480 Bn by 2028, at a 4.92% CAGR | Industry Trends, Share & Forecast by Facts & Factors

Facts & Factors
·9 min read
Facts &amp; Factors
Facts & Factors

[210+ Pages Report] According to Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Cellophane Market size & share was worth around USD 322 Million in 2021 and is predicted to grow to approximately USD 480 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.92% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Permapack, Futamura Group, Rengo Co., Ltd., Peter Kollarik – KOLLT, Hubei Golden Ring New Materials Tech Ltd, THE GRIFF NETWORK, International Plastics Inc., Diamond Flexible Packaging, Weifang Henglian Cellulose Film, Ing. A. Maurer SA, Zhejiang Koray New Materials, Frager SA, Imperial Extracts, and others.

NEW YORK, United States, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Cellophane Market By Commodity (Plain Transparent Cellophane, Coated Cellophane & Others [Metallic]) By Formation (Tape, Bags, Films, & Others [Sheets]), By Process (Tobacco & Cigarettes Packaging, Food Packaging, Pharmaceutical Packaging, Battery Packaging, and Others), By Distribution Network (Indirect & Direct): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2021 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Cellophane Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 322Million in 2021 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 480Million by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4.92% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What is Cellophane? How big is the Cellophane Market?

Market Overview:

Cellophane is typically a transparent thin film that is formed of regenerated cellulose, principally used for packaging material. In the initial phase of the 19th-century Cellophane was invented by Mr. Jacques Brandenberger. Its low porousness to water, oils, air, and bacteria, greases makes it suitable for food packaging. In addition to food packaging, cellophane is utilized in tubing, translucent pressure-sensitive tape, and numerous applications. Cellophane can be made from cotton, wool, hemp, as well as other sources that dissolve in carbon disulfide and alkali to form a solution termed viscose.

This viscose solution is extruded through a split into sodium sulfate and dilute sulfuric acid to re-convert the viscose into cellulose. The film is then passed through some more procedures to become a transparent, thin sheet called cellophane.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/cellophane-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

  • Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

  • The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

  • About 210+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

  • Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

  • Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

  • Includes Tables and figures have been updated

  • The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

  • Facts and Factors research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Market Growth Factors

  • Rising global investments in biodegradable cellophane packaging solutions

The increasing investments in biodegradable cellophane packaging solutions, across the world, are one of the most key factors fueling the growth of the global cellophane market. Compostable and biodegradable cellulose films are harder and more concerned with several bio-polymers presently on the market which makes them ideal for use in standard form-fill-seal and flow-wrap equipment for food packaging. The global cellophane market is anticipated to grow owing to the increasing demand by rising customer awareness and an extensive focus on innovations, research, and development by key players.

  • Increasing industrialization

Increasing industrialization, growing end-use industries, and growing demand for professionals are anticipated to witness significant growth in the global cellophane market within the forecast period. The stringent government regulations and policies for cellophane may hamper the market’s growth. The global shift towards sustainable packaging solutions, research, and development, innovations activities in the technology of the cellophane, and expansion in wide application areas for packing by manufacturers are anticipated to open new avenues for the cellophane market in the near future.

Feel Free to Inquiry of this report before purchasing - https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/cellophane-market

Industry Major Market Players

  • Permapack

  • Futamura Group

  • Rengo Co. Ltd.

  • Peter Kollarik – KOLLT

  • Hubei Golden Ring New Materials Tech Ltd

  • THE GRIFF NETWORK

  • International Plastics Inc.

  • Diamond Flexible Packaging

  • Weifang Henglian Cellulose Film

  • Ing. A. Maurer SA

  • Zhejiang Koray New Materials

  • Frager SA

  • Imperial Extracts

  • Aromatic Herbals Private Limited

  • Rajkeerth Aromatics and Biotech Pvt Ltd

  • Unikode S.A.

  • Fleurchem Inc

  • Manohar Botanical Extracts Pvt. Ltd.

  • M K Exports India.

Key questions answered in this report:

  • What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Cellophane Industry?

  • What are the main driving factors propelling the Cellophane Market forward?

  • What are the leading companies in the Cellophane Industry?

  • What segments does the Cellophane Market cover?

  • How can I receive a free copy of the Cellophane Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Insights from Primary Research:

  • As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Cellophane market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.92% during 2022-2028.

  • Through the primary research, it was established that the Cellophane market is valued at US$ 322 Million in 2021 and is expected to hit US$ 480 Million by 2028.

  • In 2021, coated cellophane accounted for approximately 50.2% of the worldwide cellophane market.

  • On the basis of region, the “Asia Pacific” region is expected to dominate the global cellophane market.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/cellophane-market

Report Scope

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 322 Million

Projected Market Size in 2028

USD 480 Million

CAGR Growth Rate

4.92% CAGR

Base Year

2021

Forecast Years

2022-2028

Key Market Players

Permapack, Futamura Group, Rengo Co., Ltd., Peter Kollarik – KOLLT, Hubei Golden Ring New Materials Tech Ltd, THE GRIFF NETWORK, International Plastics Inc., Diamond Flexible Packaging, Weifang Henglian Cellulose Film, Ing. A. Maurer SA, Zhejiang Koray New Materials, Frager SA, Imperial Extracts, Aromatic Herbals Private Limited, Rajkeerth Aromatics and Biotech Pvt Ltd, Unikode S.A., Fleurchem,Inc, Manohar Botanical Extracts Pvt. Ltd., M K Exports India., and Others

Key Segment

By Commodity, By Formation, By Process, By Distribution Network, and By Region

Major Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Purchase Options

Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Segmentation Analysis

On the basis of commodity, the cellophane market is segmented as plain transparent cellophane, coated cellophane, other (metallic). Among which coated cellophane sector is anticipated to account for the major revenue share in the cellophane market over the forecast period. The coated cellophane division is followed by the plain transparent (PT) cellophane segment in terms of revenue share. The coated cellophane segment was accounted for around 50.2% of the global cellophane market in 2021.

On the basis of formation, the cellophane market is segmented as tape, bags, films, others (sheets). Among which films segment is anticipated to account for the major revenue share in the cellophane market over the forecast period. The film segment is followed by the bags segment in terms of revenue share. The film segment was accounted for around 50.2% of the global cellophane market in 2021.

On the basis of process, the global cellophane market is categorized into tobacco & cigarettes packaging, food packaging, pharmaceutical packaging, battery packaging, others. Among these segments, the food packaging division accounted for the relative revenue share in the cellophane market. In 2021, the food packaging segment was the most attractive segment of the market. Cellophane used to pack candy, cheese, baked food, processed meat is included under this segment. This also includes processed food items such as savory snacks, ready-to-eat meals, fruits, and others. The increasing trend of the shift towards sustainable packaging solutions is estimated to propel market growth in the near future.

On the basis of the distribution network, the cellophane market is segmented as an indirect and direct distribution channel. Among which indirect distribution channel segment was accounted for more than 80.2% of the global cellophane market in 2021.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/cellophane-market

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

Regional Dominance:

Asia Pacific region accounts for about 52.42% of the global cellophane market followed by Europe with 23.82% and North America with 16.26%. Latin America (3.80%) and the Middle East (3.70%) regions show the least consumption. The global cellophane market is expected to be dominated by the Asia Pacific. There are several food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, tobacco, and other packaging companies in the Asia Pacific region. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific market is supported by a substantial amount of downstream demand. Growing demand and the presence of significant players are also driving market expansion in this region.

Recent Development

  • In April 2021, Rengo Co., Ltd. announced that the cellophane it manufactures and sells has received the "OK biodegradable MARINE" certification. The OK biodegradable MARINE certification is an international standard for certifying biodegradability in sea water, which contains fewer microbes than soil. TÜV AUSTRIA certified cellophane by ensuring compliance for being biodegradable to at least 91% in sea water within 6 months or demonstrating a biodegradation degree of 90% or greater with respect to the cellulose, as well as demonstrating the safety of the by-products to living organisms.

Browse the full “Cellophane Market By Commodity (Plain Transparent Cellophane, Coated Cellophane & Others [Metallic]) By Formation (Tape, Bags, Films, & Others [Sheets]), By Process (Tobacco & Cigarettes Packaging, Food Packaging, Pharmaceutical Packaging, Battery Packaging, and Others), By Distribution Network (Indirect & Direct): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2021 – 2028” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/cellophane-market

The global cellophane market is segmented as follows:

By Commodity Segment Analysis

  • Plain Transparent Cellophane

  • Coated Cellophane

  • Other (Metallic)

By Formation Segment Analysis

  • Tape

  • Bags

  • Films

  • Others (sheets)

By Process Segment Analysis

  • Tobacco & Cigarettes Packaging

  • Food Packaging

  • Pharmaceutical Packaging

  • Battery Packaging

  • Others

By Distribution Network Segment Analysis

  • Indirect

  • Direct

Key Offerings:

  • Market Size, Share & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

  • Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Commodity, by Formation, by Process, by Distribution Network, and by Region

  • Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request Your Free Sample Report of the Global Cellophane Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/cellophane-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors

Tocotrienol Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/tocotrienol-market

Nitrogen Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/nitrogen-market

Seed Processing Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/seed-processing-market

Pond Liners Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/pond-liners-market

Calcium Carbonate Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/calcium-carbonate-market-report

Fungicides Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/fungicides-market-report

About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/factsandfactors/

Contact Us:

Sanu Thomas

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 96043 17127

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

Blog: https://www.fnfresearch.com/blog/


