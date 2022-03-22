Global Cellular Immunotherapy Market (2022 to 2031) - Featuring Novartis, Gilead Sciences and Dendreon Pharmaceuticals Among Others

Company Logo

Global Cellular Immunotherapy Market

Dublin, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cellular Immunotherapy Global Market Report 2022: By Therapy, By Primary, By Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global cellular immunotherapy market.



This report focuses on cellular immunotherapy market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the cellular immunotherapy market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the cellular immunotherapy ? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Cellular Immunotherapy market global report answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider cellular immunotherapy market, and compares it with other markets.

Major players in the cellular immunotherapy market are Novartis AG, Gilead Sciences Inc. (Kite Pharma), Apac Biotech, Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC, JW CreaGene Co. Ltd., Green Cross Corp. (GC Pharma), AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer Inc. and Roche.



The global cellular immunotherapy market is expected to grow from $3.68 billion in 2021 to $4.30 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $7.60 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.3%.



The cellular immunotherapy market consists of revenues generated by the companies engaged in developing, manufacturing, and sales of cellular immunotherapy drugs. Cellular immunotherapy is also known as adoptive cell therapy, a form of treatment that utilizes the cells of the immune system to eliminate diseases including non-Hodgkin lymphoma, cancer, and acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.



The main therapies of cellular immunotherapy are tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy, engineered T cell receptor (TCR) therapy, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy, natural killer (NK) cell therapy. Tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy is a type of adoptive cellular therapy that involves extracting infiltrated lymphocytes from tumours, culturing and amplifying them in vitro, and then infusing them back into patients to treat them. The various primary indication includes b-cell malignancies, prostate cancer, renal cell carcinoma, liver cancer, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, others and are used for the treatment of prostate cancer, breast cancer, skin cancer, ovarian cancer, brain tumour, lung cancer and others.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Increasing research and successful clinical trials in cellular immunotherapy are expected to drive the growth of the cellular immunotherapy market over the forecast period. Companies are focusing on developing new cellular immunotherapies for treating different diseases. The rapid growth in the development of cellular immunotherapy in clinical and preclinical stages in 2020 as compared to that in 2019 is projected to expand the landscape of cellular immunotherapy. Subsequently, generating higher revenues for the cellular immunotherapy market.



The high cost of cellular immunotherapies is anticipated to hinder the cellular immunotherapy's market growth. CAR-T therapy is a type of cellular immunotherapy and only two have been approved in the USA. The price of Yescarta and Kymriah is more than $350,000 per treatment in the USA, which is highly unaffordable for a majority of the patients especially with low income. The high cost of cellular immunotherapies discourages patients to opt for this drug, thereby, impacting the demand and the market negatively.



Companies in the cellular immunotherapy market are focusing on developing off-the-shelf allogeneic therapies for new and improved cancer treatment. Off-the-shelf allogeneic therapies are produced from the cells of donors instead of the patient cells as in the case of autologous therapy. Their non-customized nature provides advantages such as cost-effectiveness, large scale, fast, and quality control production.



