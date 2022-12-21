Global Cellular IoT Gateway Market Report 2022-2026: Vendors Move to Employ Vertical Integration Strategies in Attractive Niches

Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Cellular IoT Gateway Market - 6th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cellular IoT gateway market to reach US$ 2.2 billion in 2026

The analyst has done a major survey among all the cellular IoT gateway vendors and found that the global cellular IoT gateway market was worth approximately US$ 1.15 billion in 2021, an increase of 14 percent from the previous year.

The analyst estimates that shipments of cellular IoT gateways will grow from 4.5 million units in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1 percent to reach 8.0 million units in 2026. The report also includes vendor market shares and market forecasts for the IoT module market.

Cellular IoT gateways are standalone devices that provide primary or backup cellular connectivity to devices in a local network. For the purpose of this report, the analyst defines cellular IoT gateways as general-purpose cellular routers, gateways and modems that are enclosed in a chassis with external power supply, no display and at least one input/output port. The product category has evolved over the past decades from simple networking devices to aggregation points for devices, implementing advanced functionality for security and edge computing.

The cellular IoT gateway market is driven by the growing need to connect assets and work forces in remote and temporary locations as enterprises digitalise their operations. Annual shipments amounted to 4.5 million units in 2021, generating annual revenues of US$ 1.1 billion, an increase of 14 percent from the previous year. The Americas is the largest regional market, accounting for about US$ 582 million.

The average selling price in the region is significantly higher compared to other markets, primarily due to a higher share of feature-rich, high-speed 4G LTE and 5G devices in the product mix. The market value of the European and Asia-Pacific regions accounted for US$ 309 million and US$ 222 million respectively. The analyst forecasts that the market will grow at a CAGR of 13.6 percent in the next five years to reach US$ 2.2 billion in 2026.

The analyst ranks US-based Cradlepoint as the market leader with an estimated US$ 290 million in annual revenues from IoT gateway sales (adjusted for comparability due to the company's subscription model). Teltonika Networks is the second largest provider with US$ 95 million in annual revenues. Top players further include Cisco, Sierra Wireless and Digi International, which generated an estimated US$ 90 million, US$ 85 million and US$ 65 million respectively. The top five vendors held a combined market share of about 54 percent.

Other vendors with significant presence on the cellular IoT gateway market are InHand Networks, Peplink, Hongdian, HMS Networks and Robustel. All of the top ten cellular IoT gateway vendors shipped more than 100,000 devices in the year. Notable vendors further include MultiTech, Lantronix, Systech, Casa Systems in North America; Advantech, Four-Faith, Milesight and Moxa in the Asia-Pacific region; and NetModule, Matrix Electronica, Westermo, RAD, Eurotech, Thales and Option in the EMEA region.

Though many distributed enterprises are already taking advantage of the fast deployment time and ease of use of cellular solutions, the analyst believes that the trend will accelerate in the 5G era. As the cost per GB decreases, 5G connectivity will become an increasingly attractive alternative to fixed broadband and over time reach a level in which the monthly fee is comparable to a fixed broadband subscription, thereby expanding the market for cellular routers, gateways and modems.

Highlights from the report:

Insights from 30 executive interviews with market-leading companies.

Summary of the M2M/IoT hardware value chain.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Updated profiles of 32 cellular IoT gateway vendors and 15 module vendors.

Overview of certifications required for cellular devices.

Price comparisons between IoT gateway vendors.

Market forecasts lasting until 2026.

This report answers the following questions:

Which are the leading providers of cellular IoT gateways?

Which are the drivers and barriers on the cellular IoT gateway market?

How does the IoT gateway market differ between regions?

Which applications are suitable for the cellular IoT gateway form factor?

How will 5G NR affect the IoT gateway market?

Which cellular IoT module vendors are also active on this market?

How will the cellular IoT gateway market evolve over the next five years?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1 IoT Networking and Communications

1.1 Introduction

1.1.1 The IoT technology stack

1.2 Gateways, routers and modems

1.3 Embedding cellular technology in products and systems

1.3.1 Cellular IoT hardware value chain

1.3.2 Carrier, industry and region specific certifications

1.4 Cellular IoT from 2G to 5G

1.4.1 2G mobile networks

1.4.2 3G/4G mobile networks

1.4.3 4G/5G mobile IoT networks (LTE-M and NB-IoT)

1.4.4 5G networks

1.4.5 LPWA and satellite technologies

1.4.6 Cost comparison for cellular and LPWA technologies

2 Market Forecasts and Trends

2.1 Market forecasts

2.1.1 The embedded cellular IoT module market and vendor market shares

2.1.1 Cellular IoT module market analysis and forecasts

2.1.3 The cellular IoT gateway market and vendor market shares

2.1.4 Cellular IoT gateway market analysis and forecasts

2.2 Market trends

2.2.1 Transportation is the largest cellular IoT gateway end market

2.2.2 5G router shipments are set to accelerate in 2023

2.2.3 Enterprises adopt 5G/LTE solutions for resilient connectivity

2.2.4 Private cellular networks to expand the addressable market for IoT gateways

2.2.5 Vendors move to employ vertical integration strategies in attractive niches

2.2.6 Modular devices enable flexibility and upgradability

2.2.7 Sales growth accelerates as supply constraints ease

2.2.8 The cellular IoT gateway industry continues its consolidation journey

3 Company Profiles and Strategies

3.1 Cellular IoT gateway vendors

3.1.1 Acksys

3.1.2 ADLINK Technology

3.1.3 Advantech

3.1.4 Belden

3.1.5 Casa Systems

3.1.6 Cisco

3.1.7 Cradlepoint (Ericsson)

3.1.8 Digi International

3.1.9 Eurotech

3.1.10 Four-Faith Communication Technology

3.1.11 HMS Networks

3.1.12 Hongdian

3.1.13 InHand Networks

3.1.14 INSYS Microelectronics

3.1.15 Lantronix

3.1.16 Matrix Electronica

3.1.17 MB Connect Line (Red Lion)

3.1.18 MC Technologies

3.1.19 Milesight

3.1.20 Moxa

3.1.21 MultiTech

3.1.22 NetModule (Belden)

3.1.23 Option (Crescent)

3.1.24 Peplink

3.1.25 Queclink Wireless Solutions

3.1.26 RAD

3.1.27 Red Lion

3.1.28 Robustel

3.1.29 Sagemcom Dr. Neuhaus

3.1.30 Systech Corporation

3.1.31 Teltonika Networks

3.1.32 Westermo

3.2 Cellular IoT module vendors

3.2.1 Cheerzing

3.2.2 China Mobile IoT

3.2.3 Fibocom

3.2.4 Gosuncn WeLink

3.2.5 MeiG Smart Technology

3.2.6 Murata

3.2.7 Neoway

3.2.8 Nordic Semiconductor

3.2.9 Quectel

3.2.10 Rolling Wireless

3.2.11 Sierra Wireless

3.2.12 Sunsea AIoT (SIMCom & Longsung)

3.2.13 Telit

3.2.14 Thales

3.2.15 u-blox

3.2.16 Other cellular IoT module vendors

