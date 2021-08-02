The Global Cellular M2M Value-Added Services (VAS) Market is expected to grow by $ 59.75 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 34.77% during the forecast period

Global Cellular M2M Value-Added Services (VAS) Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the cellular M2M value-added services (VAS) market and it is poised to grow by $ 59.

New York, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cellular M2M Value-Added Services (VAS) Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04899098/?utm_source=GNW

75 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 34.77% during the forecast period. Our report on the cellular M2M value-added services (VAS) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the declining cost of connectivity applications, growing demand for enhanced M2M data communication, and escalating demand for connectivity. In addition, the declining cost of connectivity applications is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The cellular M2M value-added services (VAS) market analysis includes the end-user and service segments and geographic landscape.



The cellular M2M value-added services (VAS) market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Consumer electronics

• Automotive

• Transportation and logistics

• Healthcare

• Others



By Service

• Managed services

• Professional services



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growth of the automotive industry by leveraging 5G technology as one of the prime reasons driving the cellular M2M value-added services (VAS) market growth during the next few years. Also, digital signage in the M2M retail sector and M2M platform consolidation will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on cellular M2M value-added services (VAS) market covers the following areas:

• Cellular M2M value-added services (vas) market sizing

• Cellular M2M value-added services (vas) market forecast

• Cellular M2M value-added services (vas) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cellular M2M value-added services (VAS) market vendors that include Aeris Communications Inc., Amdocs Ltd., AT and T Inc., China Mobile Ltd., Deutsche Telekom AG, Sierra Wireless Inc., Telefonica SA, Thales Group, Verizon Communications Inc., and Vodafone Group Plc. Also, the cellular M2M value-added services (VAS) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04899098/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



