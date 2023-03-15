Global Cellulose Microfibers and Cellulose Nanofibers Market Report 2023: Demand in Tons Per Market, Current and Forecast to 2033
Cellulose is the main component of plant cell walls and a natural polymer. It is bio-based, renewable, biodegradable, recyclable, carbon binding and safe for people and the environment and is an important product for the replacement of fossil-based materials.
The market for bio-based and biodegradable cellulose microfibers (Microfibrillated Cellulose) has experienced strong growth in the last decade and this trend is expected to continue with the growth in the circular bio-based economy.
The market for cellulose nanofibers (Nanofibrillated Cellulose ) has also experienced significant recent growth, especially in Asia. Cellulose nanofibers are sustainable materials with high mechanical strength and stiffness (stronger than steel), high aspect ratios, high transparency, high chemical resistance and impressive rheological, optical and film-forming properties.
They are also lightweight and have made a recent impact in industrial applications in biopolymers, bio-composites and hygiene and sanitary products.
Report contents include:
Cellulose microfiber (Microfibrillated Cellulose) market
Opportunities in cellulose microfibers (Microfibrillated Cellulose).
Recycling of
cellulose microfibers (Microfibrillated Cellulose).
Global production capacities, by Microfibrillated Cellulose producer, current and planned.
Commercialized products on the market incorporating cellulose microfibers (Microfibrillated Cellulose).
Demand in tons per market, current and forecast to 2033.
Cellulose microfibers (Microfibrillated Cellulose) pricing.
Market analysis for cellulose microfibers in:
Analysis of alternative feedstocks (non-wood fibres, textile waste etc.).
Profiles of 58 cellulose microfibers companies. Companies profiled include Borregaard Chemcell, Daicel Corporation, Fiberlean, Klabin, Norkse Skog, Sappi Biotech, Stora Enso, Suzano and Valmet.
Cellulose nanofiber (Nanofibrillated Cellulose) market
Opportunities in cellulose nanofibers (Nanofibrillated Cellulose).
Global production capacities, by CNF producer, current and planned.
Commercialized products on the market incorporating CNFs.
CNF applications by industry.
Demand in tons per market, current and forecast to 2033.
Cellulose nanofibers pricing.
Markets analysis for CNFs in Polymer composites, Automotive, Building & Construction, Packaging, Textiles, Biomedicine, Pharma, Healthcare, Sanitary and Hygiene Products, Paints & Coatings, Aerogels, Oil & Gas, Filtration, Cosmetics, Food Additives.
Profiles of 121 cellulose nanofibers companies. Companies profiled in the report include Asahi Kasei, Chuetsu Pulp & Paper Daicel, Daiichi Kogyo, Daio Paper, GranBio Technologies, Nippon Paper, Oji Holdings, Sugino Machine and Seiko PMC.
Key Topics Covered:
1 TECHNOLOGY ANALYSIS
1.1 Cellulose
1.2 Feedstocks
1.2.1 Wood
1.2.2 Plant
1.2.3 Tunicate
1.2.4 Algae
1.2.5 Bacteria
1.3 Cellulose fibers
1.3.1 Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC)
1.3.2 Commercial production of cellulose fibers from plants
1.3.2.1 Seed fibers
1.3.2.1.1 Cotton
1.3.2.1.1.1 Production volumes 2018-2033
1.3.2.1.2 Kapok
1.3.2.1.2.1 Production volumes 2018-2033
1.3.2.1.3 Luffa
1.3.2.2 Bast fibers
1.3.2.2.1 Jute
1.3.2.2.1.1 Production volumes 2018-2033
1.3.2.2.2 Hemp
1.3.2.2.2.1 Production volumes 2018-2033
1.3.2.2.3 Flax
1.3.2.2.3.1 Production volumes 2018-2033
1.3.2.2.4 Ramie
1.3.2.2.4.1 Production volumes 2018-2033
1.3.2.2.5 Kenaf
1.3.2.2.5.1 Production volumes 2018-2033
1.3.2.3 Leaf fibers
1.3.2.3.1 Sisal
1.3.2.3.1.1 Production volumes 2018-2033
1.3.2.3.2 Abaca
1.3.2.3.2.1 Production volumes 2018-2033
1.3.2.4 Fruit fibers
1.3.2.4.1 Coir
1.3.2.4.1.1 Production volumes 2018-2033
1.3.2.4.2 Banana
1.3.2.4.2.1 Production volumes 2018-2033
1.3.2.4.3 Pineapple
1.3.2.5 Stalk fibers from agricultural residues
1.3.2.5.1 Rice fiber
1.3.2.5.2 Corn
1.3.2.6 Cane, grasses and reed
1.3.2.6.1 Switch grass
1.3.2.6.2 Sugarcane (agricultural residues)
1.3.2.6.3 Bamboo
1.3.2.6.3.1 Production volumes 2018-2033
1.3.2.6.4 Fresh grass (green biorefinery)
1.3.3 Regenerated cellulose fibers
1.3.4 Ionic liquids
1.4 Cellulose nanofibers
1.4.1 Properties
1.4.2 Applications
1.5 Cellulose filaments
1.6 Pricing
2 MICROFIBRILLATED CELLULOSE (CELLULOSE MICROFIBERS) MARKET
2.1 Production capacities 2022
2.2 Global market demand 2018-2033 (tons)
2.3 Market supply chain
2.4 Products
2.5 Paperboard and packaging
2.5.1 Market overview
2.5.2 Global market in tons to 2033
2.6 Textiles
2.6.1 Market overview
2.6.2 Global market in tons to 2033
2.7 Personal care
2.7.1 Market overview
2.7.2 Global market in tons to 2033
2.8 Paints and coatings
2.8.1 Market overview
2.8.2 Global market in tons to 2033
2.9 Other markets
3 NANOFIBRILLATED CELLULOSE (CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS) MARKET
3.1 Market supply chain
3.2 Cellulose nanofibers (CNF) production capacities 2022, in metric tons by producer
3.3 Products
3.4 Packaging
3.4.1 Market overview
3.4.2 Applications
3.4.2.1 Reinforcement and barrier
3.4.2.2 Biodegradable food packaging foil and films
3.4.2.3 Paperboard coatings
3.4.3 Global market in tons to 2033
3.5 Textiles
3.5.1 Market overview
3.5.2 Applications
3.5.2.1 CNF deodorizer and odour reducer (antimicrobial) in adult and child diapers
3.5.2.2 Footwear
3.5.3 Global market in tons to 2033
3.6 Hygiene and sanitary products
3.6.1 Applications
3.6.2 Global market in tons to 2033
3.7 Composites
3.7.1 Market overview
3.7.2 Applications
3.7.2.1 Automotive composites
3.7.2.2 Biocomposite films & packaging
3.7.2.3 Barrier packaging
3.7.2.4 Thermal insulation composites
3.7.2.5 Construction composites
3.7.3 Global market in tons to 2033
3.8 Automotive
3.8.1 Market overview
3.8.2 Applications
3.8.2.1 Composites
3.8.2.2 Tires
3.8.3 Global market in tons to 2033
3.9 Construction
3.9.1 Market overview
3.9.2 Applications
3.9.2.1 Sandwich composites
3.9.2.2 Cement additives
3.9.2.3 Pump primers
3.9.2.4 Thermal insulation and damping
3.9.3 Global market in tons to 2033
3.10 Biomedicine and healthcare
3.10.1 Market overview
3.10.2 Applications
3.10.2.1 Wound dressings
3.10.2.2 Drug delivery stabilizers
3.10.2.3 Tissue engineering scaffolds
3.10.3 Global market in tons to 2033
3.11 Paints and coatings
3.11.1 Market overview
3.11.2 Applications
3.11.3 Global market in tons to 2033
3.12 Aerogels
3.12.1 Market overview
3.12.2 Global market in tons to 2033
3.13 Oil and gas
3.13.1 Market overview
3.13.2 Applications
3.13.2.1 Oil recovery applications (fracturing fluid)
3.13.2.2 CNF Membranes for separation
3.13.2.3 Oil and gas fluids additives
3.13.3 Global market in tons to 2033
3.14 Filtration
3.14.1 Market overview
3.14.2 Applications
3.14.2.1 Membranes for selective absorption
3.14.3 Global market in tons to 2033
3.15 Personal care
3.15.1 Market overview
3.15.1.1 Rheological modifying agents
3.15.2 Applications
3.15.2.1 Food additives
3.15.2.2 Pickering stabilizers
3.15.2.3 Hydrogels
3.15.2.4 Cosmetics and skincare
3.15.3 Global market in tons to 2033
4 MICROFIBRILLATED CELLULOSE COMPANY PROFILES (58 company profiles)
5 CELLULOSE NANOFIBER COMPANY PROFILES (121 company profiles)
6 RESEARCH SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY
6.1 Report scope
6.2 Research methodology
7 REFERENCES
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
525 Solutions, Inc.
Aichemist Metal Inc.
ANPOLY, Inc.
Asahi Kasei Corporation
Azul Energy
Beijing Ding Sheng Xiong Di Technology Co., Ltd.
Betulium Oy
BIO-LUTIONS International AG
Biotecam
Birla Cellulose
BlockTexx Pty Ltd.
Blue BioFuels, Inc.
Borregaard ChemCell
Cass Materials Pty Ltd
Ceapro, Inc.
Cellfion AB
CELLiCON B.V.
Cellucomp Ltd.
Cellulose Lab
Cellutech AB (Stora Enso)
Centre Technique du Papier (CTP)
CH Bioforce
Chemkey Advanced Materials Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
Chuetsu Pulp & Paper Co., Ltd.
CIRC
Circular Systems
CNNT
CreaFill Fibers Corporation
Daicel Corporation
DaikyoNishikawa Corporation
Daio Paper Corporation
Daishowa Paper Products Co. Ltd.
Daito Kasei Kogyo Co.
Denso Corporation
DIC
DKS Co. Ltd.
Earth Recycle Co., Ltd.
Eastman Chemical Co.
Ehime Paper Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
Evolgene Genomics SL
Evrnu
Fiberlean Technologies
Fillerbank Limited
FineCell Sweden AB
Freyzein
Fuji Pigment Co., Ltd.
Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd
Gen Corporation
GenCrest Bio Products
Glamarium OU Technologies
Granbio Technologies
GreenNano Technologies Inc.
GS Alliance Co. Ltd.
Guilin Qihong Technology
Hansol Paper., Ltd.
Harvest Nano, Inc.
Hattori Shoten K.K.
HeiQ Materials AG
Hexa Chemical Co. Ltd./Nature Gift
Hokuetsu Toyo Fibre Co., Ltd.
Honext Material SL
i-Compology Corporation
Infinited Fiber Company Oy
Inspidere B.V.
InventWood
Ioncell Oy
JeNaCell GmbH (Evonik)
Kami Shoji Company
Kao Corporation
Kelheim Fibres
Klabin S.A.
KOS 21
KRI, Inc.
Kruger Biomaterials, Inc.
Lenzing AG
LIST Technology AG
Lixea
Maniwa Biochemical
Marine Nanofiber Co., Ltd.
Marusumi Paper Company Limited
Marutomi Seishi Co., Ltd.
Masuko Sangyo Co., Ltd.
Metsa Group
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation/Mitsubishi Paper Mills Limited
Mizuno Kinzoku Shoji Co., Ltd.
Moorim P&P
Mori Machinery Co., Ltd.
MOVIC AMT Co., Ltd.
NANOGRAFI Co. Inc
Nanollose Ltd
National Research Company
Natural Friend
Nature Costech Co., Ltd.
Nature Gifts Co., Ltd.
Nippon Paper Group, Inc.
Nippon Shizai Co., Ltd
Nissin Kogyo Co., Ltd.
Noosa Fiber
Nordic Bioproducts Group
Norske Skog ASA
Ocean TuniCell AS
Oita CELENA Co., Ltd.
Oji Holdings Corporation
Omura Paint Co., Ltd.
Onkyo Corporation
Orange Fiber S.r.l.
Organic Disposables
Osaka Gas Chemicals Co., Ltd.
Panasonic
Performance BioFilaments Inc
PhotoCide Protection, Inc.
Re:newcell
Releaf Paper
Rengo Co., Ltd.
Ripro Corporation
Rise Innventia AB
Risho Kogyo Co. Ltd.
Sanwa Kako Co. Ltd
Sappi Limited
SaXcell BV
Seiko PMC Corporation
Sharp Chemical Ind. Co., Ltd.
Shinwa Kako KK
Simplifyber, Inc.
Smartfiber AG
Soma Bioworks/White Lemur Co.
Spinnova Oyj
Starlite Co., Ltd.
Stora Enso Oyj
Sugino Machine Limited
Suzano (Woodspin)
Svilosa AD
Taiyo Holdings Co Ltd
Take Cite Co., Ltd.
Tentok Paper Co. Ltd
The Hurd Co
The Japan Steel Works Ltd
Tianjon Haojia Cellulose Co., Ltd.
Toagosei Co. Ltd.
Tokushu Tokai Paper Co., Ltd.
Toppan Printing Co., Ltd.
Toray Industries, Inc.
Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.
Toyota Boshoku Corporation
TPS, Inc
TreeToTextile
TS Tech Co., Ltd.
Ube Industries, Ltd.
Unitika Co., Ltd.
University of Maine Process Development Center
UPM Biocomposites
UPM-Kymmene Corporation
US Forest Products Laboratory (FPL)
Valmet Oyj
VERDE Nanomaterials, Inc
Verso Corporation
VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland Ltd
Weidmann Fiber Technology
Woodly Ltd.
Worn Again Technologies
Xylocel Oy
Yokohama Bio Frontier, Inc.
Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.
Yoshikawakuni Plastics Industries Co., Ltd.
Zelfo Technology GmbH
Zeoform
Zhejiang Jinjiahao Green Nanomaterial Co., Ltd.
ZoepNano Sdn. Bhd
