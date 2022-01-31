U.S. markets open in 3 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,421.00
    -2.25 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,502.00
    -93.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,494.25
    +61.25 (+0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,953.90
    -11.70 (-0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.67
    +0.85 (+0.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.70
    +4.10 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    22.52
    +0.22 (+0.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1174
    +0.0022 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.54
    -1.95 (-6.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3442
    +0.0042 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5000
    +0.3100 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,288.05
    -845.39 (-2.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    854.70
    +12.24 (+1.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,454.61
    -11.46 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,001.98
    +284.64 (+1.07%)
     

Global Cellulose Nanofibers Market Report 2022-2032: Potential Revenues, Growth Rates, Pricing, Most Likely Applications and Market Challenges

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Cellulose Nanofibers to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Cellulose nanofibers (CNF), also called cellulose nanofibrils or nanofibrillated cellulose, are sustainable materials with high mechanical strength and stiffness (stronger than steel), high aspect ratios, high transparency, high chemical resistance and impressive rheological, optical and film-forming properties. They are also lightweight and have made a recent impact in industrial applications in biopolymers, bio-composites and hygiene and sanitary products.

Industrial products have been introduced to the market recently in packaging, composites and thermoplastics, biomedicine and hygiene, mainly in the Japanese market. Advanced applications in paper batteries and flexible electronics are also expected once current processing challenges have been overcome.

CNF production is now at the industrial scale, with numerous large paper manufacturers establishing multi-ton production facilities. Japanese chemicals manufacturers have also initiated cellulose nanofiber production capabilities. Facilities have also been established in Europe (mainly Scandinavia), Canada and the United States.

Report contents include:

  • Global production capacities, by CNF producer, current and planned

  • Production volumes by region

  • Commercialized products on the market incorporating CNFs

  • Stage of commercialization for cellulose nanofiber applications by the company (TRL)

  • CNF applications by industry

  • Demand in tons per market, current and forecast to 2032

  • Market drivers, trends and challenges, by end-user markets

  • Competitive landscape of CNF by market, volumes, key trends and growth. Potential for CNF to gain market share by market volume across all end-user markets. Markets covered include Polymer composites, Automotive, Building & Construction, Packaging, Textiles, Biomedicine, Pharma, Healthcare, Sanitary and Hygiene Products, Paints & Coatings, Aerogels, Oil & Gas, Filtration, Cosmetics, Food Additives, Electronics, Batteries, Aerospace and 3D printing.

  • In-depth market assessment of opportunities for CNF including potential revenues, growth rates, pricing, most likely applications and market challenges.

  • In-depth analysis of the market by applications including estimated market size, penetration and growth. Applications covered include Polymer composite parts; Biodegradable and renewable nanocomposites; Automotive composites; Packaging films; Aerogels; Construction materials; Packaging fillers/additives; Paint and coatings additives; Deodorant sheets; Pharmaceutical additives; Renewable plastic parts/casings; Transparent films for electronics; Flexible and printed electronics; Batteries; Flexible and paper batteries; Filtration membranes.

  • In-depth key player profiles of 91 companies, including products, current capacities and plans for new capacities, production processes, prices per kg and commercial activities. Companies profiled in the report include Asahi Kasei, Chuetsu Pulp & Paper Daicel, Daiichi Kogyo, Daio Paper, GranBio Technologies, Nippon Paper, Oji Holdings, Sugino Machine, Seiko PMC and more

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary
1.1 The Market for Cellulose Nanofibers
1.2 Industry Developments 2020-22
1.3 Market Outlook in 2022 and Beyond
1.4 Global Production of Nanocellulose (Cellulose Nanofibers, Microfibrillated Cellulose and Cellulose Nanocrystals)
1.4.1 Global Nanocellulose Production Capacities 2021, by Type
1.4.2 Cellulose Nanofibers (Cnf) Production Capacities 2022, in Metric Tonnes by Producer
1.4.3 Microfibrillated Cellulose (Mfc) Production Capacities 2022
1.4.4 Cellulose Nanocrystals (Cnc) Production Capacities 2022
1.5 Market Challenges for Cellulose Nanofibers
1.6 Cellulose Nanofibers Commercial Products
1.7 Cellulose Nanofibers Market by Region
1.7.1 Japan
1.7.2 China
1.7.3 Malaysia
1.7.4 Western Europe
1.7.5 North America
1.8 Global Government Funding
1.9 Market Impact from COVID-19 Crisis

2 Overview of Nanocellulose
2.1 Cellulose
2.2 Nanocellulose
2.3 Properties of Nanocellulose
2.4 Advantages of Nanocellulose
2.5 Manufacture of Nanocellulose
2.6 Production Methods
2.7 Types of Nanocellulose
2.7.1 Microfibrillated Cellulose (Mfc)
2.7.2 Cellulose Nanofibers (Cnf)
2.7.2.1 Applications
2.7.3 Cellulose Nanocrystals (Cnc)
2.7.3.1 Synthesis
2.7.3.2 Properties
2.7.3.3 Applications
2.7.4 Bacterial Nanocellulose (Bnc)
2.7.4.1 Applications
2.8 Synthesis

3 Market Opportunities in Cellulose Nanofibers

4 Regulations and Standards
4.1 Standards
4.1.1 International Standards Organization (Iso)
4.1.2 American National Standards
4.1.3 Csa Group
4.2 Toxicity
4.3 Regulation

5 Cellulose Nanofibers Supply Chain

6 Cellulose Nanofibers Pricing

7 Markets for Cellulose Nanofibers
7.1 Composites
7.1.1 Market Overview
7.1.2 Applications
7.1.2.1 Automotive Composites
7.1.2.2 Biocomposite Films & Packaging
7.1.2.3 Barrier Packaging
7.1.2.4 Thermal Insulation Composites
7.1.2.5 Construction Composites
7.1.3 Global Market in Tons to 2032
7.1.4 Product Developers
7.2 Automotive
7.2.1 Market Overview
7.2.2 Applications
7.2.2.1 Composites
7.2.2.2 Air Intake Components
7.2.2.3 Tires
7.2.3 Global Market in Tons to 2032
7.2.4 Product Developers
7.3 Buildings and Construction
7.3.1 Market Overview
7.3.2 Applications
7.3.2.1 Sandwich Composites
7.3.2.2 Cement Additives
7.3.2.3 Pump Primers
7.3.2.4 Thermal Insulation and Damping
7.3.3 Global Market in Tons to 2032
7.3.4 Product Developers
7.4 Paper and Board Packaging
7.4.1 Market Overview
7.4.2 Applications
7.4.2.1 Reinforcement and Barrier
7.4.2.2 Biodegradable Food Packaging Foil and Films
7.4.2.3 Paperboard Coatings
7.4.3 Global Market in Tons to 2032
7.4.4 Product Developers
7.5 Textiles and Apparel
7.5.1 Market Overview
7.5.2 Applications
7.5.2.1 Cnf Deodorizer and Odour Reducer (Antimicrobial) in Adult and Child Diapers
7.5.2.2 Footwear
7.5.3 Global Market in Tons to 2032
7.5.4 Product Developer Profiles
7.6 Biomedicine and Healthcare
7.6.1 Market Overview
7.6.2 Applications
7.6.2.1 Wound Dressings
7.6.2.2 Drug Delivery Stabilizers
7.6.2.3 Tissue Engineering Scaffolds
7.6.3 Global Market in Tons to 2032
7.6.4 Product Developers
7.7 Hygiene and Sanitary Products
7.7.1 Market Overview
7.7.2 Applications
7.7.3 Global Market in Tons to 2032
7.7.4 Product Developers
7.8 Paints and Coatings
7.8.1 Market Overview
7.8.2 Applications
7.8.3 Global Market in Tons to 2032
7.8.4 Product Developers
7.9 Aerogels
7.9.1 Market Overview
7.9.2 Global Market in Tons to 2032
7.9.3 Product Developers
7.10 Oil and Gas
7.10.1 Market Overview
7.10.2 Applications
7.10.2.1 Oil Recovery Applications (Fracturing Fluid)
7.10.2.2 Cnf Membranes for Separation
7.10.2.3 Oil and Gas Fluids Additives
7.10.3 Global Market in Tons to 2032
7.10.4 Product Developers
7.11 Filtration
7.11.1 Market Overview
7.11.2 Applications
7.11.2.1 Membranes for Selective Absorption
7.11.3 Global Market in Tons to 2032
7.11.4 Product Developers
7.12 Rheology Modifiers
7.12.1 Market Overview
7.12.2 Applications
7.12.2.1 Food Additives
7.12.2.2 Pickering Stabilizers
7.12.2.3 Hydrogels
7.12.3 Global Market in Tons to 2032
7.12.4 Product Developers
7.13 Other Markets
7.13.1 Printed, Stretchable and Flexible Electronics
7.13.2 3D Printing
7.13.3 Aerospace
7.13.4 Batteries

8 Cellulose Nanofiber Company Profiles

9 Research Scope and Methodology
9.1 Report Scope
9.2 Research Methodology

10 References

Companies Mentioned

  • Asahi Kasei

  • Chuetsu Pulp & Paper Daicel

  • Daiichi Kogyo

  • Daio Paper

  • GranBio Technologies

  • Nippon Paper

  • Oji Holdings

  • Sugino Machine

  • Seiko PMC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q862eq

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cellulose-nanofibers-market-report-2022-2032-potential-revenues-growth-rates-pricing-most-likely-applications-and-market-challenges-301471361.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Beaten-Down Stocks That Can Thrive With Rising Interest Rates

    Recent comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell confirmed the U.S. central bank intends to raise interest rates in the near future, and investors are coming to terms with the likelihood that multiple hikes are imminent. With interest rates set to rise and a multitude of other risk factors on the horizon, being selective has taken on added importance. A panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three companies that look poised for success despite the shifting macroeconomic climate.

  • 20 Bargain Stocks to Buy Now, According to Barron’s Roundtable Experts

    From Peru to Palo Alto, our Roundtable panelists see plenty of opportunities in increasingly challenging markets.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Under $10 With Over 100% Upside Potential

    Small-capitalization stocks have been hit particularly hard over the past months. A look at the Russell 2000, the leading index of small caps, tells the story. The Russell last hit a record high back in November of last year, and it's gone mostly downhill from there -- falling 20%. But low prices now could translate into investor opportunities later on. In fact, Jefferies strategist Steven DeSanctis believes that the small caps are in a "bottoming out process." DeSanctis argues that “valuations

  • 5 Surefire Stocks to Buy During This Stock Market Correction

    Whereas 24 of the past 38 double-digit percentage declines in the S&P 500 reached a bottom in 104 or fewer calendar days, bull markets are typically measured in years. Put another way, every stock market correction is a buying opportunity for the patient. If you have capital ready to put to work during this stock market correction, the following surefire stocks appear ripe for the picking.

  • Why the stock market is as vulnerable as someone after a bad breakup: Morning Brief

    Investors have been beat-up in 2022. Most probably still don't get it. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, January 31, 2021.

  • Our Top Stocks to Buy Amid the Stock Market Correction

    The stock market has done an abrupt about-face. While stock market corrections can be tough to stomach, they often present great opportunities to buy high-quality stocks at lower prices. Here's why they believe Nucor (NYSE: NUE), NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE), and Nio (NYSE: NIO) look like great buys during the current sell-off.

  • Cathie Wood Boosts Robinhood Buying With Stock at Record Low

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood stepped up buying of Robinhood Markets Inc. shares as the online broker’s stock dropped to a record low following earnings that fell short of Wall Street expectations. Most Read from BloombergAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealVol

  • 3 Value Tech Stocks to Buy After the Market Sell-off

    With that in mind, three Fool.com contributors think Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), and Kulicke & Soffa Industries (NASDAQ: KLIC) are a buy right now. Billy Duberstein (Micron): DRAM and NAND flash producer Micron had held up better than high-flying growth stocks from November through early January, but even this outperforming value stock cracked amid the big market sell-off over the past two weeks. It's possible supply could be squeezed even more in the near future amid the ongoing chip shortage.

  • Spotify Lost More Than $2 Billion in Market Value After Neil Young Pulled His Music Over Joe Rogan’s Podcast

    Spotify’s market capitalization fell about $2.1 billion over a three-day span this week, coming after folk rocker Neil Young yanked his songs from the audio-streaming giant to protest Joe Rogan’s misinformation-spreading podcast. Shares of Spotify fell 6% from Jan. 26-28. Over the same time period, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index rose 1.7% and the Dow […]

  • What to expect from markets in the next six weeks, before the Federal Reserve revamps its easy-money stance

    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is giving investors another six weeks to envision a future where interest rates start to climb and its balance sheet dramatically shrinks. Expect a lot of swings in markets until then.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Faces Loyalty Test After Tech-Stock Rout

    One of the hottest funds of the stimulus era confronts a market that doesn’t appear to be moving in its direction.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

    A tumbling market has provided the perfect opportunity to put money to work in these top-tier companies.

  • Comcast, Chevron, and 7 More Companies That Boosted Their Stock Dividends This Week

    Chevron Comcast and Kimberly-Clark were among the many U.S. companies that declared dividend increases this week. Several other energy firms declared dividend increases as well. Oil services company Halliburton (HAL) said it plans to raise its quarterly dividend to 12 cents a share, more than double the 4.5 cents it has been paying.

  • What CEOs Are Saying About Inflation: ‘The World Has Changed’

    Leaders from Apple, McDonald’s, Southwest and other companies share what they are seeing and doing about rising prices.

  • 2 Stocks That Are Generating More Than 300% Sales Growth

    These companies are still in their early growth stages and their numbers are likely to get even bigger in the future.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • ConocoPhillips to sell Permian Basin assets to another Houston-based co. for $440M

    When ConocoPhillips announced in September it would purchase Royal Dutch Shell’s Permian business for $9.5 billion cash, CEO Ryan Lance said his company would start selling off other oil and gas producing acreage to the tune of $4 billion to $5 billion by 2023.

  • Is Roblox a Buy Right Now?

    Investors in Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) have had a bumpy ride lately. While existing investors might be upset with the recent share price correction, those who have missed the boat earlier have another opportunity to buy Roblox stock on the cheap. There are many reasons investors might find Roblox a compelling investment opportunity.

  • Occidental Petroleum: Low-Priced Opportunity

    I am bullish on Occidental Petroleum (OXY), as Wall Street analysts are generally bullish on it and the average price target indicates strong upside potential over the next year. Additionally, the business should benefit from macro trends and the valuation multiples look very cheap relative to historical averages. Occidental Petroleum is a company that was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Texas, United States. In the U.S., Chile, and Canada, the company operates as a petrochemical manufac

  • Better Buy: Nvidia vs. AMD

    Computers in many forms are becoming increasingly vital for both business and personal use. Two leading computer component suppliers are Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) (NASDAQ: AMD).