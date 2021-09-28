U.S. markets open in 3 hours 50 minutes

Global Central Nervous Disorders Therapeutics Market to Garner $232.29 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·4 min read

Rise in prevalence of CNS disorders, increase in the geriatric population, and the presence of strong pipeline drugs are the key factors driving the growth of the global central nervous disorders therapeutics market. The COVID-19 pandemic severely affects the respiratory system and it is recorded to affect central and peripheral systems of the body. This has affected the global central nervous disorders therapeutics market.

Portland, OR, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Central Nervous Disorders Therapeutics Market generated $117.556 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to reach $232.29 billion by 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, emerging and current trends, future estimations, and key players.

For Right Perspective and Competitive Insights, Get Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13486

Increase in the number of CNS disorders, increase in R&D activities, and the availability of strong pipeline drugs are the key factors that propel the growth of the central nervous disorders therapeutics market.

However, costly treatments, especially, the cost of treatment in developing countries hamper the market growth. On the other hand, the presence of novel drug delivery systems in CNS and improvements in technologies to generate quality drug delivery systems are anticipated to create future growth opportunities for the central nervous disorders therapeutics market.

Covid-19 impact on global central nervous disorders therapeutics market:

  • The COVID-19 pandemic affects the respiratory system, and has been recorded to affect central and peripheral systems. This affected the central nervous disorders therapeutics market across the globe.

  • The pandemic has impacted the demand and supply of the market across the world by affecting the production and demand of CNS disorder drugs and creating disruptions in distribution channels.

  • The pandemic also had a financial impact on firms operating in the market.

  • Supply chain and production activities of neurological biomarkers are disrupted due to nationwide lockdowns.

The report segments the global central nervous disorders therapeutics market on the basis of distribution channel, disease, age group, and region.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13486

Based on disease, the mental health segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the lead throughout the forecast period. The same segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.9% from 2021 to 2030. The research has studied other segments such as neurovascular diseases, degenerative diseases, infectious diseases, and others.

Based on the distribution channel, the retail pharmacies segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the global central nervous disorders therapeutics market. The same segment is expected to lead throughout the forecast period. However, the online pharmacies segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding nearly half of the total share, and is expected to maintain dominance throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Leading players of the global central nervous disorders therapeutics market analyzed in the research include Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Biogen, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Astra Zeneca, Shire PLC, Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Pfizer, Inc.

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Teleradiology Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

Chromatography Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

Genome Editing Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

Digital Pathology Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

Surgical Robotics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

Medical Simulation Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

