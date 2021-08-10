U.S. markets open in 4 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,424.50
    -1.25 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,983.00
    -15.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,130.00
    +4.75 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,233.80
    +1.10 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.91
    +1.43 (+2.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,732.10
    +5.60 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    23.48
    +0.21 (+0.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1741
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.76
    +0.61 (+3.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3870
    +0.0020 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4520
    +0.1470 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,960.57
    +2,185.13 (+4.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,126.90
    +67.57 (+6.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,124.43
    -7.87 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,888.15
    +68.11 (+0.24%)
     

Global Central Nervous System Therapeutics Market, By Drug Class, By Application, By Route of Administration, By End User, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

ReportLinker
·6 min read

Global Central Nervous System Therapeutics Market, By Drug Class (Multiple Sclerosis, Antipsychotic, Antiepileptics, Analgesics & Anesthetics, Anti-Parkinson, Others), By Application (Neurodegenerative Diseases, Mental Health and Trauma, Neurovascular Diseases, Infectious Diseases, CNS Cancer, Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Others), By End User (Hospital, Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

New York, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Central Nervous System Therapeutics Market, By Drug Class, By Application, By Route of Administration, By End User, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128269/?utm_source=GNW

Global Central Nervous System Therapeutics market was valued USD 82947.46 million in 2020 and is forecast to grow with an impressive CAGR of 7.4% in the forecast period. The market showed a steady growth in the historical years and is expected to continue to grow in the next five years too. The growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing demand for the effective treatment plans and better medication. Furthermore, the rising foreign direct investments are also contributing to the growth of the global central nervous system therapeutics market.
Global Central Nervous System Therapeutics market is segmented by drug class, application, route of administration, end user, distribution channels, and regional distribution and by company.Based on drug class the market is further fragmented into multiple sclerosis, antipsychotic, antiepileptics, analgesics & anesthetics, anti-Parkinson, and others.

The multiple sclerosis sub-segment is expected to dominate the market in the future whereas antiepileptics is expected to grow at a faster rate.
The application segment is further fragmented into neurodegenerative diseases, mental health and trauma, neurovascular diseases, infectious diseases, CNS cancer and others. The neurodegenerative diseases sub-segment is dominating the Central Nervous System Therapeutics Market accounting for 34.29% of total market share in 2020. Over the forecast period, the category is expected to maintain its dominance. The rising incidence of neurodegenerative disorders such as Multiple Sclerosis, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, as well as the high cost of treatment of these neurodegenerative disorders, are expected to boost the segmental share.
According to the Parkinson’s Foundation, in United States alone, there were approximately 930,000 people suffering from Parkinson diseases in 2020 and it is estimated that by 2030, there will be around 1.2 million people in the United States with Parkinson disease. According to the National Council of Behavioral Health, approximately 70% of adults, in the United States will be exposed to some form of traumatic events once in their lifetime.
Future of the market is favorably dependent on the advancement of therapeutic drugs for central nervous system disorders. The market experiences a rising demand for effective drugs and motivating investments from pharmaceutical companies in research and development.
Some of the major players in the market are Biogen Inc., Johnson & Johnson, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Novartis AG, Sanofi AG, Eli Lilly and Company Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Bayer AG, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Amgen Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Pharmaceuticals Ltd. among others. The companies are focusing on extensive research and developments activities to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include formation of alliances and partnerships.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016 – 2019
Base Year: 2020
Estimated Year: 2021
Forecast Period: 2022 – 2026

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of Global central nervous system therapeutics market from 2016 to 2020.
• To estimate and forecast the market size of Global central nervous system therapeutics market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.
• To classify and forecast Global central nervous system therapeutics market based on drug class, application, route of administration, end User, distribution channel, and regional distribution.
• To identify dominant region or segment in the Global central nervous system therapeutics market.
• To identify drivers and challenges for Global central nervous system therapeutics market.
• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Global central nervous system therapeutics market.
• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Global central nervous system therapeutics market.
• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in Global central nervous system therapeutics market.
The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors across the globe.

Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.

Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufactures which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufactures, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.
The analyst calculated the market size of Global central nervous system therapeutics market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-User segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.

Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.

Key Target Audience:

• Central nervous system therapeutics manufacturers, end user, distributors and other stakeholders
• distributors and suppliers of central nervous system therapeutic drugs and other stakeholders
• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to central nervous system therapeutics
• Market research and consulting firms
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, end User, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, Global central nervous system therapeutics market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Global Central Nervous System Therapeutics Market, By Drug Class:
o Multiple Sclerosis
o Antipsychotic
o Antiepileptics
o Analgesics & Anesthetics
o Anti-Parkinson
o Others
• Global Central Nervous System Therapeutics Market, By Application:
o Neurodegenerative Diseases
o Mental Health and Trauma
o Neurovascular Diseases
o Infectious Diseases
o CNS Cancer
o Others
• Global Central Nervous System Therapeutics Market, By Route of Administration:
• Oral
• Parenteral
• Others
• Global Central Nervous System Therapeutics Market, By End User:
• Hospitals
• Clinics
• Diagnostic Laboratories
• Others
• Global Central Nervous System Therapeutics Market, By Distribution Channel:
o Hospital Pharmacy
o Online Pharmacy
o Retail Pharmacy
• Global Central Nervous System Therapeutics Market, By Region:
o North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
o Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
o APAC
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
o MEA
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global central nervous system therapeutics market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128269/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stock Soared Today

    Moderna's shares received a boost from news that its COVID vaccine was granted provisional registration by Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration. Moderna has agreements in place to potentially supply as many as 25 million doses of its vaccine to the Australian government by 2022. Shares of Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax rose sharply on Monday.

  • AMC shares pop following earnings

    Shares of AMC Entertainment jump after the theater chain announced Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Why Ballard Power, Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Especially FuelCell Energy Stocks Popped Today

    Last week was an important week for the hydrogen fuel cell industry, with Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP), Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) reporting earnings. FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) was the odd man out. It reports earnings only next month -- but even FuelCell Energy had some news to report today.

  • Why Shares of Vaxart Are Soaring Today

    Shares of clinical-stage vaccine developer Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are up again today, gaining 12.34% to $9.83 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The stock is up 21% over the past five trading days due to greater capital inflows after the company released encouraging second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. Vaxart managed to raise $36.2 million during the quarter via issuing new stock -- bringing its cash balance to $177.3 million.

  • 10 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best lithium and phosphate stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now. The global efforts towards decarbonization have accelerated in the past few years with the United States […]

  • Why NIO Stock Is Higher Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO (NYSE: NIO) were trading higher on Monday, after a Wall Street analyst shared an upbeat outlook for the company ahead of its second-quarter earnings report. As of 1 p.m. EDT today, NIO's American depositary shares were up about 3% from Friday's closing price. In a new note released on Monday morning, Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu said that he expects NIO's second-quarter results to come in above Wall Street's consensus estimate.

  • 3 Big Takeaways From Workhorse Group's Earnings Report

    Workhorse's weary investors might finally have something to cheer -- and it's not the U.S. Postal Service.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), a mid-cap biotech, are down by a hefty 41.4% as of 10:08 a.m. EDT Monday morning. The drugmaker's shares are tumbling today in response to a disappointing regulatory update for AXS-05 as a potential treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD). Specifically, Axsome revealed during its 2021 second-quarter earnings release this morning that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had notified the company on July 30, 2021 that it has identified deficiencies within the drug's regulatory application that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements at this time.

  • 3 Vaccine Stocks for the Next Decade

    Because of COVID-19, vaccine stocks have been fantastic investments over the last couple of years. What should investors expect over the next 10 years?

  • Why Fastly Stock Is Up Sharply on Monday

    Shares of edge computing specialist Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) are jumping on Monday. As of 11:25 a.m. EDT, the stock is up 5.4%. Two factors likely helping the stock are a bullish day for growth stocks overall and further rebounding from the stock's recent post-earnings slide.

  • Earnings engine continues to power on, but peak growth likely behind us: strategist

    John Hancock Investment Management co-chief investment strategist Emily&nbsp;Roland&nbsp;discusses earnings season and what types of companies investors should seek as a safety trade amid rising volatility.

  • Why Nokia Rallied More Than 14% in July

    The wireless networking solutions company is slowly but surely working its way back to its once-iconic form.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: What's Inside Berkshire Hathaway's Portfolio?

    You must keep up on Warren Buffett stocks: The Berkshire Hathaway chief sticks to a winning investing formula, but he does not sit still.

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Reverse Stock Split And Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • Why Pinterest Stock Plunged 25% in July

    Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) stock plummeted 25.4% in July, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The catalyst was the image-sharing platform's release of its second-quarter report, which disappointed many investors. Despite July's big pullback, shares of Pinterest (which went public in April 2019) are up 68.2% over the one-year period through Aug. 9, compared with the broader market's 34.3% return over this period.

  • ARK Invest Stocks To Buy And Watch: 6 Stocks That Cathie Wood's ARK ETFs Own; Tesla Races Higher On Upgrade

    Cathie Wood's ARK Invest ETFs are some of the hottest ETFs after 2020's huge gains. Five ARK Invest stocks to buy and watch include Coinbase and Tesla.

  • Why Editas Medicine Beat the Market on Monday

    Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) got a spoonful of good medicine on Monday that gave its shares a healthy lift; ultimately, the stock closed the day more than 4.4% higher. Lee's new bullishness on the company, which utilizes gene-editing technology to develop medications, is due to several positive factors. Finally, in his research note, Lee touted the company's "scarcity value as a relatively unencumbered CRISPR-Cas platform company making [it] attractive as a potential partner or a target."

  • Is Moderna Stock A Buy After Shares Notch Another Record High?

    Is Moderna stock a buy after hitting notching new record highs after inking new supply deals for its Covid vaccine?

  • Is Upstart Holdings (UPST) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Vulcan Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Large Cap, Small Cap, Focus Composite, Focus Plus Composite, and All Cap Composite” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Vulcan’s Large Cap Composite Fund delivered a 12.4% net return for the second quarter of 2021, 9.9% for the […]

  • 3 Stocks That Will Shape the Future of Technology

    The pace of technological change will only accelerate. Here are three stocks to help you take advantage.