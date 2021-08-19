U.S. markets close in 1 hour 42 minutes

Global Centrifugal Blood Pumps Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2021: A $126.7 Million Market by 2028

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Centrifugal Blood Pumps Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Electronic, Mechanical), by End Use (Hospitals, ASCs, Specialty Clinics), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global centrifugal blood pumps market size is estimated to reach USD 126.7 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period.

Demand for centrifugal blood pumps is increasing owing to its several advantages such as low maintenance costs, small in size, and less capital investment. Thus, such advantages offered by centrifugal blood pumps are estimated to fuel market growth during the forecast period.

Growing clinical experience and cardiotomy suction devices have led to a significant increase in usage of mechanical centrifugal blood pumps and to the improvement of outcomes after short and long-term support. As the interventional methods in the cardiovascular field continue to develop and a majority of critically ill patients undergo treatment, the demand for mechanical centrifugal blood pumps is increasing drastically in this field.

Changing lifestyle and increase in prevalence of lifestyle-associated diseases are also expected to contribute to the market growth. Increasing prevalence of diseases such as diabetes, obesity and cardiovascular diseases coupled with rising number of geriatric population are fueling the demand for cardiovascular procedures. Treatment of such diseases involves the use of cardiotomy suction devices, which, in turn, is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Centrifugal Blood Pumps Market Report Highlights

  • The electronic segment held the largest revenue share in 2020. High product efficacy is a major factor augmenting segment growth

  • The hospitals segment is predicted to grow at the fastest growth rate over the forecast timeframe due to increasing number of patient visits and advanced infrastructure in hospitals as compared to other healthcare facilities

  • North America held the largest revenue share in market in 2020 and is predicted to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This is attributable to strong per capita healthcare spending and favorable healthcare policies that has led to introduction of cardiotomy suction devices

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Centrifugal Blood Pumps Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Chapter 4. Global Centrifugal Blood Pumps Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 5. Global Centrifugal Blood Pumps Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6. Global Centrifugal Blood Pumps Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

  • 3M

  • Baxter International

  • BraileBiomedica Ltd.

  • Getinge AB

  • Kyocera Corporation

  • LivaNovaPlc

  • Medtronic

  • Terumo Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9rv9sb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-centrifugal-blood-pumps-market-size-share--trends-analysis-report-2021-a-126-7-million-market-by-2028--301359099.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

