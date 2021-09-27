U.S. markets open in 4 hours 13 minutes

Global Centrifugal Pumps Market Report 2021: Using IIoT Solutions to Disrupt Business Models for End-users in Various Industries

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Centrifugal Pumps Market Growth Opportunities, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

There is increasing emphasis on curbing carbon emissions and moving toward sustainable industrial practices worldwide. Governments, organizations, and end users are evaluating different ways to reduce emissions, with the energy sector focusing on green strategies to drive the next decade of innovation.

As the COVID-19 pandemic causes severe uncertainties, volatility, and complexity, and organizations look to cut operational costs and preserve bottom lines, digital transformation has become a sought-after aspect of sustaining performance. This study's focus is to assess the impact of trends and challenges that influence the growth outlook for pump manufacturers in the next seven years.

The report analyzes various trends - including product, economic, technological, regulatory, and political factors that positively and negatively impact the centrifugal pump market - and offers an in-depth analysis of each region. This research includes an assessment of centrifugal pump sales across various industry verticals in the global market.

It provides a competitive assessment of the global centrifugal pumps market, including competitive landscape, heat map, and outlook. This research offers several growth opportunities for pump manufacturers to consider and embraces a specific methodology that includes discussions with the senior management of centrifugal pump manufacturers, with additional support from secondary research.

Research Scope

  • Five product segments: Single stage, multi-stage, axial and mixed, submersible, and sealless and circulator pumps

  • Five regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific

  • Nine end-user segments: Oil and gas, chemicals, food and beverage, water and wastewater, pharmaceuticals, power generation, construction, metals and mining, and others


Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis

  • Segmentation

  • Key Competitors

  • Key Growth Metrics

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Restraints

  • Forecast Assumptions

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Product

  • Revenue Forecast by Region

  • Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical

  • Competitive Environment

  • Revenue Share

  • Revenue Share Analysis

  • Performance Analysis of Top 5 Participants

  • Competitive Heat Map Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, North America

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Latin America

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Europe

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Middle East and Africa

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Asia-Pacific

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - IIoT-based Solutions for Overall Plant Performance Management

  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Using IIoT Solutions to Disrupt Business Models for End-users in Various Industries

  • Growth Opportunity 3 - Connected Distribution Network for Better Maintenance

  • Growth Opportunity 4 - Quality Control Management for Improved Plant Productivity

9. Next Steps


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3rrapg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


