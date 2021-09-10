U.S. markets closed

Global Ceramic Fiber Market (2021 to 2026) - Increasing Capacity Expansions and Joint Venture Activities in High-growth Markets Presents Opportunities

·8 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Ceramic Fiber Market by Type (RCF, AES Wool), Product Form (Blanket, Module, board, Paper) End-use Industry (Refining & Petrochemical, Metals, Power Generation), and Region (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, South America) - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The ceramic fiber market is projected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.9% from USD 2.1 billion in 2021. The growth of the ceramic fiber market is primarily triggered by its increasing use in the refining & petrochemical and power generation industries.

The major restraint for the market will be the stringent regulations pertaining to the use of carcinogenic materials. The harmful and adverse effects on the environment and human health is a major concern, worldwide. The use of such toxic substances has, thus, been limited or banned in many applications, thereby restraining the market growth. However, rising demand for high-temperature insulation from developed regions will act as an opportunity for the market.

The RCF is the largest type for the ceramic fiber market in 2020

The rising construction activities; high production of iron & steel and aluminum industries; the rising demand for flexible, durable, and lightweight materials; rising standard of living, and high per-capita spending are driving the RCF market in this region. Owing to the carcinogenic nature of RCF and the introduction of several regulations on the use of RCF, companies are now manufacturing and using AES wool as a substitute for RCF.

The blanket is estimated to be the largest product form in the ceramic fiber market between 2021 and 2026

The blanket is the most widely-known product form of ceramic fiber because of its versatility in design and performance. The blanket segment accounted for the largest share of the overall market, in terms of value, in 2020. The huge demand in this segment is owing to the high demand for insulation material in the shipping, metal, automotive, and space industries.

Refining & petrochemical is estimated to be the largest end-use industry of the ceramic fiber market between 2021 and 2026

The refining & petrochemical industry had the highest market share and is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period mainly because of its high use in the furnaces and boilers for refining crude and petrochemicals production. The increasing need to lower operating costs, increase reliability, and lower the energy use in furnace linings, roofs, and walls are fueling the demand for ceramic fiber in the refining & petrochemical industry.

APAC is expected to be the largest ceramic fiber market during the forecast period, in terms of value

The dominance is expected to continue during the forecast period due to intensive R&D, increasing infrastructural development activities, and increasing awareness created by regulatory organizations, such as EPA and REACH, for environmental protection. Intensive R&D activities are being undertaken in countries, such as China and India.

In addition, increasing construction activities to cater to the increasing population and high demand for lightweight and low-cost substitute products are fueling the growth of the ceramic fiber market in the region.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments identified through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing demand for ceramic fiber insulation from high-temperature applications
5.2.1.2 Increased thermal efficiency as compared to substitutes
5.2.1.3 Rapid urbanization and infrastructural developments
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Stringent regulations pertaining to the use of carcinogenic materials and durability issue
5.2.2.2 Stringent regulations on conventional insulation products
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing demand from various applications in aerospace and alternative energy industries
5.2.3.2 Increasing capacity expansions and joint venture activities in high-growth markets
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Changes in the iron & steel industry of China
5.2.4.2 Delayed and increased ocean freights to affect ceramic fiber imports
5.3 Porter's Five forces Analysis
5.4 Macroeconomic Indicators
5.4.1 GDP Trends and forecast of Major Economies
5.4.2 Oil & Gas Industry
5.5 COVID-19 Impact
5.5.1 Introduction
5.5.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment
5.5.3 COVID-19 Economic Assessment
5.5.3.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Economy-Scenario Assessment
5.6 Impact of COVID-19: Customer Analysis

6 Industry Trends
6.1 Supply Chain Analysis
6.1.1 Raw Material
6.1.2 Manufacturing
6.1.3 Distribution
6.1.4 End-Use Industries
6.2 Ceramic Fiber Market: Realistic, Pessimistic, Optimistic, and Non-COVID-19 Scenarios
6.2.1 Non-COVID-19 Scenario
6.2.2 Optimistic Scenario
6.2.3 Pessimistic Scenario
6.2.4 Realistic Scenario
6.3 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Business
6.3.1 Revenue Shift & Revenue Pockets for Ceramic Fiber
6.4 Connected Markets: Ecosystem
6.5 Technology Analysis
6.6 Case Study Analysis
6.6.1 Case Study On Rolls Royce, Howmet Georgetown Casting, Airex, and Halliburton
6.6.2 Inverter Damper Insulation for Esscano Power by Morgan Advanced Materials
6.7 Trade Data Statistics
6.7.1 Import Scenario of Ceramic Fiber
6.7.2 Export Scenario of Ceramic Fiber
6.8 Average Selling Price
6.9 Regulatory Landscape
6.9.1 Regulations Related To Ceramic Fiber
6.10 Patent Analysis
6.10.1 Approach
6.10.2 Document Type
6.10.3 Jurisdiction Analysis
6.10.4 Top Applicants

7 Ceramic Fiber Market, by Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Refractory Ceramic Fiber (RCF)
7.2.1 Large Usage of RCF In APAC Countries To Drive the Market
7.3 Alkaline Earth Silicate (AES) Wool
7.3.1 Stringent Regulations To Drive the Market
7.4 Others

8 Ceramic Fiber Market, by Product form
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Blanket
8.2.1 Increasing Demand From Metal and Automotive Sectors To Drive the Market
8.3 Module
8.3.1 Upcoming Projects In Iron & Steel and Petrochemical Sectors To Drive the Market
8.4 Board
8.4.1 Increased Use of Ceramic Fiber In Insulation Panels To Drive the Market
8.5 Paper
8.5.1 Intensive R&D and Easy Availability of Raw Materials In APAC Region To Drive the Market
8.6 Others

9 Ceramic Fiber Market, by End-Use Industry
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Refining & Petrochemical
9.2.1 Strong Demand for Ceramic Fiber In High-Temperature Manufacturing Conditions of Petrochemical Industry
9.3 Metals
9.3.1 Dominance of China and Other Southeast Asian Countries To Drive the Metal Segment
9.4 Power Generation
9.4.1 Increasing Use of Ceramic Fibers In Alternative Energy Systems To Drive the Segment
9.5 Others

10 Ceramic Fiber Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Key Players' Strategies
11.2.1 Overview of Strategies Adopted by Key Ceramic Fiber Manufacturers
11.3 Market Share Analysis
11.3.1 Ranking of Key Market Players, 2020
11.3.2 Market Share of Key Players
11.3.2.1 Unifrax I Llc
11.3.2.2 Morgan Advanced Materials plc
11.3.2.3 Luyang Energy-Saving Materials Co. Ltd.
11.3.2.4 Ibiden Co. Ltd.
11.3.2.5 Nutec Fibratec
11.3.3 Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Players
11.4 Company Product Footprint Analysis
11.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant
11.5.1 Terminology/Nomenclature
11.5.1.1 Stars
11.5.1.2 Emerging Leaders
11.6 Start-Up/SMEs Evaluation Quadrant
11.6.1 Responsive Companies
11.6.2 Dynamic Companies
11.6.3 Starting Blocks
11.7 Competitive Situations and Trends
11.7.1 Product Launches
11.7.2 Deals

12 Company Profiles
12.1 Major Players
12.1.1 Morgan Advanced Materials Plc
12.1.2 Unifrax I Llc
12.1.3 Luyang Energy Savings Material Co., Ltd.
12.1.4 Ibiden Co., Ltd.
12.1.5 Harbisonwalker International Inc.
12.1.6 Isolite Insulating Product Co. Ltd.
12.1.7 Nutec Fibratec
12.1.8 Yeso Insulating Product Co., Ltd
12.1.9 Rath Group
12.1.10 Fibrecast Inc.
12.1.11 Double Egret thermal Insulation
12.2 Startup/SME Players
12.2.1 Promat
12.2.2 Pyrotek Inc.
12.2.3 Ceramsource Inc.
12.2.4 Adl Insulflex Inc.
12.2.5 Lewco Specialty Products, Inc.
12.2.6 3M
12.2.7 M.E. Schupp Industrial Ceramics GmbH
12.2.8 Mineral Seal Corporation
12.2.9 General Insulation Company, Inc.
12.2.10 Great Lakes Textiles
12.2.11 Shree Ceramic Fiber Private Limited
12.2.12 BASF SE
12.2.13 Thermalmax Inc.
12.2.14 NGP Industries Limited

13 Adjacent & Related Markets

14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9s9onj

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-ceramic-fiber-market-2021-to-2026---increasing-capacity-expansions-and-joint-venture-activities-in-high-growth-markets-presents-opportunities-301373441.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

