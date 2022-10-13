Global Ceramic Matrix Composites and Carbon Matrix Composites Markets/Technology Analysis Report 2022: Revenue/Sales Data for 2021, Estimates for 2022, and CAGR Projections Through 2027
Global Ceramic Matrix Composites and Carbon Matrix Composites Market
Dublin, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ceramic Matrix Composites and Carbon Matrix Composites: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an updated review of CMC and CAMC technology, including materials and production processes, and identifies current and emerging applications for this technology.
The report also studies the market by applications, matrix and reinforcement. The application segment includes aerospace and defense, electronics, energy and environmental, mechanical and chemical, medical and dental, sensors and instrumentation, and transportation. The matrix segment includes carbon, silicon carbide, alumina, calcium phosphate and others. The reinforcement segment includes continuous fiber, short fibers and other fibers.
Within this sector, CMCs and CAMCs are primarily used for friction products, engine components, thermal shields and armor products.
Despite the negative effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on industries, countries have increased defense budgets and military spending. Multiple nations are in the race to become super and nuclear powers due to the use of these materials that can tolerate temperature and impact, which are lightweight for vehicles and armor, creating huge demand in this industry.
Demand for ceramic and carbon matrix composites is projected to continue growing at a fairly rapid pace during the forecast period due to various factors, including:
Sustained demand for CMCs and CAMCs in existing applications due to their unique properties.
The migration of certain applications (e.g., jet turbine engines) from pilot production to mass production.
Introduction of new composite materials with enhanced properties.
Introduction of more efficient and cost-effective production technologies that will facilitate economies of scale.
Growing penetration of nanocomposite materials with advanced performance characteristics.
High levels of related research and development (R&D) activity.
The market analysis conducted by the publisher for this report is divided into four sections.
First section: This provides an introduction to the topic and a historical review of CMC and CAMC technology, including an outline of recent events. Current and emerging applications for ceramic and carbon matrix composites are also identified and grouped into segments (i.e., aerospace and defense, electronics, energy and environmental, mechanical and chemical, medical and dental, sensors and instrumentation, transportation, others).
Second section: This provides a technological review of ceramic and carbon matrix composites. It offers a revised and detailed description of various types of ceramic composites, new and emerging materials for CMC and CAMC primary and secondary phases and typical fabrication methods and innovative processes for ceramic and carbon matrix composites. It concludes with an analysis of the most important technological developments since 2013, including examples of recently issued or applied for patents, and highlights the most active research organizations operating in this field.
Third section: This entails the analysis of current CMC and CAMC revenue, followed by a detailed presentation of market growth trends, based on industry growth, technological trends and regional trends. It concludes by providing projected revenues for ceramic and carbon matrix composites within each segment, along with forecast compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for the period from 2022 through 2027.
Fourth section: This covers the global industry structure. The report offers a list of the leading suppliers of ceramic and carbon matrix composites, along with descriptions of their products. The analysis includes a description of the geographical distribution of these firms and an evaluation of other key industry players. Detailed company profiles of the top players are also provided.
Report Includes
Analyses of the global market trends, with revenue/sales data for 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
Highlights of the new technological developments in the fabrication of ceramic and carbon matrix composites, while outlining technical issues
Evaluation and forecast the actual market size for CMCs and CAMCs, projected growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by matrix type, application, reinforcement type, and region
Review of existing fields of application for CMCs and CAMCs and investigate emerging applications
Technology assessment of the key drivers, restraints and opportunities that will shape the market over the next five years (2022 to 2027)
In-depth information on R&D investment, key technology issues, industry specific challenges, major types of end-user markets, and COVID-19 implications on the progress of this market
Assessment of patent grants for innovations in CMC and CAMC materials, fabrication methods, and applications across each major category
Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including 3M, Hitachi Chemical, Morgan Advanced Materials Plc, Kyocera Group, Saint-Gobain, Sumitomo Electric (SEI), and Ube Industries Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing this Study
What's New in this Report?
Intended Audience
Scope of Report
Methodology and Information Sources
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst's Credentials
Custom Research
Related Research Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Composite Materials
Composite Material Industry
History of Ceramic and Carbon Matrix Composites and Recent Events
Introduction
Ceramic Composites
Ceramic, Carbon and Mixed Matrix Composites
Matrix Materials
Cmc Matrix Materials
Max Phases
Ultra-High-Temperature Ceramics
Camc and Mixed Matrix Materials
Secondary Phase Materials
Ceramic Matrix Composite Types
Discontinuously Reinforced Composites
Particles
Platelets
Whiskers and Chopped Fibers
Discontinuous Reinforced Composites Materials and Applications
Continuously Reinforced Composites
Reinforcing Phase
Crc Materials and Applications
Superplastic Ceramic Composites
Nanostructured Ceramic Composites
Nanocomposites
Nanotube, Nanofiber and Graphene Nanosheet-Reinforced Ceramic Composites
Production Methods for Ceramic and Carbon Matrix Composites
Spark Plasma Sintering
Polymer Derived Ceramics
Geopolymer-Based Composites
Three-Dimensional Printing
Functionally Graded Ceramic Composites
Technological Developments, 2013-Present
Modified Carbon/Carbon Composite With Improved Wear-Resistant Properties
Nanocomposite Optical Ceramic
Graphene/Alumina Nanocomposite
Fibers Coated With Max Phase for Ultra-High Temperature Ceramic Matrix Composites
Highly Crystalline Boron Nitride Interface for Ceramic Matrix Composites
Sic/Sic Composite With Improved Oxidation Resistance
Other Relevant Research and Development Activities
Chapter 4 Market Trends
Overview
Drivers
Increasing Growth in the Automotive Industry
Demand for Ceramic Matrix Composites in Emerging Economies
Lightweight Components in the End-Use Industries
Challenges
Comparative Higher Cost Than Traditional Materials
Recyclability and Reparability Constraints Restrict the Growth
Other Technological Trends
Further Penetration of Geopolymer Matrix Composites
Three-Dimensional Printing Technology in Composites and Ceramics
Chapter 5 Impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic
Introduction
Aerospace Industry
Automotive Industry
Construction Industry
Crisis Management
Chapter 6 Global Markets by Application
Aerospace and Defense
Other Related Markets
Energy and Environmental
Other Related Markets
Mechanical and Chemical
Other Related Markets
Transportation
Other Related Markets
Medical and Dental
Other Related Markets
Others
Other Related Markets
Chapter 7 Global Markets by Matrix
Carbon
Silicon Carbide
Alumina
Calcium Phosphate
Others
Chapter 8 Global Markets by Reinforcement
Continuous Fibers
Short Fibers
Other Fibers
Chapter 9 Global Markets by Region
Overview
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
South America
Other Row Countries
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
Leading Suppliers of Ceramic and Carbon Matrix Composites
Leading Players in the Market for Cmcs and Camcs
Recent Developments
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
3M
Astro Met
Biocomposites
Coorstek Inc.
Dot GmbH
Ge Ceramic Composite Products
Hitachi Chemical
Kennametal Inc.
Kyocera Group
Morgan Advanced Materials plc
Orbital Atk
Porsche Automobil Holding
Safran S.A.
Saint-Gobain
Sandvik Ab
Schunk Group
Sumitomo Electric
Ube Industries Ltd.
United Technologies Corp
