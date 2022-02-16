U.S. markets open in 1 hour 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,455.25
    -9.25 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,826.00
    -78.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,582.75
    -26.75 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,070.60
    -3.40 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.38
    +1.31 (+1.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,854.80
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.44
    +0.10 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1371
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0450
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.79
    -2.54 (-8.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3554
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7000
    +0.1040 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,022.64
    -194.96 (-0.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,013.65
    +19.07 (+1.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,583.04
    -25.88 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,460.40
    +595.21 (+2.22%)
     

Global Ceramic Tiles Market (2021 to 2030) - Implementation of Advanced Digital Printing Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·8 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Ceramic Tiles Market

Global Ceramic Tiles Market
Global Ceramic Tiles Market

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ceramic Tiles Market by Type, Application, Construction Type and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ceramic tiles market was valued at $343.9 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $633.5 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030. Ceramic tile is manufactured from natural clay, sand and water. These materials are mixed and molded into square or rectangular tiles and baked to eliminate the majority of the moisture. Ceramic tiles are available in many varieties and are used in a variety of locations across the structure and homes. These tiles are ideal for use on walls, floors, counter-tops, and other surfaces because of their greater absorption rate. Ceramic tile is coated with a unique finish that seals and protects it while also increasing its longevity. Ceramic tiles come in a wide range of colors, patterns, styles, and sizes.

The market is primarily driven by an increase in demand for residential and commercial infrastructure improvements. Furthermore, government measures to assist the tile sector continue to fuel the expansion of the ceramic tile industry. Similarly, increased demand for residential construction propels the industry forward. Low replacement rate of tiles, on the other hand, has a direct impact on the market growth. Furthermore, the expansion of the market is projected to be aided by increased innovation in tile production and printing machinery.

Various key players are strengthening their market position and improving their product portfolio with latest design of ceramic tile. For instance, in July 2020, Crossville, Inc. has launched new Swatches ceramic wall tile series. This unique product is attractive for its extensive options for creating custom wall designs. The colors can be mixed and matched to create attractive and exciting patterns or placed monochromatically for better looks. Hence, this strategic move in business is projected to increase the demand for ceramic tiles and hence offer lucrative growth opportunities during the forecast period.

The ceramic tiles market is segmented on the basis of type, application, construction type, end user, and region. By type, it is divided into glazed tiles and unglazed tiles. By application, it is bifurcated into floor tiles and wall tiles. By construction type, it is categorized into new construction and renovation & replacement. By end user, it is classified into residential and non-residential. Region wise, the market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

Competition Analysis

Key companies profiled in the ceramic tiles market report include Ceramica Saloni, China Ceramics, Crossville Inc., Kajaria Ceramics, Lamsoa Group, Mohawk Industries, R.A.K. Ceramics, Siam Cement Group, Ceramica Carmelo Fior, STN Ceramica.

Key Benefits

  • The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging ceramic tiles market trends and dynamics.

  • In-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2020 and 2030.

  • Extensive analysis of the ceramic tiles market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

  • A comprehensive analysis of all regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

  • The global ceramic tiles market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.

  • The key market players within ceramic tiles market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the ceramic tiles industry.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.2.2. Top winning strategies
3.3. Market player positioning, 2020
3.4. Porter's five forces analysis
3.5. Market dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.1.1. Rise in urbanization & industrialization in developing countries
3.5.1.2. Increase in spending on home remodeling
3.5.1.3. Recovery in the construction sector
3.5.2. Restraint
3.5.2.1. Volatile raw material prices
3.5.2.2. Popularity of natural stones for flooring
3.5.3. Opportunities
3.5.3.1. Implementation of advanced digital printing
3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

CHAPTER 4: CERAMIC TILES MARKET, BY TYPE
4.1. Overview
4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by type
4.2. Glazed
4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country
4.3. Unglazed
4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country

CHAPTER 5: CERAMIC TILES MARKET, BY APPLICATION
5.1. Overview
5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by application
5.2. Floor Tiles
5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country
5.3. Wall Tiles
5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country

CHAPTER 6: CERAMIC TILES MARKET, BY CONSTRUCTION TYPE
6.1. Overview
6.1.1. Market size and forecast, by construction type
6.2. New Construction
6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country
6.3. Renovation and Replacement
6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country

CHAPTER 7: CERAMIC TILES MARKET, BY END USER
7.1. Overview
7.1.1. Market size and forecast, by end user industry
7.2. Residential
7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
7.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country
7.3. Non-residential
7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
7.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country

CHAPTER 8: CERAMIC TILES MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILE
9.1. CERAMICA CARMELO FIOR
9.1.1. Company overview
9.1.2. Key executive
9.1.3. Company snapshot
9.1.4. Product portfolio
9.2. CERAMICA SALONI
9.2.1. Company overview
9.2.2. Key executive
9.2.3. Company snapshot
9.2.4. Product portfolio
9.3. CHINA CERAMIC CO., LTD.
9.3.1. Company overview
9.3.2. Key executive
9.3.3. Company snapshot
9.3.4. Operating business segments
9.3.5. Product portfolio
9.3.6. Business performance
9.4. CROSSVILLE INC.
9.4.1. Company overview
9.4.2. Key executive
9.4.3. Company snapshot
9.4.4. Product portfolio
9.4.5. Key strategic moves and developments
9.5. KAJARIA CERAMICS LIMITED
9.5.1. Company overview
9.5.2. Key executive
9.5.3. Company snapshot
9.5.4. Operating business segments
9.5.5. Product portfolio
9.5.6. R&D expenditure
9.5.7. Business performance
9.5.8. Key strategic moves and developments
9.6. LAMOSA GROUP
9.6.1. Company overview
9.6.2. Key executive
9.6.3. Company snapshot
9.6.4. Operating business segments
9.6.5. Product portfolio
9.6.6. Business performance
9.7. MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC.
9.7.1. Company overview
9.7.2. Key executive
9.7.3. Company snapshot
9.7.4. Operating business segments
9.7.5. Product portfolio
9.7.6. Business performance
9.8. R. A. K. CERAMICS
9.8.1. Company overview
9.8.2. Key executive
9.8.3. Company snapshot
9.8.4. Operating business segments
9.8.5. Product portfolio
9.8.6. Business performance
9.8.7. Key strategic moves and developments
9.9. SIAM CEMENT GROUP
9.9.1. Company overview
9.9.2. Key executive
9.9.3. Company snapshot
9.9.4. Operating business segments
9.9.5. Product portfolio
9.9.6. R&D expenditure
9.9.7. Business performance
9.10. STN CERAMICA
9.10.1. Company overview
9.10.2. Key executive
9.10.3. Company snapshot
9.10.4. Product portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9f44tz

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Shopify Stock Falls As Q4 Earnings, Revenue Top Estimates

    Shopify fell despite topping views for earnings, revenue and gross merchandise volume. Management provided a general 2022 revenue outlook.

  • Roblox misses earnings estimates, stock plunges

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre examines Roblox's earnings miss as the company's stocks sink in after-hours trading.

  • Relative Analysis for Micron (NASDAQ:MU) v.s. Peers, Reveals why the Stock may be Mispriced

    Micron Technology Inc., (NASDAQ:MU) seems unusually attractive when compared to a select set of peers. Today, we will explore how we can do competitor analysis on a fundamental level and see why Micron seems to stand out.

  • 2 Wildly Oversold Stocks That Could Explode Higher

    The stock market is often an exercise in reverse psychology. When a stock goes up, investors instinctively want to get a piece of the action. Likewise, when a stock drifts to the bottom, the natural inclination is to run away. But any investor worth their salt knows they need to battle against those natural impulses as the bottom is often the most appealing starting point; because it is from there that the real gains are made. Of course, not any stock lying in the doldrums is worth picking up, t

  • Here Are The 8 High-Dividend Stocks Everyone Is Racing To Buy

    The race is on to add dividends to stock portfolios. But investors are still being picky in the S&P 500 — and know what they're looking for.

  • Kraft Heinz shares rise after earnings beats expectations

    Kraft Heinz Co. stock rose 1.6% in Wednesday premarket trading after the food company reported fourth-quarter profit and sales that beat expectations. Net losses totaled $257.0 million, or 21 cents per share, after net income of $1.03 billion, or 84 cents per share, last year. Kraft largely attributed the loss to the divestiture of its cheese business, which drove a $1.3 billion non-cash impairment loss. Adjusted EPS of 79 cents beat the FactSet consensus for 63 cents. Sales of $6.709 billion we

  • Will Novavax Stock Ever Hit $300 Again?

    On Feb. 8 of last year, shares of the coronavirus vaccine developer Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) commanded a price near $319, with the market's fervor for its jab feeding more and more into the hype. Given that its coronavirus vaccine is Novavax's only product on the market, sales of the jab are the single biggest factor in its share price.

  • Palantir Stock Is Under the Microscope Ahead of Earnings; Here’s What to Expect

    Before Thursday’s market action kicks off, Palantir (PLTR) will deliver fourth-quarter financials. Deutsche Bank’s Brad Zelnick expects the results will come in according to the guide, which calls for revenue of $418 million. However, the 5-star analyst believes most of the investor focus will turn to the “sustainability and quality of growth and any initial view for C1Q22 and CY22.” Zelnick notes that the slowdown in Government and Commercial revenue, coupled with “contribution margin compressi

  • Average Net Worth by Age

    Net worth is a financial metric that can help you keep your individual picture of your finances in perspective. The average net worth by age, in this case, refers to the net worth of the households in the U.S. divided … Continue reading → The post Average Net Worth by Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Nvidia’s Earnings Are Today. Gaming and Data Center Are the Money Makers.

    Analysts are looking for big jumps in earnings and revenue from the chip maker, along with an upbeat outlook.

  • Fed minutes likely to provide details on rate hikes, balance sheet reduction

    The release on Wednesday of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting is likely to shed light on the U.S. central bank's plans to trim its massive balance sheet and hike interest rates in 2022 as well as update its shifting view of inflation. The document, due at 2 p.m. EST (1900 GMT), will provide an accounting of the Jan. 25-26 meeting, in which policymakers agreed that it would "soon be appropriate" to raise the Fed's benchmark overnight interest rate from its near-zero level, and also engaged in extensive discussion about the future of nearly $9 trillion in securities held by the central bank. Debate around both topics and the range of views expressed about the severity of the ongoing inflation surge and other economic risks may hint at just how aggressive the Fed plans to be in tightening monetary policy, and in particular how likely it is to inaugurate a round of rate hikes in March with a half-percentage-point increase in its target rate.

  • Cisco Earnings Are Coming. Here’s What to Expect.

    Cisco System will report financial results for its January quarter on Wednesday afternoon. When Cisco (ticker: CSCO) reported earnings in November, the company said it expected revenue growth between 4.5% and 6.5% for the fiscal second quarter ended in January, which implies $12.6 billion at the midpoint of the range. Street consensus now calls for $12.65 billion.

  • Nvidia, Viacom/Paramount, Airbnb, Retail Sales and Stock Markets - Five Things You Must Know

    Stock futures edge lower as rate focus overtakes Russia-Ukraine concern; Car market set to boost January retail sales amid inflation headwind; ViacomCBS shares tumble after Q4 earnings miss, Paramount name change; Nvidia Q4 earnings in focus following Arm deal collapse and Airbnb shares jump as travel, hybrid work boost lifts Q4 earnings

  • Intel's acquisition of Tower Semiconductor 'is a really significant growth opportunity': Analyst

    Futurum Research Principal Analyst Daniel Newman&nbsp; joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how Intel acquiring Tower Semiconductor will bring in more growth opportunities.

  • Barrick Gold's stock gains after earnings beat, raised dividend and new $1 billion share repurchase program

    Shares of Barrick Gold Corp. rose 0.8% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the gold miner reported fourth-quarter earnings that beat expectations, set a $1.0 billion stock buyback program and raised its dividend. Net earnings rose to $726 million, or 41 cents a share, from the $685 million, or 39 cents a share, reported a year ago. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of 35 cents topped the FactSet consensus of 30 cents. Revenue grew 0.9% to $3.31 billion, beating the Fact

  • Is Virgin Galactic Stock A Buy As It Reopens Ticket Sales?

    Virgin Galactic is opening up ticket sales as it wraps up its enhancement program. Richard Branson's commercial space company announced Feb. 15 that ticket sales will open to the general public starting on Feb. 16. "We plan to have our first 1,000 customers on board at the start of commercial service later this year, providing an incredibly strong foundation as we begin regular operations and scale our fleet," CEO Michael Colglazier said in the announcement.

  • Greenlight Capital’s David Einhorn bets against Tesla again

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss David Einhorn shorting Tesla again.

  • PayPal Stock: Near-Death Experience, or Deep Discount Bargain?

    PayPal (PYPL) investors might want to skip this first paragraph. Barely six weeks into 2022, and the shares have already shed 39% of their value, accelerating a slide which began midway through last year. While the volatile environment hasn’t helped, the company’s latest earnings displays can shoulder most of the blame for the share price meltdown. And following a particularly disappointing outlook in the wake of Q4’s result’s, the stock delivered its worst daily performance ever. Deutsche Bank’

  • Airbnb earnings top estimates, stock rises after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Airbnb earnings beating estimates.

  • Why Qualcomm, AMD, and Micron Stocks Popped Today

    Semiconductor stocks exploded higher on Tuesday afternoon, riding a rising tide of positive market sentiment as the stock market responded to news of an apparent Russian troop pullback from Ukraine -- and the potential that war in Eastern Europe can be averted. As of 3:30 p.m. ET, shares of Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) had risen 4.8%, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) was up 6.1%, and Micron (NASDAQ: MU) had gained most of all -- up 7.1%. Positive news out of Moscow appears to be the primary catalyst moving stocks higher today, but it wasn't the only good news for investors in tech stocks in general, or semiconductor stocks in particular.