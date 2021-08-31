U.S. markets open in 5 hours 6 minutes

Global Cerebrospinal Fluid Drainage Catheter Market By Application, By Type, By Regional Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027

ReportLinker
·6 min read

The Global Cerebrospinal Fluid Drainage Catheter Market size is expected to reach $402. 6 Million by 2027, rising at a market growth of 8. 6% CAGR during the forecast period. For the treatment of hydrocephalus, placement of cerebral spinal fluid (CSF) shunt systems is becoming a common medical and life-saving procedure for the majority of the patients.

New York, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cerebrospinal Fluid Drainage Catheter Market By Application, By Type, By Regional Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131624/?utm_source=GNW
These shunt systems are capable of taking out extra fluid from the brain to some other part of the body where the absorption of the fluid occurs during the circulatory process. There are three major parts of the CSF shunts viz. an in-flow tube (catheter), a value that controls the flow of the fluid, and an outflow catheter that takes the fluid to the abdomen or the heart where the fluid absorption occurs.

There are two kinds of CSF shunt valves available in the market viz. adjustable and fixed. Adjustable shunt vales permit the changes to the amount of fluid that is flowing from the valve. Moreover, adjustable CSF shunt valves are further bifurcated into magnetic externally adjustable and non-magnetic externally adjustable. Fixed shunt values allow the drainage of CSF fluid when the CSF pressure surpasses a specified and fixed limit.

One of the major catalysts for the demand for Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) drainage catheters is the growing cases of neurological diseases and increment in the number of road accidents that lead to traumatic brain & spinal injuries. Additionally, the growth of the global CFC drainage catheters market would be boosted by the constant technological developments and a huge preference toward minimally invasive procedures.

COVID-19 Impact

The global Cerebrospinal Fluid Drainage Catheter Market has been adversely impacted by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Brain-related surgical procedures were frequently being delayed or even canceled in order to curb the spread of the virus throughout this period. Surgeries related to neurological disorders declined at a significant rate in the most affected nations like India, U.S., Russia, Brazil, France, Italy, the U.K., and Spain. The American College of Surgeons (ACS) published a recommendation to delay or cancel elective procedures.

Additionally, numerous countries have imposed stringent lockdown regulations that created disruption in the supply chain, delivery schedules, manufacturing activities, and sale of CSF in the last couple of months. Though, the market would recover and grow in the upcoming years as various countries have begun to relax the lockdown conditions and have started few elective procedures. Conversely, the global pandemic has created new growth avenues for the players operating in the market.

Application Outlook

Based on Application, the market is segmented into Traumatic Brain Injury, Traumatic Spinal Injury, Subarachnoid hemorrhage, Intracerebral hemorrhage, and Others Applications. as the number of people willing to engage in sport and recreational activities is constantly increasing, there is a growing threat of traumatic brain and spinal injuries around the world. For example, according to Stanford Children’s Health, above 3.5 million injuries are noted every year among children. In the same way, as per the Canadian Institute of Health from 2016 to 2017, approximately 17,655 individuals were hospitalized because of sports-related injuries.

Type Outlook

Based on Type, the market is segmented into Ventricular Drainage Catheter and Lumbar Drainage Catheter. The growth of the ventricular drainage catheter segment would be fuelled by the increment in the number of road accidents that result in traumatic brain injuries, constant developments in medical technology, and massive demand for minimally invasive surgeries. The cases of trauma injuries are constantly growing across the globe, specifically in emerging economies like China and India.

Regional Outlook

Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America procured the maximum revenue share of the global Cerebrospinal Fluid Drainage Catheter Market. Factors such as incidence and occurrence of the traumatic brain & spinal injuries and neurovascular disorders, like ischemic strokes and intraventricular hemorrhage are responsible for the growth of this region. For example, as per the National SCI Statistical Center (NSCISC), approximately 17,810 new spinal cord injuries are noted in the U.S. each year, which represents for above 50% cases per one million people.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Medtronic PLC, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG, Natus Medical Incorporated, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Johnson & Johnson, Moller Medical GmbH (Centrotec SE), Sophysa (Tokibo Co., Ltd.), Desu Medical, and Delta Surgical.

Strategies deployed in Cerebrospinal Fluid Drainage Catheter Market

Nov-2020: Medtronic came into partnership with Apollo Hospitals. This partnership aimed to improve stroke management utilizing AI Medtronic that would support Apollo Hospitals with technical expertise, training and establishing comprehensive stroke centers focusing on decreasing door to needle time.

Oct-2019: Johnson & Johnson Medical signed a co-marketing, distribution, and R&D agreement with TINAVI, the market leader in orthopedic robotics in China. This agreement aimed to enable DePuy Synthes1, the orthopedics business of Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies, to integrate TINAVI’s robotic solutions for spine & trauma surgery into its offerings in the competitive China orthopedics implant market.

Jul-2019: Integra LifeSciences took over Arkis Biosciences, a medical device company. This acquisition aimed to strengthen Integra’s offerings in neurocritical care & Integra’s position as the leader in advanced catheter technology.

Apr-2019: Integra LifeSciences unveiled New Codman Specialty Surgical Products. These solutions aimed to meet surgeons’ specialty and neurosurgical requirements. This launch includes solutions like CUSA Clarity Tough Tissue Technology, CereLink Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitoring System, Certas Plus Portfolio Expansion, and Integra Duo LED Surgical Headlight.

Sep-2018: Johnson & Johnson Medical, a company of Johnson & Johnson took over Emerging Implant Technologies. This acquisition aimed to improve the company’s global offering of interbody spine implants.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Application

• Traumatic Brain Injury

• Traumatic Spinal Injury

• Subarachnoid hemorrhage

• Intracerebral hemorrhage

• Others Applications

By Type

• Ventricular Drainage Catheter

• Lumbar Drainage Catheter

By Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o Rest of North America

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Russia

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Singapore

o Malaysia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o Argentina

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Nigeria

o Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

• Medtronic PLC

• Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

• Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG

• Natus Medical Incorporated

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Johnson & Johnson

• Moller Medical GmbH (Centrotec SE)

• Sophysa (Tokibo Co., Ltd.)

• Desu Medical

• Delta Surgical

Unique Offerings

• Exhaustive coverage

• Highest number of market tables and figures

• Subscription based model available

• Guaranteed best price

• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131624/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


