The Global Chair Market is forecast to grow by $14196.62 million during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.25% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Chair Market 2023-2027 The analyst has been monitoring the chair market and is forecast to grow by $14196. 62 million during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6. 25% during the forecast period.

New York, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Chair Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06379452/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the chair market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the health-related benefits of using gaming chairs, growing work-related stress and the need for stress-relieving solutions, and the proliferation of technologically advanced massage chairs.



The chair market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Type

• Regular use chairs

• Office chairs

• Massage chairs

• Gaming chairs

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing prominence of online shopping as one of the prime reasons driving the chair market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of ergonomic gaming chairs and leveraging internet platforms to create awareness will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the chair market covers the following areas:

• Chair market sizing

• Chair market forecast

• Chair market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading chair market vendors that include Ace Casual Furniture, AKRacing America Inc., Arozzi North America, Bristol Technologies Sdn Bhd, Corsair Gaming Inc., DXRacer USA LLC., Haworth Inc., HNI Corp., Impakt S.A., Kimball International Inc., MillerKnoll Inc., Okamura Corp., Pro Gamersware GmbH, Secretlab SG Pte. Ltd., Steelcase Inc., Thermaltake Technology Co. Ltd., ThunderX3, TOPSTAR GmbH, True Innovations, and Vertagear Inc. Also, the chair market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06379452/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



