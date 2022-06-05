U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,108.54
    -68.28 (-1.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,899.70
    -348.58 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,012.73
    -304.16 (-2.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,883.05
    -14.62 (-0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.26
    +3.39 (+2.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.90
    -17.50 (-0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    21.94
    -0.33 (-1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0720
    -0.0031 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9570
    +0.0440 (+1.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2493
    -0.0085 (-0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8600
    +0.9900 (+0.76%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,773.18
    +38.72 (+0.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    641.58
    -19.22 (-2.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,761.57
    +347.69 (+1.27%)
     

Global Change Agent Teams Up With His Legal Nurse Consultant Wife to Offer Affordable Legal Services

Seth Usifo Nwosu Incorporated (SUN INC)
·3 min read
Image
Image

Seth and Dr. Cambria Nwosu

Seth and Dr. Cambria Nwosu
Seth and Dr. Cambria Nwosu

LOS ANGELES, June 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seth Usifo Nwosu, MLS, CP, is a first-generation, self-incorporated legal consultant, who, together with his wife, Dr. Cambria J. Nwosu, DNP, RN, formed Seth Usifo Nwosu Incorporated (SUN INC), to offer affordable non-attorney legal services, litigation support, and legal nurse consultant services to individuals, businesses, attorneys and government agencies throughout the United States and abroad where permitted under state, federal and international law.

Founded in March 2008, Mr. Nwosu coined the acronym SUN INC as an ode to his first, middle, and last name, and his African heritage. Over the years, SUN INC has morphed into a tech-based legal service corporation by providing access to high-quality, affordable legal services remotely, without face-to-face contact with its clients. The couple, who have successfully operated under SUN INC in New Jersey and Arizona, have recently expanded their service area to include California, Florida, and Nevada.

As a Certified Paralegal and Legal Document Preparer, Mr. Nwosu is trained in a variety of core legal specialties including contracts, torts, property, and criminal law. This level of expertise uniquely qualifies him to assist in the areas of legal research, legal writing, and litigation support services. Mr. Nwosu is not an attorney and therefore cannot give legal advice nor represent individuals or entities in court. Mr. Nwosu and SUN INC are authorized to enter non-attorney appearances (to advise and make administrative court appearances in administrative law proceedings) on the behalf of self-represented individuals and entities before administrative agencies.

Mr. Nwosu was recently given the opportunity to share some tips and reflections on studying international law abroad by the American Bar Association (ABA). This feature article follows the ABA Section of Litigation/Judicial Intern Opportunity Program's (JIOP) first feature article on Mr. Nwosu as a first-generation, self-incorporated Legal Consultant, "Five Alternative Legal Careers Beyond Courtrooms and Conventional Clients." He recently appeared with his wife Dr. Nwosu on "Arizona Midday" (NBC12 - Arizona) and "Sonoran Living" (ABC15 - Arizona) to discuss their legal service offerings. Dr. Nwosu and her husband appeared on the podcast "Winning on Main Street" (Thryv, Inc.) discussing the accessibility of justice through affordable high-quality legal services.

As a Legal Nurse Consultant, Dr. Nwosu offers her services to attorneys/law firms, insurance companies, business & industry legal departments, forensic environments, healthcare facilities, and government agencies. Dr. Nwosu's services include case analysis, defense medical examinations, personal injury medical record interpretation, medical malpractice, toxic tort law, complex litigation, workers' compensation, long-term care litigation/elder law, risk management, forensic/criminal law, civil rights, employment discrimination, deposition, and trial prep.

"SUN INC was created as a result of the marketplace's lack of access to quality and affordable legal services." The Nwosu's explain. "SUN INC is not legal aid, nor is it an attorney law firm. SUN INC exists as an alternative between legal aid and private legal counsel servicing those that cannot afford an attorney and those that do not financially qualify for legal aid."

management@sunincorp.net

Related Images






Image 1: Seth and Dr. Cambria Nwosu


Seth Usifo Nwosu is a non-attorney legal consultant and managing member of Seth Usifo Nwosu Incorporated (SUN INC). His wife, Dr. Cambria Nwosu, DNP, RN, is a legal nurse consultant with SUN INC.



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Saudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from Bloomberg‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News DailyOil Sands Crude Prices Nosedive as Russian Bans Upend MarketFor Intangible-Asset Craze, It’s Midnight in the Stock MarketMusk’s Office Mandate, Recession Fears Complicate New Work EraUkraine Latest: Russia, Ukraine Make First Swap of Dead SoldiersSaudi Arabia raised oil prices for its biggest market of Asia by more than expected as the region’s main economies ease coronavirus restrictions, helpin

  • Edelman CEO advice to other top execs: Beware of the 'pushback against wokeness'

    As the world faces war, an ongoing public health crisis, and social injustice, corporate executives have found themselves facing questions from their own employees about whether or not they plan to take a stand.

  • Amazon executive behind its massive delivery operation to leave after 23 years

    (Reuters) -Dave Clark, the executive who made Amazon.com Inc into a worldwide delivery behemoth, is stepping down as chief executive of the online retailer's consumer business to pursue other opportunities, the company said on Friday. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said he expects to name a replacement in the next few weeks and that the company has work ahead "to get to where we ultimately want to be" in the division Clark ran. The departure further solidifies a changing of the guard at Amazon, which for years had veteran ranks under founder Jeff Bezos.

  • ‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News Daily

    (Bloomberg) -- From Seattle to Silicon Valley to Austin, a grim new reality is setting in across the tech landscape: a heady, decades-long era of rapid sales gains, boundless jobs growth and ever-soaring stock prices is coming to an end.Most Read from Bloomberg‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News DailyOil Sands Crude Prices Nosedive as Russian Bans Upend MarketFor Intangible-Asset Craze, It’s Midnight in the Stock MarketMusk’s Office Mandate, Recession Fears Complicate New Wo

  • Musk backtracks on job cuts, says Tesla salaried staff to be 'fairly flat'

    "Total headcount will increase, but salaried should be fairly flat," Musk tweeted https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1533176789022957568 in a reply to an unverified Twitter account that made a "prediction" that Tesla's headcount would increase over the next 12 months. In another email to employees on Friday, Musk said Tesla would reduce salaried headcount by 10%, as it has become "overstaffed in many areas." Tesla's shares sank 9.2% on Friday on the news.

  • 65% of People Struggled With These Social Security Questions: Can You Get Them Right?

    If you're approaching retirement age, chances are you need to brush up on your Social Security knowledge. A recent MassMutual poll found that most people nearing retirement age don't know the ins and outs of this vital safety net program. … Continue reading → The post 65% of People Struggled With These Social Security Questions: Can You Get Them Right? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • US May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says Vitol

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from Bloomberg‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News DailyOil Sands Crude Prices Nosedive as Russian Bans Upend MarketFor Intangible-Asset Craze, It’s Midnight in the Stock MarketMusk’s Office Mandate, Recession Fears Complicate New Work EraUkraine Latest: Russia, Ukraine Make First Swap of Dead SoldiersThe US may allow more sanctioned Iranian oil onto global markets even without a revival of the 2015 nuclear accord, according to the biggest independent

  • Rivian’s Great EV Expectations Meet the Harsh Reality of Manufacturing

    The electric-truck startup, which ranked among the world’s most valuable auto makers several months ago, is struggling to master the nuts and bolts of production. “We know this is hard.”

  • Analysis - Musk's warning could be auto industry's 'canary in the coal mine' moment

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk's "super bad feeling" about the economy could be the auto industry's "canary in the coal mine" moment, signaling a recession for an industry whose bosses have shown no signs of concern. Musk said the electric carmaker needed to cut about 10% of its workforce in an email to executives seen by Reuters. Musk's warning is the first loud and public dissent in a united stance by the auto industry that underlying demand for cars and trucks remains strong despite two years of global pandemic.

  • The Best Retirement Spending Advice From Our Readers

    Regarding “rules” for budgeting in retirement, I set aside $100,000 in what I call my “Stuff Happens” account. In my column, I invited readers—retired or about to be—to share with me any rules, recommendations or strategies they have developed or embraced to fine-tune their own spending and saving habits. Interestingly, almost every reader asked me to warn people approaching retirement: Your spending in retirement likely will equal, or exceed, what you’re spending while working.

  • If Oil Keeps Rising, These 5 Exploration Stocks Could Benefit

    If oil keeps rising, it would be great news for energy stocks—and oil exploration stocks in particular.

  • Workers want raises. Shippers want robots. The supply chain hinges on reaching a deal

    The ILWU, the union representing dockworkers across the West Coast, is at the bargaining table with the PMA, the group representing shipping companies. The current contract expires on July 1.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Extraordinary Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These fast-paced, phenomenal companies are begging to be bought after a 31% peak decline in the Nasdaq.

  • America’s cheapest electric car is a Chevy

    The Chevy Bolt EV's starting price has dropped 27% since the 2021 model year, even as semiconductor shortages, pandemic-related factory shutdowns, and high battery metal prices have raised new car prices.

  • Morningstar | A Weekly Summary of Stock Ideas and Developments in the Companies We Cover

    In this edition, mainstream oil companies face a dilemma, the travel industry is showing cabin fever, pumped-up gas prices, and Unilever, Capri, and Okta.

  • UK says it will work with aviation industry to solve travel chaos

    British transport minister Grant Shapps said on Sunday the government would work hard with the aviation industry to avoid a repeat of the chaos at airports last week as passengers faced lengthy delays and cancellations of hundreds of flights. Airports across Europe have struggled to cope with a post-pandemic rebound in demand, but British airports have been particularly hit by major disruption over the past week. Shapps, who said earlier this week airlines should stop selling tickets for flights they could not staff, said the industry had to sort out the problem.

  • Starbucks Shanghai stores reopen, American Airlines raises revenue guidance, Boeing redesign delayed

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out several stocks tied to leading industry stories, including American Airlines' decision to raise guidance amid the current travel boom and Boeing facing a two-year delay for its 737 jetliner re-designs.

  • Natural Gas Weekly Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Continue to Find Buyers on Dips

    Natural gas markets have fallen during the course of the week, but they do continue to see buyers jump into the market every time they fall.

  • Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Peloton: All of tech companies hitting the brakes on hiring

    While the latest jobs report shows a Over the last two months, a number of technology companies or venture capital–backed firms have announced plans to either freeze hiring, rescind accepted offers, or lay off employees.

  • Medicaid Has a Case of Long Covid

    Under emergency rules, states are paying billions for ineligible people.