Global Chatbot Market: Presence of Large Companies in North America to Facilitate Growth, while Generating USD 1,953.3 Million by 2027, reports Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·8 min read

Key Companies Covered in Chatbot Market Research Report are Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US), Google LLC (US), IBM Corporation (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), SAP SE (Germany), Yellow Messenger (India), Labiba for Artificial Intelligence LLC (Dubai), Gupshup (US), SmartBots (US), Aivo (Argentina).

Pune, India, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global chatbot market size is expected to witness astounding growth by exhibiting a CAGR of 22.5% between 2020 and 2027. Additionally, the market was worth USD 396.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1,953.3 million by 2027. Fortune Business Insights, publish this information in its latest report, titled “Chatbot Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Platform/Software Development Kit and Services), By Deployment (Cloud and On-premises), By Application (Website, Contact Centers, Social Media and Mobile Application), By Industry (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Retail and ecommerce, Information Technology (IT) and Telecom, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Others and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” Increasing adoption of technology such as the artificial intelligence (AI) system by the SMEs and innovative product development is anticipated to be the driving factors for the market growth during the forecast period.

Request a Sample Copy of Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/chatbot-market-104673

List of the Companies Operating in the Market:

  • Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US)

  • Google LLC (US)

  • IBM Corporation (US)

  • Microsoft Corporation (US)

  • SAP SE (Germany)

  • Yellow Messenger (India)

  • Labiba for Artificial Intelligence LLC (Dubai)

  • Gupshup (US)

  • SmartBots (US)

  • Aivo (Argentina)

REPORT SCOPE & SEGMENTATION:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2020 to 2027

Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR

22.5%

2027 Value Projection

USD 1,953.3 Million

Base Year

2018

Market Size in 2019

USD 396.2 Million

Historical Data for

2016 to 2018

No. of Pages

160

Tables, Charts & Figures

97

Segments covered

Component; Deployment; Application; Industry; and Region

Growth Drivers

Advancement of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Rising Number of SMEs to Drive Market Growth

Increasing Popularity of Messenger Bots based on Cloud Services among SMEs and E-commerce to Drive the Market

Technological Innovation to Augur Growth

Pitfalls & Challenges

Significant Conversational Gaps and Security Breaches to Hamper Growth

The novel coronavirus, COVID-19, has cast an unprecedented effect on several businesses across industries. While some industries are experiencing significant loss owing to the lockdown announced by the federal governments globally, collective efforts from the government and the industries will ensure that the testing times may soon pass away.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of the coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/chatbot-market-104673

A chatbot is a type of computer program that is a simulated interpretation of human conversation using voice or text assistance or sometimes both. In addition to this, it involves the adoption of technology such as artificial intelligence (AI) that can be used through several interactive applications. Back in the 1960s, Joseph Weizenbaum, a professor at MIT, developed the world’s first-ever chatbot, Eliza that answered a few basic questions. However, with the evolution of technology, a remarkable development in conversational bots is witnessed today and is highly adopted by large businesses to gain competitive edge and maintain efficient customer interaction.

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will affect market growth. In addition to this, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers the different regions, which are contributing to the growth of the market. Furthermore, it includes the competitive landscape that involves leading companies and adoption of strategies by them to innovate novel products, announce partnerships, and collaboration that will contribute to the growth of the market between 2019 and 2026. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as PESTEL and SWOT analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Drivers and Restraints:

Technological Innovation to Augur Growth

Emergence of technology such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning is increasing the demand for advanced chatbots. Additionally, cloud-based chatbots are helping the companies to increase maximum customer interaction and overall productivity. Increasing adoption of such advanced software applications by the companies is expected to drive the global chatbot market growth in the forthcoming years. For instance, according to a report by the Oracle Corporation, about 80% of large and SMEs are presently using or planning to adopt advanced services by the end of 2020.

Companies Lend a Helping Hand amid COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in total standstill of several businesses across the globe. The government agencies with the help of companies are striving to get back on track the limping economy by proposing several economic packages. However, the widespread chaos has put a glimmer of hope on the chatbots in the healthcare segment. The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the demand for chatbots as two technology companies, Infermedica and LiveChat Software have come forward to launch this technology that identifies coronavirus symptoms in the patients and further advises the patients to seek medical assistance.

Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/chatbot-market-104673

Regional Analysis:

Presence of Major Players in North America to Bolster Growth

Among the regions, the market in North America was worth USD 156.7 million in 2019 and is expected to hold the highest global chatbot market revenue during the forecast period. This is ascribable to factors such as the presence of large companies such as IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Inc., and Microsoft Corporation, among others. Furthermore, high investments by the companies in developing advanced bots to facilitate their business operation will aid the market growth in the region. Europe, on the other hand, is likely to witness steady growth for the market in the forthcoming years. This is attributable to factors such as increasing investment by the government and private players to adopt this services to ensure efficient customer engagement activities between 2020 and 2027.

Competitive Landscape:

Orbita Raises USD 9 Million for its Conversational AI Chatbot Platform Surging Demand

In May 2020, Orbita, a Boston-based healthcare conversational AI-powered chatbot solutions provider, announced that it has raised over USD 9 million in a Series a funding that was led by the Philips Health      Technology Ventures and HealthX Ventures. According to the company, its powerful platform effectively helps the clinical companies to create and manage HIPAA-compliant virtual assistance to the consumers, while increasing engagement and effectively reducing the cost of care. Adoption of strategies such as product expansion offerings, novel product launches, and collaboration by the companies will bode well for the global market during the forecast period.

Quick Buy- Chatbot Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/104673

Major Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Methodology/Approach

    • Data Sources

  • Key Takeaways

  • Market Dynamics

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

    • Impact of COVID-19

    • Short-term Impact

    • Long-term Impact

  • Competition Landscape

    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

    • Porter’s Five Force Analysis

    • Global Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2019

  • Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

  • Profiles of Key Players (Would be provided for 10 players only)

    • Overview

    • Key Management

    • Headquarters etc.

    • Offerings/Business Segments

    • Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases)

    • Employee Size

    • Key Financials

    • Past and Current Revenue

    • Gross Margin

    • Geographical Share

    • Business Segment Share

    • Recent Developments

  • Primary Interview Responses

TOC Continued..

Speak To Our Analyst- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/chatbot-market-104673

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Smart Parcel Locker Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Modular Parcel Locker, Cooling Lockers for Fresh Food, Postal Lockers, and Laundry Lockers), By Deployment (Indoor and Outdoor), By Application (Commercial Buildings, Condos and Apartments, Retail BOPIS, Universities & Colleges, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Telephony, Unified Messaging, Collaboration Platforms), By Delivery Model (Managed Services, and Hosted/ Cloud Services), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SME’s), By Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, IT-enabled Services (ITeS), Education, Retail and Consumer Goods), and Regional Forecast, 2021 – 2028

Managed Services Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Services (Voice Service, Non-Voice Service, and IT Managed Service), By Fucntion (Finance & Accounting (F & A), Marketing, Procurement, Supply Chain, Human Resource, and Information Technology (IT)), By End-user (Medical, Financial, Government, Audit & Consulting, Corporate, Telecom, and Insurance & Re-insurance), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Virtual Reality (VR) in Gaming Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, and Content), By Device (Mobile, Console/PC, and Standalone), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Platform, Solution & Services), By End-Use Industry (BFSI, Retail, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Sustainable Energy, Transportation, IT & Telecom, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd


Read Press Release https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/global-chatbot-market-10467


