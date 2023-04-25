Global Chauffeur Service Blacklane Decisively Expands City-To-City Offering With 98 Connections In 11 Countries
The premium chauffeur service now offers guests the opportunity to book rides between key metropolitan areas, boosting altogether 127 connections
With this move, Blacklane is becoming the high quality transport solution alternative, adding a new level to sustainable next-generation urban mobility
City-to-city offers chauffeurs a reliable revenue stream
BERLIN, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Blacklane, the leading global chauffeur service, announced that its City-to-city offering will expand by 98 new routes in Australia, Canada, France, Ireland, Italy, the KSA, the U.S., the UK, the U.A.E. and Thailand, bringing the total offering to 127. This includes connections between key metropolitan areas such as London and Manchester, UK, New York and Atlantic City, U.S., as well as Rome and Florence, Italy (full list please see below). Blacklane guests now have the opportunity to book professionally chauffeured rides and enjoy a comfortable, safe, reliable and stress-free travel experience. All rides have a fixed fare including taxes, tolls and tips, guaranteeing a transparent pricing model adding to the peace-of-mind experience Blacklane offers.
The expansion of its City-to-city services is part of Blacklane’s continued growth efforts which focus on diversifying its products as well as exploring new markets. Blacklane’s product range includes airport transfers, City-to-city services, On-demand rides in metropolitan areas as well as hourly bookings. The company is active in 50 countries. With services all around the world, Blacklane not only gets its guests where they need to go safely, but also sustainably. Travelers can ride with Blacklane with ease knowing that all rides and routes are 100% carbon neutral as the company offsets all carbon emissions from all trips, an industry first. In addition, Blacklane’s services are a real alternative to short-haul flights and offer cost savings as the seats can be shared among up to four individuals. At the same time, this approach reduces empty leg journeys for the chauffeurs and offers them new, sustainable income streams.
For guests, the added conveniences are a reliable schedule where they travel on their own time and are not bound to a fixed schedule. In addition, the journey is seamless from door to door, so the guests don’t have to worry about the first or last leg of their journey. A recent survey* Blacklane released with YouGov actually found that 57% of recipients choose a car service, such as Blacklane, over other modes of travel because of this convenience. Lastly, Blacklane’s limousines offer comfort and privacy which enables guests to either fully relax or continue with their work uninterrupted - 36% of recipients in the YouGov survey expressed this is a must when traveling long-distance.
Dr. Jens Wohltorf, Co-Founder and CEO of Blacklane, said: “Blacklane continues to accelerate to reach its growth goals by successfully combining highly personalized services with advanced technology platforms. We are strategically investing in important and popular long-distance routes across several markets to diversify our business model and expand into new sectors. This is also beneficial from an urban mobility perspective as our rides are a real alternative to short-haul flights.”
Blacklane’s focus is on sustainably delivering luxurious experiences, thereby reimagining premium mobility globally. The company pays extra attention to the customer, ensuring they are not only comfortable and relaxed, but that they are getting the highest quality and best-in-class driving services and experience with their chauffeur. For more information and to book a ride, please visit: https://www.blacklane.com/en/city-to-city/.
Full list of long-distance rides:
Australia
Brisbane - Gold Coast
Canada
Vancouver - Whistler
France
Lyon - Courchevel
Lyon - Megève
Lyon - Méribel
Lyon - Val-d’Isère
Marseille - Aix-en-Provence
Monaco - Cannes
Marseille - Montpellier
Monaco - Nice
Monaco - Saint Tropez
Montpellier - Toulouse
Nice - Aix-en-Provence
Nice - Cannes
Nice - Marseille
Nice - Saint Tropez
Nice - Toulon
Paris - Angers
Paris - Bayeux
Paris - Caen
Paris - Disneyland
Paris - Clermont-Ferrand
Paris - Le Havre
Paris - Le Mans
Paris - Lille
Paris - Lyon
Paris - Nantes
Paris - Orléans
Paris - Reims
Paris - Rennes
Paris - Rouen
Germany
Berlin - Dresden
Berlin - Hamburg
Berlin - Leipzig
Cologne - Duesseldorf
Duesseldorf - Bonn
Duesseldorf - Frankfurt/Main
Frankfurt/Main - Baden-Baden
Frankfurt/Main - Bonn
Frankfurt/Main - Cologne
Frankfurt/Main - Nuremberg
Frankfurt/Main - Stuttgart
Hamburg - Bremen
Hamburg - Hanover
Munich - Frankfurt/Main
Munich - Nuremberg
Munich - Passau
Munich - Regensburg
Munich - Stuttgart
Ireland
Dublin - Belfast
Dublin - Galway
Dublin - Shannon
Italy
Bologna - Florence
Naples - Positano
Naples - Sorrento
Rome - Florence
Rome - Naples
Rome - Positano
Rome - Sorrento
KSA
Jeddah - Mecca
Thailand
Bangkok - Pattaya
U.S.
Austin - San Antonio
Chicago - Milwaukee
Fort Lauderdale - Orlando
Fort Lauderdale - Palm Beach
Fort Lauderdale - Tampa
Houston - Austin
Los Angeles - Disneyland Anaheim
Los Angeles - Las Vegas
Los Angeles - Palm Springs
Los Angeles - San Diego
Los Angeles - Santa Barbara
Miami - Fort Lauderdale
Miami - Orlando
Miami - Palm Beach
Miami - Tampa
New York - Atlantic City
New York - Boston
New York - East Hampton
New York - Greenport
New York - Greenwich
New York - Montauk
New York - Philadelphia
New York - Washington, D.C.
Palm Beach - Orlando
Palm Beach - Tampa
Philadelphia - Atlantic City
Tampa - Orlando
Washington, D.C. - Baltimore
UK
Birmingham - Manchester
Bristol - Cardiff
Exeter - Manchester
Glasgow - Ayr
Glasgow - Edinburgh
Glasgow - Manchester
Inverness - Edinburgh
London - Basingstoke
London - Birmingham
London - Bournemouth
London - Brighton
London - Bristol
London - Cambridge
London - Canterbury
London - Cardiff
London - Cheltenham
London - Colchester
London - Coventry
London - Dover
London - Ipswich
London - Leeds
London - Leicester
London - Liverpool
London - Manchester
London - Milton Keynes
London - Northampton
London - Norwich
London - Oxford
London - Portsmouth
London - Reading
London - Southampton
Manchester - Crewe
Manchester - Liverpool
Manchester - Leeds
Manchester - Sheffield
Manchester - York
U.A.E.
Dubai - Abu Dhabi
*Survey Methodology: YouGov conducted this survey around long-distance travel from February 21st, 2023 through March 2nd, 2023 using an online interview administered to members of the YouGov PLC UK panel of over 800,000 individuals.
ABOUT BLACKLANE
Blacklane’s global chauffeur service brings peace of mind to travelers moving through a fast-paced world. The crew’s dedication to safety, reliability, and smart technology places Blacklane at the forefront of a new era of stress-free travel. Since 2017, the company has been carbon-neutral, combining a five-star guest experience with care for the planet. Upgrade your travels on Blacklane’s mobile apps or website.
