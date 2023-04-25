Global Chauffeur Service Blacklane Decisively Expands City-To-City Offering With 98 Connections In 11 Countries

Blacklane -- Upgrade Your Travels

The premium chauffeur service now offers guests the opportunity to book rides between key metropolitan areas, boosting altogether 127 connections



With this move, Blacklane is becoming the high quality transport solution alternative, adding a new level to sustainable next-generation urban mobility

City-to-city offers chauffeurs a reliable revenue stream

BERLIN, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Blacklane, the leading global chauffeur service, announced that its City-to-city offering will expand by 98 new routes in Australia, Canada, France, Ireland, Italy, the KSA, the U.S., the UK, the U.A.E. and Thailand, bringing the total offering to 127. This includes connections between key metropolitan areas such as London and Manchester, UK, New York and Atlantic City, U.S., as well as Rome and Florence, Italy (full list please see below). Blacklane guests now have the opportunity to book professionally chauffeured rides and enjoy a comfortable, safe, reliable and stress-free travel experience. All rides have a fixed fare including taxes, tolls and tips, guaranteeing a transparent pricing model adding to the peace-of-mind experience Blacklane offers.

The expansion of its City-to-city services is part of Blacklane’s continued growth efforts which focus on diversifying its products as well as exploring new markets. Blacklane’s product range includes airport transfers, City-to-city services, On-demand rides in metropolitan areas as well as hourly bookings. The company is active in 50 countries. With services all around the world, Blacklane not only gets its guests where they need to go safely, but also sustainably. Travelers can ride with Blacklane with ease knowing that all rides and routes are 100% carbon neutral as the company offsets all carbon emissions from all trips, an industry first. In addition, Blacklane’s services are a real alternative to short-haul flights and offer cost savings as the seats can be shared among up to four individuals. At the same time, this approach reduces empty leg journeys for the chauffeurs and offers them new, sustainable income streams.

For guests, the added conveniences are a reliable schedule where they travel on their own time and are not bound to a fixed schedule. In addition, the journey is seamless from door to door, so the guests don’t have to worry about the first or last leg of their journey. A recent survey* Blacklane released with YouGov actually found that 57% of recipients choose a car service, such as Blacklane, over other modes of travel because of this convenience. Lastly, Blacklane’s limousines offer comfort and privacy which enables guests to either fully relax or continue with their work uninterrupted - 36% of recipients in the YouGov survey expressed this is a must when traveling long-distance.

Dr. Jens Wohltorf, Co-Founder and CEO of Blacklane , said: “Blacklane continues to accelerate to reach its growth goals by successfully combining highly personalized services with advanced technology platforms. We are strategically investing in important and popular long-distance routes across several markets to diversify our business model and expand into new sectors. This is also beneficial from an urban mobility perspective as our rides are a real alternative to short-haul flights.”

Blacklane’s focus is on sustainably delivering luxurious experiences, thereby reimagining premium mobility globally. The company pays extra attention to the customer, ensuring they are not only comfortable and relaxed, but that they are getting the highest quality and best-in-class driving services and experience with their chauffeur. For more information and to book a ride, please visit: https://www.blacklane.com/en/city-to-city/ .

Full list of long-distance rides:

Australia

Brisbane - Gold Coast



Canada

Vancouver - Whistler



France

Lyon - Courchevel

Lyon - Megève

Lyon - Méribel

Lyon - Val-d’Isère

Marseille - Aix-en-Provence

Monaco - Cannes

Marseille - Montpellier

Monaco - Nice

Monaco - Saint Tropez

Montpellier - Toulouse

Nice - Aix-en-Provence

Nice - Cannes

Nice - Marseille

Nice - Saint Tropez

Nice - Toulon

Paris - Angers

Paris - Bayeux

Paris - Caen

Paris - Disneyland

Paris - Clermont-Ferrand

Paris - Le Havre

Paris - Le Mans

Paris - Lille

Paris - Lyon

Paris - Nantes

Paris - Orléans

Paris - Reims

Paris - Rennes

Paris - Rouen



Germany

Berlin - Dresden

Berlin - Hamburg

Berlin - Leipzig

Cologne - Duesseldorf

Duesseldorf - Bonn

Duesseldorf - Frankfurt/Main

Frankfurt/Main - Baden-Baden

Frankfurt/Main - Bonn

Frankfurt/Main - Cologne

Frankfurt/Main - Nuremberg

Frankfurt/Main - Stuttgart

Hamburg - Bremen

Hamburg - Hanover

Munich - Frankfurt/Main

Munich - Nuremberg

Munich - Passau

Munich - Regensburg

Munich - Stuttgart

Ireland

Dublin - Belfast

Dublin - Galway

Dublin - Shannon



Italy

Bologna - Florence

Naples - Positano

Naples - Sorrento

Rome - Florence

Rome - Naples

Rome - Positano

Rome - Sorrento



KSA

Jeddah - Mecca



Thailand

Bangkok - Pattaya



U.S.

Austin - San Antonio

Chicago - Milwaukee

Fort Lauderdale - Orlando

Fort Lauderdale - Palm Beach

Fort Lauderdale - Tampa

Houston - Austin

Los Angeles - Disneyland Anaheim

Los Angeles - Las Vegas

Los Angeles - Palm Springs

Los Angeles - San Diego

Los Angeles - Santa Barbara

Miami - Fort Lauderdale

Miami - Orlando

Miami - Palm Beach

Miami - Tampa

New York - Atlantic City

New York - Boston

New York - East Hampton

New York - Greenport

New York - Greenwich

New York - Montauk

New York - Philadelphia

New York - Washington, D.C.

Palm Beach - Orlando

Palm Beach - Tampa

Philadelphia - Atlantic City

Tampa - Orlando

Washington, D.C. - Baltimore

UK

Birmingham - Manchester

Bristol - Cardiff

Exeter - Manchester

Glasgow - Ayr

Glasgow - Edinburgh

Glasgow - Manchester

Inverness - Edinburgh

London - Basingstoke

London - Birmingham

London - Bournemouth

London - Brighton

London - Bristol

London - Cambridge

London - Canterbury

London - Cardiff

London - Cheltenham

London - Colchester

London - Coventry

London - Dover

London - Ipswich

London - Leeds

London - Leicester

London - Liverpool

London - Manchester

London - Milton Keynes

London - Northampton

London - Norwich

London - Oxford

London - Portsmouth

London - Reading

London - Southampton

Manchester - Crewe

Manchester - Liverpool

Manchester - Leeds

Manchester - Sheffield

Manchester - York

U.A.E.

Dubai - Abu Dhabi



*Survey Methodology: YouGov conducted this survey around long-distance travel from February 21st, 2023 through March 2nd, 2023 using an online interview administered to members of the YouGov PLC UK panel of over 800,000 individuals.

Download Press Materials.

ABOUT BLACKLANE

Blacklane’s global chauffeur service brings peace of mind to travelers moving through a fast-paced world. The crew’s dedication to safety, reliability, and smart technology places Blacklane at the forefront of a new era of stress-free travel. Since 2017, the company has been carbon-neutral, combining a five-star guest experience with care for the planet. Upgrade your travels on Blacklane’s mobile apps or website .

For Blacklane global media inquiries, please contact:

Blacklane GmbH

Radmila Palová

press@blacklane.com

+49 157 80 67 4435

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c5a5a5b3-624b-48f2-9de8-692d9654fcdb



