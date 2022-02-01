Global Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Security Market (2021 to 2026) - by Type, Function, Application, End-user and Geography

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market (2021-2026) by Type, Function, Application, End-User, & Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market is estimated to be USD 11.75 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 16.59 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.14%.



CBRN security refers to a safety & security solution, equipment, and technology that deals with chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats. These threats are majorly intended to detriment human health and public properties. Majority of the governments have special reserve forces to tackle the situation of CBRN threats. An increasing rate of terrorism activities, rapid technological development of weapons & ammunition, and increasing government initiatives towards CBRN security are driving factors for the market's growth.



However, high costs associated with CBRN security services & products, fluctuating defense budgets for security systems, and lack of resources may create hindrances in the market's growth.



The Global Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market is segmented by Type, Function, Application, End-User, & Geography.



Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Argon Electronics (UK) Ltd., Avon Protection PLC., AirBoss of America Corp. Blucher GMBH, Bruker Corporation, HDT Global, Thales Group, Karcher Futuretech GmbH, General Dynamics Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of M.E.A.)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes the Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size and Segmentation

3.3 Market Outlook



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Rate of Terrorism Activities

4.1.2 Rapid Technological Development of Weapons & Ammunition

4.1.3 Increasing Government Initiatives Towards CBRN Security

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Costs Associated with CBRN Security Services & Products

4.2.2 Fluctuating Defense Budgets for Security Systems

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Rising Agreements and Contracts with Law Enforcement and Military Agencies

4.3.2 Rapid Development and Fusion of Several Technologies to Transform CBRN Security

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Security and Privacy Concerns

4.4.2 Lack of Resources



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Chemical Security

6.3 Nuclear Security

6.4 Biological Security

6.5 Radiological Security



7 Global Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market, By Function

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Decontamination

7.3 Protection

7.4 Detection

7.5 Simulation



8 Global Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Military

8.3 Law Enforcement



9 Global Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Agriculture & Forestry

9.3 Civil Engineering

9.4 Energy & Utilities

9.5 Government

9.6 Media & Entertainment

9.7 Military & Defense

9.8 Others



10 Global Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market, By Geography



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 I.G.R. Competitive Quadrant

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Strategic Initiatives

11.3.1 M&A and Investments

11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

11.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Argon Electronics (UK) Ltd.

12.2 Avon Protection PLC.

12.3 AirBoss of America Corp.

12.4 BioFire Defense, LLC

12.5 Blucher GMBH

12.6 Bruker Corporation

12.7 FLIR Systems, Inc.

12.8 HDT Global

12.9 MSA Safety Incorporated

12.10 Thales Group

12.11 Karcher Futuretech GmbH

12.12 General Dynamics Corporation

12.13 Leidos Holdings, Inc.

12.14 Northrop Grumman Corporation

12.15 Smiths Detection

12.16 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

12.17 Survitec Group

12.18 Tingley Rubber Corporation

12.19 Dharma Magna

12.20 Honeywell Safety



13 Appendix



