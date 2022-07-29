U.S. markets closed

Global Chemical Logistics Market Report 2022-2027: Introduction of the Internet of Things, Smart Sensors & Robotics Present Lucrative Growth Opportunities

·3 min read

DUBLIN, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chemical Logistics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global chemical logistics market reached a value of US$ 219.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 272.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.66% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Chemical logistics refers to the services that help in monitoring procurement, planning and implementation of various supply chain-related activities in the chemical industry. It also offers management of resource procurement, material flow, transportation, distribution services, warehouse and storage and other value-added services.

Chemical logistics can track consumer centers and perform marking and labeling functions for various chemicals and raw materials based on their toxicological and physicochemical nature. Owing to these benefits, reliable logistics systems are a crucial component of the chemical industry as they are highly responsive, adaptable and necessary for constantly analyzing the market changes.

Significant growth in the chemical industry is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increasing demand for automation and modernized green warehouses in the chemical industry for sustainable business operations is providing a boost to the market growth.

With the growing concerns regarding energy conservation and environment protection, chemical manufacturers are increasingly investing in cost-effective warehousing solutions that combine green practices and smart technology, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), smart sensors and robotics. The vendors are also providing digital tools to automate chemical logistics and to process data with enhanced productivity, efficiency and convenience.

Other factors, including increasing awareness regarding product security and safety in the chemical industry, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities and rapid industrialization across the globe, are projected to drive the market further.

Key Market Segmentation:The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global chemical logistics market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type and service.

Breakup by Type:

  • Rail

  • Road

  • Pipeline

  • Sea

  • Others

Breakup by Service:

  • Transportation

  • Warehousing

  • Others

Breakup by Region

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global Chemical Logistics Market

6 Market Breakup by Type

7 Market Breakup by Service

8 Market Breakup by Region

9 SWOT Analysis

10 Value Chain Analysis

11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12 Price Indictors

13 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • Agility Public Warehousing Co.

  • BDP International Inc.

  • C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

  • DB Schenker

  • DHL Group

  • DSV Panalpina AS

  • FedEx Corp.

  • Montreal Chemical Logistics

  • Schneider National Inc.

  • Univar Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h6j7lq

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-chemical-logistics-market-report-2022-2027-introduction-of-the-internet-of-things-smart-sensors--robotics-present-lucrative-growth-opportunities-301596088.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

