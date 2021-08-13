U.S. markets open in 1 hour 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,456.50
    +2.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,458.00
    +56.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,063.50
    -15.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,240.70
    -1.80 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.82
    -0.27 (-0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.10
    +9.30 (+0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    23.38
    +0.26 (+1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1767
    +0.0029 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3670
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.61
    -0.45 (-2.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3826
    +0.0018 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1950
    -0.2270 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,331.96
    +1,417.09 (+3.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,162.98
    +9.40 (+0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,221.78
    +28.55 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,977.15
    -37.87 (-0.14%)
     

Global Chemical Peel Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring AbbVie, Bausch Health Companies and L'Oreal Among Others

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Chemical Peel Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the chemical peel market and it is poised to grow by $67.81 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. The report on chemical peel market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising demand for minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures, increase in healthcare spending, and increase in beauty consciousness among consumers.

The chemical peel market analysis include end-user segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increasing awareness about anti-aging measures as one of the prime reasons driving the chemical peel market growth during the next few years. Also, rise in medical tourism and rising demand for laser skin resurfacing will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on chemical peel market covers the following areas:

  • Chemical peel market sizing

  • Chemical peel market forecast

  • Chemical peel market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading chemical peel market vendors that include AbbVie Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., Johnson and Johnson Inc., LOreal SA, Teoxane SA, Merz Pharma GmbH and Co. KGaA, Pierre Fabre SA, Image International Manufacturing LLC, and Topix Pharmaceuticals Inc. Also, the chemical peel market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Hospital and recreation centers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Dermatology clinics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

6. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

7. Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

8. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • AbbVie Inc.

  • Bausch Health Companies Inc.

  • Colgate-Palmolive Co.

  • Image International Manufacturing LLC

  • Johnson and Johnson Inc.

  • L'Oreal SA

  • Merz Pharma GmbH and Co. KGaA

  • Pierre Fabre SA

  • Teoxane SA

  • Topix Pharmaceuticals Inc.

9. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6m3zp9

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Half of Lumber Dealers Now Sit on Excess Inventory in the U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- Almost half of U.S. lumber dealers and manufacturers reported excess inventories last month, a sharp turnround from a few months ago, when supplies ran so low they sparked price surges.In July, 49% of building-material dealers and manufacturers said they had excess lumber capacity, while none described their levels as “very tight,” in a survey by John Burns Real Estate Consulting LLC. Back in April, 40% said their wood inventories were “very tight.”Lumber prices have come down fro

  • China’s Port Shutdown Raises Fears of Closures Worldwide

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here.A Covid outbreak that has partially shut one of the world’s busiest container ports is heightening concerns that the rapid spread of the delta variant will lead to a repeat of last year’s shipping nightmares.The Port of Los Angeles, which saw its volumes dip because of a June Covid outbreak at the Yantian port in China, is bracing for another potential decline because of

  • Europe Could Face A Natural Gas Crisis This Winter

    Natural gas prices in Europe are soaring as supply from Russia collapses, a collapse that Russia claims is temporary but that shows the power Putin has over his European neighbors

  • Richard Branson sells $300m Virgin Galactic stake - live updates

    Sturgeon calls for crackdown on North Sea oil and gas Inside the £7bn dogfight for Meggitt FTSE 100 up 0.3pc, set for fourth straight weekly gains US market finish at fresh records after choppy session World's largest offshore wind developer warns on low wind speeds Ben Wright: The economy is rebounding - but don't pop the champagne corks just yet Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Elon Musk blasts chip makers for supply problems

    Reopening drives 4.8pc economic expansion Boss of shipyard nationalised by Nicola Sturgeon paid £2,500 a day Northern party towns flourish in staycation boom as London struggles FTSE 100 falls from 18-month high Barnabas Reynolds: Britain’s legal system is the best bet for fintech Sign up here for our Business Briefing

  • Retirement Planning Upgrade Turns Your 401(k) Into A Cash Machine

    Coming soon: annuities in your 401(k) plan. This will add a major power tool to your retirement planning kit. But should you buy one?

  • Biden takes aim at OPEC and gasoline prices — here’s why analysts are skeptical

    The Biden administration is pressing OPEC and its allies to raise output and calling for a probe into U.S. gasoline prices.

  • Cheap U.S. Oil Snapped Up in Asia Even as Delta Lingers

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian buyers are snapping up cheap U.S. crude cargoes despite lingering demand concerns due to the latest Covid-19 resurgence, with the flurry of deals likely to be at the expense of Middle Eastern barrels.Chinese, Indian and South Korean companies have purchased at least 7 million barrels this month for arrival through October to November, said traders who buy and sell that crude. The level of interest for U.S. oil has been higher than the same period in July as prices for Americ

  • OPEC+ supply boost unlikely despite call from U.S. for more oil, says Goldman

    U.S. President Joe Biden's administration on Wednesday urged the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known as OPEC+, to boost output to tackle rising gasoline prices that they see as a threat to the global economic recovery. "We don't see the recent White House statement as threatening the current market deficit nor the pace of the rebalancing in 2H21," Goldman Sachs said in a note dated Thursday, maintaining their year-end Brent forecast at $80 per barrel. However, Goldman noted an additional hike in OPEC+ production by the year-end is required to counter recent supply disappointments globally and expects OPEC+ spare capacity to be fully normalized by spring 2022.

  • The Dawn Of A New Era In Deepwater Drilling

    A new era has dawned in the deepwater drilling industry, and major players are willing to risk billions to reap the rewards

  • 3 High-Yield Tech Stocks to Buy in August

    Investors don't have to stick with consumer goods businesses like Coca-Cola or McDonald's to earn big dividends. Established leaders in the technology industry can also create tons of cash through their businesses, lining shareholders' pockets. Here are three top dogs of the tech world that pay high-yielding dividends to investors.

  • UK exports to EU return to pre-Brexit levels

    The Office for National Statistics cautioned against over interpreting the numbers, which it said could be influenced by the pandemic.

  • Greenlane Renewables Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

    Greenlane Renewables Inc. ("Greenlane'' or the "Company") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) (OTC: GRNWF), today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. For further information on these results please see the Company's Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated and in accordance with IFRS.

  • Gold Price Prediction – Prices Formed Doji Day Following Robust PPI

    The dollar edged higher

  • Oil Steady as Covid Return Casts Shadow Over Demand Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied at the end of a volatile week in which the fast-spreading delta virus variant continued to cloud the demand outlook.Futures traded near $69 a barrel in New York after slipping on Thursday. The latest Covid-19 wave is leading to tighter curbs on movement across the globe, although there are mixed assessments on its impact. The International Energy Agency reduced its demand forecasts for the rest of the year, while Goldman Sachs Group Inc. predicts only a transient hit

  • 3 Takeaways From Unity Software's Earnings Call

    Unity Software (NYSE: U) reported strong second-quarter earnings results earlier this week, with investors cheering the beat-and-raise. Revenue jumped 48% to $273.6 million, and Unity continues to expand into other non-gaming markets as other companies leverage Unity's creative real-time 3D (RT3D) tools for a growing array of use cases. There's been a lot of talk recently surrounding metaverses, or interconnected digital universes that companies hope to create that can keep users continuously engaged.

  • July's retail sales data might be ugly: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Friday, August 13, 2021.

  • If fully vaccinated your immunity is higher than someone who's unvaccinated: ER Physician

    Dr. Kat Ogle, ER Physician and Associate Professor at The George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Is Gold Heading To $5,000?

    Equities and assets have significantly increased over the past year, but this run could be on the first leg, and gold might just emerge as one of the biggest winners

  • Analyst Report: Palantir Technologies Inc.

    Palantir Technologies provides organizations with solutions to manage large disparate data sets in an attempt to gain insight and drive operational outcomes. Founded in 2003, Palantir released its Gotham software platform in 2008, which focuses on the government intelligence and defense sectors. Palantir expanded into various commercial markets with its Foundry software platform in 2016 with the intent of becoming the data operating system for companies and industries. The Denver, Colorado company had 125 customers as of its IPO and roughly splits its revenue between commercial and government customers.