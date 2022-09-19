Global Chemical Tankers Markets, Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F - Focus on IMO 1, IMO 2, IMO 3, Organic Chemicals, Inorganic Chemicals, & Vegetable Oils And Fats

Company Logo

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chemical Tankers Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global chemical tankers market is expected to grow from $30.56 billion in 2021 to $31.95 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. The chemical tankers market is expected to grow to $38.38 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.7%.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the chemical tanker market in 2021. The regions covered in the chemical tanker market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The chemical tankers market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides chemical tankers market statistics, including chemical tankers industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a chemical tankers market share, detailed chemical tankers market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the chemical tankers industry. This chemical tankers market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



The growth of the chemical industry is expected to propel the growth of the chemical tankers market. Companies in the chemical industry will require chemical tankers to transport and shift their chemical compounds from one location to another. This factor creates a demand for chemical tankers.

According to the American Chemistry Council, 2021, the USA chemical industry will maintain its net exporter position, supporting total U.S. goods exports. By 2025, net exports of chemicals in the USA will reach $40.5 billion and chemical industry shipments are expected to reach $668 billion. As major economies reopen and import demand in partner economies increases, US chemical exports are likely to grow dramatically. Therefore, the growth of the chemical industry drives the chemical tankers market.



Technological advancement are shaping the chemical tankers market. Many companies are investing in the innovation and development of chemical tankers to provide ease, accessibility, convenience, and affordability to their users. For instance, in March 2021, SCF a Russian-based subsidiary of Sovcomflot launched its first LNG-Powered MR Chemical tanker. The MR kind of chemical tanker is designed to transport oil products and gas condensate.

The vessels' power units will run on ecologically friendly LNG, reducing the volume of emissions into the atmosphere dramatically. The tanker will be around 50 000 tonnes, with a length of over 180 meters, a width of over 32 meters, and a draught of -13,4 meters. 1B ice-class vessels can safely navigate throughout the year, including in ice conditions in the Baltic Sea.



In August 2020, Stolt-Nielsen Limited a UK-based company focused on opportunities in logistics, distribution, and aquaculture acquired five chemical tankers from Chemical Transportation Group for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Stolt-Nielsen Limited is planning to replace ships being retired in the next few years, lowering the fleet age profile with competitively priced ships that can trade in any of the deep-sea lanes. The aim is to provide a high-quality, reliable, and flexible service offering to clients. Chemical Transportation Group (CTG) is a US-based chemical transportation group.



The countries covered in the chemical tankers market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Major players in the chemical tankers market are

Ace Tankers

Bahri

Chembulk Tankers

Hansa Tankers

IINO KAIUN KAISHA LTD.

Maersk Tankers

MOL Chemical Tankers

Nordic Tankers

Odfjell

Stolt-Nielsen

Team Tankers International Ltd.

Wilmar International Ltd.

IMC Tankers

Koyo Kaiun

PT Berlian Laju Tanker Tbk

Stena Bulk

Ultratank

WOMAR

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Chemical Tankers Market Characteristics



3. Chemical Tankers Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Chemical Tankers



5. Chemical Tankers Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Chemical Tankers Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Chemical Tankers Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Chemical Tankers Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Chemical Tankers Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Organic Chemicals

Inorganic Chemicals

Vegetable Oils And Fats

6.2. Global Chemical Tankers Market, Segmentation By Fleet Material, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Stainless Steel

Coated

6.3. Global Chemical Tankers Market, Segmentation By Cargo Types, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

IMO 1

IMO 2

IMO 3

6.4. Global Chemical Tankers Market, Segmentation By Size, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Inland Chemical Tankers (1,000-4,999 DWT)

Coastal Chemical Tankers (5,000-9,999 DWT)

Deep-Sea Chemical Tankers (10,000-50,000 DWT)

7. Chemical Tankers Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Chemical Tankers Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Chemical Tankers Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ysohlm

