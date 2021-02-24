U.S. markets open in 4 hours 17 minutes

Global Child and Youth Services Market Report 2020: Forecasts to 2030 for the $125 Billion Industry

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Child and Youth Services Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Child and Youth Services Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global child and youth services market.

Major players in the child and youth services market are Children Aid and Family Services, UNICEF (United Nations Children Fund), International Foster Care Organization, International Society for Prevention of Child Abuse and Neglect (ISPCAN), CARE International, Stepstone Family & Youth Services, North East Independent Living Services, Child Welfare League of America, United States Children's Bureau and The European Child Safety Alliance.

The global child and youth services market is expected to increase from $100.44 billion in 2019 to $102.98 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.54%. The low growth is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities resulting in operational challenges. The market is then expected to recover and reach $125.88 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 6.92%.

North America was the largest region in the child and youth services market in 2019. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

Two Novato-based community non-profit organizations, Novato Youth Center and Novato Human Needs Center merged into one non-profit organization in January 2018, which was named North Martin Community Services (NMCS). The merger of these organizations to offer multi-generational services for infants through seniors has boosted the benefits for the community.

The child and youth services market covered in this report is segmented by service into foster and guardianship placement services; counseling and information services; social assistance services; children and youth recreational programs; private and state adoption services; others and by age group into infant; child; adolescent; youth.

The lack of employment and job training in foster care is expected to hinder the growth of the child and youth services market. According to Ifoster, a US-based non-profit organization, after aging out of foster care, homelessness and unemployment become a huge challenge for youth. Although there are more than 34 million entry-level jobs national wide in the US, many foster youths are not prepared for being independent and do not have the skills or resources needed for the opportunities.

Access to technology is crucial for a foster child to be competing with their peers. Foster youth do not receive the same resources and opportunities as their peers. For instance, only 5% of rural, and 21% of urban foster youth have access to a computer at home. Therefore, the lack of employment and job training facility in foster care and some communities has a negative impact on the child and youth services market.

Predictive analytics is a technique increasingly used by communities for the welfare of children and youth. Predictive analytics in the context of child welfare is commonly about maltreatment risk levels. The approach works through quantifying the risk and can be used to target the services that are given to children, families, and communities that are most likely to have benefits.

The benefits from community programs for children and youth contributed to the growth of the child and youth services market. According to youth.gov, young people surrounded by a variety of opportunities engage in less risky behavior when in adulthood. A study was conducted that for the first five years where youth are involved in the 4-H youth development program, they showed a lower risk of having social, personal behavioral problems and four times likely to contribute to the communities and two times as likely to be civically active. These factors are expected to have a positive impact on the child and youth services market's growth.

