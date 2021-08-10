U.S. markets open in 4 hours 45 minutes

Global Chilled Beam System Market, By Design, By Type, By Business, By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2016-2026

ReportLinker
·6 min read

Global Chilled Beam System Market, By Design (Multi-service, Active and Passive), By Type (Concealed and Exposed), By Business (Renovation and New Construction), By Application (Healthcare Facilities, Educational Institutions, Commercial Offices Hotels and Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2016-2026

New York, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Chilled Beam System Market, By Design, By Type, By Business, By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2016-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128273/?utm_source=GNW

Global Chilled Beam System Market was valued at USD180.43 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.37% during the forecast period. Global Chilled Beam System Market is driven by the growing trend of energy-efficient HVAC (Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) systems. Additionally, the growing concern of sustainability of energy among developing economies is expected to increase the demand for global chilled beam systems through 2026. The chilled beam systems offer a low operating cost over HVAC systems. The chilled beam systems use water for cooling. The temperature of cooled water is higher than the temperature of cooled air, but it delivers the same cooling ability. The cooling and heating of air are no longer connected to the delivery of air but it depends on the water and hence buildings save energy as they need fewer exhaust fans.
Global Chilled Beam System Market is segmented based on Design, Type, Business, Application and Region.Based on Design, the market can be split into Active, Passive and Multi-service.

The Multi-service segment holds the largest market share due to its additional features such as ceiling lights, fire alarms, etc. In the forecast period as well, it is expected to show the highest growth as it provides characteristics of active or passive chilled beam system with additional aesthetics.
Based on Type, the Global Chilled Beam System Market is segmented into Concealed and Exposed. Concealed chilled beam system segment has the largest share due to good appearance of these systems and will continue to dominate the market in the forecast period despite their high cost of installation.
In terms of Business, the market is divided into Renovation and New Construction. Renovation business dominated the market in 2020 and will continue to do so in the future because it is a cost-effective way to retrofit older buildings without altering their structural integrity.
Based on application, the Global Chilled Beam System Market is segmented into Healthcare Facilities, Educational Institutions, Commercial Offices, Hotels and Others.Healthcare Facilities hold the largest market share.

Healthcare facilities will continue to dominate the market in the forecast period as well because hospitals and health centers will invest more to provide proper ventilation facilities to their patients, especially in the post-COVID period.
On the basis of regional distribution, the Global Chilled Beam System Market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.Among these regions, Europe dominates the market as this technology was developed in this region only.

North America and Asia-Pacific are expected to dominate the market in the upcoming years because of the increasing commercial space and rising energy consumption in heating, cooling and ventilation in these regions.
The major players operating in the Chilled Beam System market are Swegon AB, Lindab International, Caverion Corporation, Mestek, Inc., Frenger Systems Limited, Halton Marine Oy Company, FläktGroup Holding GmbH, Roccheggiani S.p.A., TROX GmbH, FTF Group etc. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019
Base Year: 2020
Estimated Year: 2021
Forecast Period: 2022–2026

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze historical growth in market size of Global Chilled Beam System Market from 2016 to 2020.
• To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Chilled Beam System Market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.
• To classify and forecast the Global Chilled Beam System Market based on design, type, business, application, company, and regional distribution.
• To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Chilled Beam System Market.
• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Chilled Beam System Market.
• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Chilled Beam System Market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.

Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.

Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.
The analyst calculated the market size of the Global Chilled Beam System Market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these designs and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.

Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.

Key Target Audience:

• Chilled beam system manufacturers and contractors
• Market research and consulting firms
• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to chilled beam systems
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, the Global Chilled Beam System Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Global Chilled Beam System Market, By Design:
o Multi-service
o Active
o Passive
• Global Chilled Beam System Market, By Type:
o Concealed
o Exposed
• Global Chilled Beam System Market, By Business
o Renovation
o New Construction
• Global Chilled Beam System Market, By Application:
o Healthcare Facilities
o Educational Institutions
o Commercial Offices
o Hotels
o Others
• Global Chilled Beam System Market, By Region:
o Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
o North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
o Asia-Pacific
China
Australia
India
Japan
o South America
Brazil
Colombia
Argentina
o Middle East & Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Chilled Beam System Market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128273/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


