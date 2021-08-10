Global Chilled Beam System Market, By Design, By Type, By Business, By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2016-2026

Global Chilled Beam System Market, By Design (Multi-service, Active and Passive), By Type (Concealed and Exposed), By Business (Renovation and New Construction), By Application (Healthcare Facilities, Educational Institutions, Commercial Offices Hotels and Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2016-2026

Global Chilled Beam System Market was valued at USD180.43 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.37% during the forecast period. Global Chilled Beam System Market is driven by the growing trend of energy-efficient HVAC (Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) systems. Additionally, the growing concern of sustainability of energy among developing economies is expected to increase the demand for global chilled beam systems through 2026. The chilled beam systems offer a low operating cost over HVAC systems. The chilled beam systems use water for cooling. The temperature of cooled water is higher than the temperature of cooled air, but it delivers the same cooling ability. The cooling and heating of air are no longer connected to the delivery of air but it depends on the water and hence buildings save energy as they need fewer exhaust fans.

Global Chilled Beam System Market is segmented based on Design, Type, Business, Application and Region.Based on Design, the market can be split into Active, Passive and Multi-service.



The Multi-service segment holds the largest market share due to its additional features such as ceiling lights, fire alarms, etc. In the forecast period as well, it is expected to show the highest growth as it provides characteristics of active or passive chilled beam system with additional aesthetics.

Based on Type, the Global Chilled Beam System Market is segmented into Concealed and Exposed. Concealed chilled beam system segment has the largest share due to good appearance of these systems and will continue to dominate the market in the forecast period despite their high cost of installation.

In terms of Business, the market is divided into Renovation and New Construction. Renovation business dominated the market in 2020 and will continue to do so in the future because it is a cost-effective way to retrofit older buildings without altering their structural integrity.

Based on application, the Global Chilled Beam System Market is segmented into Healthcare Facilities, Educational Institutions, Commercial Offices, Hotels and Others.Healthcare Facilities hold the largest market share.



Healthcare facilities will continue to dominate the market in the forecast period as well because hospitals and health centers will invest more to provide proper ventilation facilities to their patients, especially in the post-COVID period.

On the basis of regional distribution, the Global Chilled Beam System Market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.Among these regions, Europe dominates the market as this technology was developed in this region only.



North America and Asia-Pacific are expected to dominate the market in the upcoming years because of the increasing commercial space and rising energy consumption in heating, cooling and ventilation in these regions.

The major players operating in the Chilled Beam System market are Swegon AB, Lindab International, Caverion Corporation, Mestek, Inc., Frenger Systems Limited, Halton Marine Oy Company, FläktGroup Holding GmbH, Roccheggiani S.p.A., TROX GmbH, FTF Group etc. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of the Global Chilled Beam System Market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these designs and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



In this report, the Global Chilled Beam System Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Chilled Beam System Market, By Design:

o Multi-service

o Active

o Passive

• Global Chilled Beam System Market, By Type:

o Concealed

o Exposed

• Global Chilled Beam System Market, By Business

o Renovation

o New Construction

• Global Chilled Beam System Market, By Application:

o Healthcare Facilities

o Educational Institutions

o Commercial Offices

o Hotels

o Others

• Global Chilled Beam System Market, By Region:

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia-Pacific

China

Australia

India

Japan

o South America

Brazil

Colombia

Argentina

o Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa



