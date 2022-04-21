Global and China Automotive Gateway Industry Report 2022 Featuring Suppliers, Chip Vendors, & Security Software Companies

Company Logo

The "Global and China Automotive Gateway Industry Report, 2021-2022"

The gateway ushered in a significant transformation while high-performance processors became the hot cakes. Gateway serves as the core hub of vehicle network, handling functions such as data transmission, security prevention and control, and remote diagnostics.

As the E/E architecture evolves from distributed to centralized domain architecture, the central gateway also provides functions such as interconnection and processing of data between safety and functional domains (powertrain, chassis and safety, body control, infotainment and ADAS, etc.).

In the future, the central gateway will evolve into an HPC or central computer in the "Central Computer + Zone Controller" architecture, while the Domain Gateway will evolve into a Zonal Gateway.

High-performance Gateway Processor Sparks New Round of "Battle"

High-performance gateway processor, as the core of the SOA change for smart vehicles, has triggered a new round of "scramble".

Since 2020, NXP, Renesas Electronics, TI, Infineon and other market-leading gateway processor suppliers have unveiled a new generation of gateway chips and solutions.

In January 2020, TI released the DRA829V gateway processor based on Jacinto 7 processor platform;

In March 2020, ST unveiled the SGP, a smart gateway platform targeted at automotive gateway and domain controller applications;

In June 2021, the mass production of new S32G automotive network processor by NXP based on 16nm process;

In October 2021, Renesas announced a new automotive gateway solution based on R-Car S4 system;

Among them, the above-mentioned Volkswagen ID series, which applied Continental's body HPC, uses the high-performance R-Car M3 system-on-chip (SoC) from Renesas Electronics, while the novel gateway solution developed based on the R-Car S4 system solution with SoC and power management IC will be used for next-generation automotive computers, communication gateways, domain servers and application servers.

The second-generation body HPC, a product produced by collaboration between Continental and GAC, is equipped with the new S32G automotive network processor based on 16nm process, the latest mass production of NXP.

NXP S32G processor adopts 16nm process and has more than 10,000DMIPS of computing power which shows over 10 times of computing power than traditional NXP gateway chip. It combines ASIL D-level functional safety, hardware HSE encryption module and dedicated communication accelerator for service gateway, domain controller and co-processor of security domain.

