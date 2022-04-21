U.S. markets open in 4 hours 28 minutes

Global and China Automotive Gateway Industry Report 2022 Featuring Suppliers, Chip Vendors, & Security Software Companies

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global and China Automotive Gateway Industry Report, 2021-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The gateway ushered in a significant transformation while high-performance processors became the hot cakes. Gateway serves as the core hub of vehicle network, handling functions such as data transmission, security prevention and control, and remote diagnostics.

As the E/E architecture evolves from distributed to centralized domain architecture, the central gateway also provides functions such as interconnection and processing of data between safety and functional domains (powertrain, chassis and safety, body control, infotainment and ADAS, etc.).

In the future, the central gateway will evolve into an HPC or central computer in the "Central Computer + Zone Controller" architecture, while the Domain Gateway will evolve into a Zonal Gateway.

High-performance Gateway Processor Sparks New Round of "Battle"

High-performance gateway processor, as the core of the SOA change for smart vehicles, has triggered a new round of "scramble".

Since 2020, NXP, Renesas Electronics, TI, Infineon and other market-leading gateway processor suppliers have unveiled a new generation of gateway chips and solutions.

  • In January 2020, TI released the DRA829V gateway processor based on Jacinto 7 processor platform;

  • In March 2020, ST unveiled the SGP, a smart gateway platform targeted at automotive gateway and domain controller applications;

  • In June 2021, the mass production of new S32G automotive network processor by NXP based on 16nm process;

  • In October 2021, Renesas announced a new automotive gateway solution based on R-Car S4 system;

Among them, the above-mentioned Volkswagen ID series, which applied Continental's body HPC, uses the high-performance R-Car M3 system-on-chip (SoC) from Renesas Electronics, while the novel gateway solution developed based on the R-Car S4 system solution with SoC and power management IC will be used for next-generation automotive computers, communication gateways, domain servers and application servers.

The second-generation body HPC, a product produced by collaboration between Continental and GAC, is equipped with the new S32G automotive network processor based on 16nm process, the latest mass production of NXP.

NXP S32G processor adopts 16nm process and has more than 10,000DMIPS of computing power which shows over 10 times of computing power than traditional NXP gateway chip. It combines ASIL D-level functional safety, hardware HSE encryption module and dedicated communication accelerator for service gateway, domain controller and co-processor of security domain.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Overview of Automotive Gateway Industry
1.1 Automotive Gateway Concept
1.2 Automotive Gateway Evolution
1.2.1 CAN Automotive Gateway Architecture
1.2.2 Hybrid Ethernet Automotive Gateway Architecture
1.2.3 Ethernet Backbone Architecture with Domain Control
1.2.4 Central Computer Architecture
1.3 Role of Gateway in Automotive Network

Chapter 2 Overview and Trends of Automotive Gateway Market
2.1 Policies Related to Automotive Gateway
2.1.1 Policy Overview
2.1.2 Certain Provisions on Automotive Data Security Management (Draft for Comments)
2.1.3 Certain Provisions on Automotive Data Security Management (for Trial Implementation)
2.1.4 Technical Requirements and Test Methods for Information Security of Automotive Gateway
2.2 Enterprises in Automotive Gateway Industrial Chain
2.2.1 Enterprises Profile
2.2.2 Automotive Gateway Suppliers and Solutions
2.2.3 Latest Layout of Automotive Gateway Suppliers
2.2.4 Layout of Automotive Gateway Chip Enterprises
2.2.5 Automotive Gateway Security Software Enterprises Layout
2.3 Automotive Gateway Development Trend
2.3.1 Automotive E/E Architecture Develops towards Domain Control Central Supercomputer
2.3.2 Domain-controlled Centralized Architecture Entering Mass Production Stage in 2021
2.3.3 Gateway Playing a Key Role in Domain-Controlled Centralized Architecture
2.3.4 Gateways Fuel Automotive OTA Upgrade
2.3.5 Gateway Integration with T-BOX
2.3.6 Gateway Integrates with Domain Controllers
2.3.7 SOA Gateway Software Architecture
2.3.8 NXP 32G Gateway Processor Achieves Industry Focus
2.3.9 Ethernet Backbone Network Facilitates High-Performance Processing for Next-Generation Architectures

Chapter 3 Automotive Gateway Suppliers
3.1 Continental
3.2 Bosch
3.3 Aptiv
3.4 Lear Corporation
3.5 Micron
3.7 FEV
3.8 UAES
3.9 Neusoft
3.10 Jingwei Hirain
3.11 Ofilm
3.12 ZLG
3.13 Yaxon
3.14 Inhand
3.15 Inchtek

Chapter 4 Automotive Gateway Chip Vendors
4.1 NXP
4.2 ST
4.3 Renesas
4.4 TI
4.5 Infineon
4.6 SemiDrive

Chapter 5 Automotive Gateway Security Software Companies
5.1 EB
5.2 ETAS
5.3 KPIT
5.4 GuardKnox
5.5 Karamba Security
5.6 Arilou
5.7 SafeRide Technologies
5.8 Enjoy Move

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bxh1e9

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


