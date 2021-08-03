U.S. markets close in 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,419.55
    +32.39 (+0.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,092.93
    +254.77 (+0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,738.31
    +57.24 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,220.82
    +5.32 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.68
    -0.58 (-0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.70
    -8.50 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    25.64
    +0.06 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1869
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1760
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3916
    +0.0033 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0770
    -0.2320 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,178.43
    -1,417.73 (-3.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    931.52
    -11.93 (-1.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,105.72
    +24.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.83
    -139.19 (-0.50%)
     

Global and China Automotive Intelligent Cockpit Platform Research Report 2021 - Integration of ADAS Functions and V2X Systems Into the Cockpit Domain

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global and China Automotive Intelligent Cockpit Platform Research Report, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Next-Generation Intelligent Cockpit Platform: Deep Domain Integration, Pluggable Hardware, Reusable Software

As new-generation E/E architectures evolve, deep integration of cockpit domain may become a trend.

The development of automotive E/E architectures comes with the integration of ADAS functions and V2X systems into the cockpit domain that already combines conventional cockpit electronics.

Through the lens of function integration, the cockpit domain tends to be integrated. As well as basic capabilities including dashboard and center console, rear seat entertainment, HUD and voice, quite a few suppliers currently integrate also surround view camera, DMS, IMS and some ADAS functions into their intelligent cockpit platforms.

In Harman's case, its cockpit platform already integrates L0 ADAS functions from AR navigation and 360 surround view to DMS/OMS and E-mirror. In future, Harman will combine intelligent cockpit domain controller and ADAS domain controller to support L1~L2+/L3 capabilities, giving OEMs scope for lowering their costs and simplifying systems.

In 2021, ThunderSoft also introduced TurboX Auto 4.5, its new-generation intelligent cockpit platform that allows the cockpit to integrate DMS and automated parking solution and interact with ADAS scenarios. Its intelligent cockpit that can start the built-in computing platform in the parking process optimizes low speed driving with stronger computing force or assists the driver in parking, providing better driving experience.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Overview of Intelligent Cockpit Platform Development
1.1 Definition of Automotive Intelligent Cockpit Platform
1.2 New Functions (e.g., Multi-display Integration) Boost Intelligent Cockpit Platforms
1.3 Development of Intelligent Cockpit Follows the Trend of EE Architecture
1.4 Development Trends of Intelligent Cockpit Underlying Architecture (1)
1.5 Development Trends of Intelligent Cockpit Underlying Architecture (2)
1.6 Some ADAS Functions are Integrated into Intelligent Cockpits
1.7 Development Trends of Automotive Cockpits
1.8 Software and Hardware System Architecture of Intelligent Cockpit Platform
1.9 A Clear Trend for Separation between Cockpit Software and Hardware
1.10 SOC Trends
1.11 Multi-SOC Cockpit Architecture
1.12 Trends of Cross-border Industry Chain Integration
1.13 Shifts in Business Models
1.14 Comparison of Major Foreign Cockpit Platform Solutions
1.15 Comparison of Major Chinese Cockpit Platform Solutions

2 Intelligent Cockpit Hardware Platform
2.1 Status Quo and Trends of Intelligent Cockpit Hardware Platform
2.1.1 Multi-ECU Integration in Traditional Cockpit
2.1.2 Design Examples of Cockpit Domain Controller
2.1.3 Cockpit Hardware Platform
2.1.4 Development Trends and Industrial Impacts of Cockpit Domain Controller
2.1.5 Solutions of Typical Cockpit Domain Controller Vendors and Their Customers
2.2 Major Intelligent Cockpit Hardware Platform Providers
2.2.1 Visteon Cockpit Domain Controller
2.2.2 Harman Intelligent Cockpit Hardware Platform
2.2.3 Panasonic SPYDR
2.2.4 Intel Cockpit Platform
2.2.5 Magneti Marelli Intelligent Cockpit Domain Controller
2.2.6 Aptiv Integrated Cockpit Controller
2.2.7 Huawei HarmonyOS Intelligent Cockpit IVI Module
2.2.8 Intelligent Cockpit Domain Products of NOBO Automotive System
2.2.9 iNest 2.0 Intelligent Cockpit of NOBO Automotive System
2.2.10 HASCO Intelligent Cockpit Domain Controller
2.2.11 The 1st-Generation "Enjoy Smart Future" Intelligent Cockpit of Jiangsu Changshu Automotive Trim Group
2.2.12 Faurecia Smart Cockpit
2.2.13 Horizon Halo In-vehicle Intelligent Interaction Solution of Horizon Robotics
2.2.14 Samsung Digital Cockpit 2021
2.3 Intelligent Cockpit Processor
2.4 Major Cockpit Processor Vendors and Their Products
2.4.1 Renesas R-CAR Series for Cockpit Processors
2.4.2 Intel A3900 Processor
2.4.3 Development History of Qualcomm Cockpit Processor
2.4.4 NVIDIA Deep Learning Processor
2.4.5 NXP Cockpit Processor
2.4.6 TI Cockpit Chip
2.4.7 Samsung Cockpit Processor
2.4.8 Telechips Cockpit Processor
2.4.9 MediaTek Cockpit Chip
2.4.10 Horizon Robotics Automotive Cockpit Chip
2.4.11 Huawei HiSilicon Cockpit Chips: Kirin 710A
2.4.11 Huawei HiSilicon Cockpit Chips: Kirin 990A
2.4.12 Allwinner Cockpit Processor
2.4.13 SemiDrive Cockpit Chip: X9
2.4.13.1 SemiDrive X9H/X9P Intelligent Cockpit Solution
2.4.13.2 Four New Automotive Processor Chips of SemiDrive
2.4.14 UNISOC Intelligent Cockpit Chip
2.4.15 SiEngine Intelligent Cockpit Chip

3 Intelligent Cockpit Software Platform
3.1 Composition and Trends of Intelligent Cockpit Software Platform
3.1.1 What is Intelligent Cockpit Software Platform
3.1.2 Future Cockpit Needs a New Cockpit Software Architecture
3.1.3 Summary of Main Cockpit Software Solutions
3.1.4 ThunderSoft SOA-based Intelligent Cockpit Software Solution
3.1.5 Huawei HarmonyOS Cockpit Software Platform
3.1.6 Neusoft Reach SDV-oriented Solution
3.1.7 Banma Zhixing Intelligent Cockpit
3.1.8 Continental EB Integrated Software Platform
3.1.9 UAES AP Autosar-based Open Software Platform
3.1.10 SAIC SOA-based Software Platform
3.2 Major Vehicle Operating Systems and Providers
3.2.1 Status Quo of Automotive Operating Systems
3.2.2 Android Leads in IVI Operating System Market
3.2.3 In-vehicle Underlying Operating System Market Shares
3.2.4 Secondary Development on Underlying Operating System
3.2.5 BlackBerry QNX
3.2.6 Linux & AGL
3.2.7 Android & Android Auto
3.2.8 AliOS
3.2.9 Volkswagen VW.OS
3.2.10 Huawei HarmonyOS
3.2.11 Huawei HarmonyOS Cockpit Operating System (HOS)

4 Intelligent Cockpit Platform Layout of Major OEMs
4.1 Summary of Cockpit Platform Layout of OEMs
4.1.1 New-generation E/E Architectures and Cockpit Layout of Foreign Traditional OEMs
4.1.2 Cockpit Layout of Traditional Chinese OEMs
4.1.3 Cockpit Platforms of Start-up Automakers
4.1.4 Cockpit Platforms of Emerging Automakers
4.1.5 Chip Layout of OEMs
4.1.6 Software Layout of OEMs
4.1.7 Mass Production of Intelligent Cockpit Platforms of Major Global OEMs (1)
4.1.8 Mass Production of Intelligent Cockpit Platforms of Major Global OEMs (2)
4.2 Tesla
4.3 BMW
4.4 Volkswagen
4.5 Audi
4.6 Mercedes-Benz
4.7 FAW Hongqi
4.8 Changan Automobile
4.9 BYD
4.10 Great Wall Motor
4.11 SAIC
4.12 GAC
4.13 Geely
4.14 Chery
4.15 BAIC
4.16 Weltmeister
4.17 Neta Auto
4.18 ENOVATE
4.19 Human Horizons
4.20 Other OEMs
4.20.1 NIO ET7 Intelligent Cockpit
4.20.2 Xiaopeng Motors' 3rd-generation Intelligent Cockpit
4.20.3 Xpeng P7 Intelligent Music Cockpit
4.20.4 Dongfeng Voyah FREE Intelligent Cockpit
4.20.5 Evergrande Auto Released Intelligent Cockpit

5 Global Intelligent Cockpit System Integrators
5.1 Harman
5.2 Visteon
5.3 Faurecia
5.4 Aptiv
5.5 Bosch
5.6 Continental
5.7 Denso
5.8 Panasonic

6 Chinese Intelligent Cockpit System Integrators
6.1 Desay SV
6.2 Neusoft Group
6.3 Hangsheng Electronics
6.4 CooKoo
6.5 Huawei
6.6 ThunderSoft
6.7 AUTOAI
6.8 ArcherMind Technology
6.9 BICV
6.10 Joyson Electronics
6.11 Huizhou Foryou General Electronics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5nxpn5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-and-china-automotive-intelligent-cockpit-platform-research-report-2021---integration-of-adas-functions-and-v2x-systems-into-the-cockpit-domain-301347146.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Will Intel's "Accelerated" Chipmaking Plans Spell Trouble for TSMC?

    Over the past several years, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has fallen behind Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE: TSM) and Samsung in the "process race" to create smaller and more advanced chips. Intel's R&D and manufacturing issues with the 14nm, 10nm, and 7nm nodes resulted in chip delays and shortages, enabling its rival Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) -- which outsourced is chip production to TSMC's superior foundries -- to expand its market share in the PC and server CPU markets. Last year, many analysts speculated that Intel would also need to go "fabless" and outsource its manufacturing to TSMC to catch up.

  • BlackBerry Launches First-of-its-Kind Flood Risk and Clean Water Monitoring Solution

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced a first-of-its-kind flood risk and clean water monitoring solution. Based on BlackBerry® AtHoc®, a critical event management platform, the innovative technology provides autonomous year-round monitoring and an intelligent early warning system, collecting and processing large amounts of sensor data, and generating alerts based on the data insights.

  • Alphabet wants to make its own smartphone chips — what in the world is the company thinking?

    Alphabet said Monday it will take its silicon building in-house when it launches a new flagship line of Google Pixel phones. While much of the analysis of this news pointed to it as a positive step for Alphabet (GOOG) I interpreted it as a desperate attempt for the company to make headlines about its poor-performing line of mobile devices and to do so by taking a risk that even Apple (AAPL) isn’t yet willing to take when it comes to its vertical integration into semiconductors. Apple made headlines over the past few years with its departure from Intel (INTC) and the introduction of its M1 architecture.

  • 3 Top Cloud Computing Stocks to Buy Right Now

    These cloud stocks sell for reasonable valuations and they benefit from the industry's rapid growth.

  • Forget Robinhood -- This Hot IPO Stock Is a Better Buy

    And it can teach you how to say ''investing'' in your choice of language

  • Google Is Making Its Own Smartphone Chips. What It Means for Qualcomm Stock.

    Investors thinking about the generation of phones that Google unveiled Monday should be looking past how they will stack up against the iPhone.

  • Blizzard President J. Allen Brack Exits Amid Sexual Harassment and Discrimination Lawsuit Against Company

    Activision Blizzard said longtime exec J. Allen Brack, president of Blizzard Entertainment, is leaving the company. Brack’s exit comes less than two weeks after Activision Blizzard was sued by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing, which alleged the company’s “pervasive frat boy workplace culture” resulted in women employees being continuously subjected to sexual […]

  • McDonald's makes masks mandatory for some U.S. customers, staff (Aug. 2)

    (Reuters) -McDonald's Corp on Monday confirmed that all its customers and staff will need to start wearing masks again inside its U.S. restaurants in areas with high or substantial transmission, regardless of whether they are vaccinated or not. The resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the United States due to the Delta variant and the new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that requires fully vaccinated individuals to wear masks have led companies to change their plans on vaccinations and masking. Last week, major companies including Alphabet Inc's Google, Uber Technologies Inc and Facebook Inc said all their U.S. employees must get vaccinated to step into offices.

  • Activision Blizzard to report Q2 earnings amid harassment scandal, C-Suite shakeup

    Activision Blizzard is set to report its Q2 earnings after the bell on Tuesday, amid its ongoing harassment scandal.

  • Delta variant wreaking havoc on America’s return to office plans

    The Delta variant is wreaking havoc on companies’ return to office plans.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy? Fiscal Q4 Earnings Due Aug. 18 Amid 2021 Rally

    A rebound in Cisco stock is largely tied to corporate spending on information technology as the Covid-19 emergency eases. Cloud computing sales are up but 5G wireless has yet to kick in.

  • Are companies with Covid vaccine mandates alienating customers? Who cares!

    Equinox announced today that it will soon start requiring proof of vaccination from customers looking to break a sweat at its chain of upscale gyms or at its cult-favorite spin-class subsidiary, SoulCycle. The news follows a number of other American businesses that are also asking patrons to show they’ve had the jab, including restaurateur Danny Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group, Broadway theaters, and a number of other bars and restaurants. Companies that go a step further and require proof of vaccination from customers are clearly aware that they may lose business as a result—and they’re all right with that.”If you really want to go unvaccinated, you can dine somewhere else, and you can also go work somewhere else,” Meyer told CNN last week.

  • Retirement security ‘is shakier than ever’ and ‘Americans are not saving enough’ for old age

    Americans’ retirement security is unstable, and legislation focused on pensions, Social Security and other savings or healthcare concerns must be a priority for government officials, a group of 31 organizations wrote in a recent public letter to President Biden. Companies, economic think tanks and other organizations signed a letter urging the president to create an inter-agency task force from some of the top government departments, including the Department of Labor, Department of Treasury, Securities and Exchange Commission and White House Gender Policy Council. The letter was signed by ADP, Edelman Financial Engines, Employee Benefit Research Institute and Prudential, to name a few.

  • With Strong Deliveries and the New Backing of China, NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is Positioned to Become a Major Player

    Investors in NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) had a good week, as its shares rose 6.2% to close at US$45.85 following the release of its first-quarter results and the more recent vehicle deliveries report. In a twist of events, China is also moving both to back and protect Electrical Vehicle manufacturers.

  • McDonald's Earnings: Growth Is Back

    Investors had good reasons to feel optimistic about McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) fiscal second-quarter earnings release. McDonald's made up that lost ground -- and more -- in the three months that ended in late June, putting it in a stronger position now than it was back in 2019. Comparable-store sales rose 41% to mark a complete rebound from last year's 24% slump.

  • Apple’s Advertising Business Is Bigger Than You Think. It Could Get Bigger Still.

    Growth drivers include Apple's addition of search ads in China, higher ad loads, and the introduction of banner ads to the App Store, says Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi.

  • 3 Value Stocks That'll Make You Richer in August (and Beyond)

    Since the Great Recession ended in 2009, growth stocks have left value stocks eating their dust. Value stocks also have a knack for outperforming during the early stages of an economic recovery, which is where we find ourselves now. The following value stock trio offers the potential to make you a lot richer in August, and well beyond.

  • Bitcoin mining crackdown in China is a boon for Texas

    John King knew his small town of Rockdale, Texas, had landed on the global crypto map when three Chinese bitcoin miners showed up at City Hall unannounced this summer.

  • Marathon Digital Bitcoin Generation Increased 66% in July

    The mining company now has 6,226 bitcoins with a market value of $260.7 million.

  • Qualcomm Said It's Making Progress on Chip Supplies -- Is That Good News for Apple?

    Whether Apple was just being cautious or not, its outlook for the rest of this year is still very good.