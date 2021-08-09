U.S. markets open in 45 minutes

Global and China Automotive Lighting Market Report 2021: Automakers Play As "Lighting Factory" to Accelerate the Layout of Intelligent Lighting

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global and China Automotive Lighting Industry Report, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Market Logo
Research and Market Logo

Global and China Automotive Lighting Industry Report, 2021 combs through intelligence trends of automotive lighting, technology routes, laws and regulations for automotive lighting industry, competitive pattern of automotive lighting market, automotive lighting companies' deployments in intelligence, and their intelligent lighting configurations for mid- and high-class vehicle models.

Global automotive lighting market is highly concentrated, and Koito is the champion.

Automotive lighting is a highly concentrated market where bellwethers play a dominant role, that is, there are "one superpower and several powers". In the global automotive lighting market, European, American and Japanese manufacturers are the main players. In 2020, Japan-based Koito was positioned first with market share of 25.3%, Italy's Magneti Marelli (13.9%) and France-based Valeo (12.8%) followed, three together sweeping 52% of the global market.

Not to be outdone, Chinese automotive lighting bellwethers have developed dynamically interactive lighting technology in the automotive CASE trend. For example, at Auto Shanghai 2021, HASCO Vision Technology displayed an intelligent interactive lighting system that consists of PML intelligent headlamps and ISD tail lights.

The system can input user-defined texts, pictures and videos into the lighting domain controller which will then convert the content into elements and materials that the lamps can recognize to display the specific content and interact with the outside world. The system is mounted on Human Horizons HiPhi X.

In 2020, Changzhou Xingyu Automotive Lighting Systems also managed to develop rhythmic taillights capable of welcoming, the second-generation ambient lights with public voice interaction function, gesture controlled indoor lamps, and pixel-type headlamp modules.

Automakers play as "lighting factory" to accelerate the layout of intelligent lighting.

To meet market demand, automakers also step up their efforts to deploy intelligent lighting. Audi has made long and frequent deployments in automotive lighting. In June 2020, Audi released New Q5, a new model carrying Audi's latest intelligent OLED lighting technology, which makes Audi the first automaker digitalizing taillights into a display. Audi is working to develop flexible digital OLED.

Among Chinese automakers, BYD has developed automotive lighting independently since 2003. FinDreams Vision Co., Ltd. BYD established in 2019 is devoted to developing vision technology, motor vehicle lighting and signal system. Having been the first automaker to integrate automotive lighting vertically, BYD is working toward development of new technologies in automotive lighting and environment interconnection.

In addition, Mazda has also developed its adaptive LED headlight (ALH) technology.

As the technology advances, automotive lighting is no longer a simple lighting tool but will integrate with driving assistance functions, for example, combined with cameras to enable safer driving through high and low beam switch according to the objects ahead. In future, more intelligent, more interactive and safer automotive lighting will be demanded in a new age.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Overview of Automotive Lighting
1.1 Classification of Automotive Lighting
1.2 Development History of Automotive Lighting
1.3 Automotive Lighting Industry Chain
1.4 LED Lighting
1.4.1 LED Lighting Industry Chain
1.4.2 Cost Structure of LED Lighting
1.4.3 Comparison of Cost and Price between Automotive Lamps with Different Light Sources
1.4.4 Classification of LED Lighting
1.4.5 Various LED Headlight Technologies
1.4.6 Pixel Headlight
1.5 Intelligent Headlight
1.5.1 Overview of Intelligent Headlight Technology Routes
1.5.2 Comparison of Advantages and Disadvantages between Intelligent Headlight Technology Routes, and Typical Manufacturers
1.5.3 Comparison of Parameters between Intelligent Headlight Technology Routes, and Application Trends
1.6 Development Trends of Automotive Lighting Technology

2 Regulations and Policies for Automotive Lighting Industry
2.1 Global Automotive Lighting Standard System
2.2 China's Automotive Lighting Standard System
2.2.1 Automotive Lighting Regulations in China
2.2.2 China's Requirements for Automotive Lighting Design
2.3 Automotive Lighting Regulations in United States
2.3.1 Automotive Lighting Standards in United States
2.4 Automotive Lighting Standards in Japan and Australia
2.5 Automotive Lighting Regulations in European Union

3 Global and China Automotive Lighting Markets
3.1 Competitive Pattern of Global Automotive Lighting Market
3.2 Global Automotive Lighting Market Size
3.3 Global Automotive Exterior Lighting Market Size
3.4 Global Penetration of Automotive LED Lighting
3.5 Global Intelligent Automotive Lighting Market Size
3.5.1 Intelligent Headlight Demand and Installation Rate
3.6 Competitive Pattern of China's Automotive Lighting Market
3.7 China's Automotive Lighting Market Size
3.8 China's AFS and ADB Lighting Market Size
3.9 China's Intelligent Automotive Lighting Market Size
3.9.1 China's Demand for Intelligent Automotive Lighting
3.9.2 Demand Areas of Intelligent Automotive Lighting in China
3.10 Characteristics of China's Automotive Lighting Industry
3.11 China's Automotive Lighting Supporting
3.12 Intelligent Solutions of Major Global Automotive Lighting Manufacturers, and Supported Models
3.13 Statistics of Models Equipped with DMD Automotive Lighting Technology

4 Major Global Automotive Lighting Companies
4.1 Koito
4.2 Stanley
4.3 Magneti Marelli
4.4 Hella
4.5 Valeo
4.6 OSRAM
4.7 SL
4.8 LG Group
4.9 Magna
4.10 Lumileds
4.11 Varroc
4.12 Odelo

5 China's Major Automotive Lighting Companies
5.1 HASCO Vision
5.2 Changzhou Xingyu Automotive Lighting Systems
5.3 Zhejiang Jiali (Lishui) Industry
5.4 Anrui Optoelectronics
5.5 Zhejiang Tianchong Vehicle Lamp Group
5.6 Hongli Zhihui Group
5.7 Nanning Liaowang Auto Lamp
5.8 DEPO Auto Parts Ind.
5.9 APT Electronics
5.10 Jiangsu Tongming Hi-tech Auto Electrical Appliance
5.11 Changzhou Tongbao Photoelectricity
5.12 Jiangsu Yedi Auto Lamp
5.13 Zhejiang Ginye Auto Parts
5.14 Xunchi Vehicle Jiangsu
5.15 Mande Electronics and Electrical

6 Intelligent Automotive Lighting Solutions Adopted by Automakers
6.1 Comparison of Intelligent Automotive Lighting Solutions Adopted by Automakers
6.2 Audi
6.3 BYD
6.4 Zhiji Motors
6.5 HiPhi
6.6 Great Wall Motor
6.7 Buick
6.8 Mercedes-Benz
6.9 Ford
6.10 Mazda
6.11 Lexus
6.12 Volvo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tamfu7

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-and-china-automotive-lighting-market-report-2021-automakers-play-as-lighting-factory-to-accelerate-the-layout-of-intelligent-lighting-301351006.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

