Global and China Automotive Wireless Communication Module Market Report 2022-2025: Automotive Wireless Module is Gearing Towards a Fusion of 5G, C-V2X, GNSS and Smart Antennas

Dublin, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global and China Automotive Wireless Communication Module Market Report, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Automotive wireless module is gearing towards a fusion of 5G, C-V2X, GNSS and smart antennas.

Smart connectivity makes the car a new mobile terminal, to which being connected and intelligent is indispensable. Intelligent connected vehicles (ICVs) are more demanding on in-car data exchange and communication with the outside. Automotive wireless communication module capable of data transmission acts as a key integral of vehicle intelligence.

Chinese suppliers of automotive wireless communication module play a dominant part in the industry.

Connected vehicles still at a gallop in 2021 when the shortage of vehicle chips deteriorated see an ever rise in penetration rate. In 2020, ICV sales worldwide registered 39.52 million units with a year-on-year upsurge of 36.6%, a figure projected to hit 53.2 million units in 2021 and more than 100 million units in 2025.

In China, a total of 14.6 million ICVs are sold in 2021, a figure expected to outnumber 26.0 million units with a penetration rate of above 90% in 2025.

Based on that one set of T-Box/TCU (Telematics Control Unit) is configured for each vehicle and packaged with multi-in-one wireless communication module, the global shipments of automotive wireless communication module would reach 53.2 million units and that in China 14.6 million units in 2021, and the shipments worldwide will expectedly rise to 107.59 million units and that in China 26.54 million units in 2025.

Meanwhile, T-Box in a car has a growing value from RMB500-600 to RMB1,000-2,000 with the evolution of the T-Box toward the integrated module (4G+V2X, 5G, 5G+V2X, etc.) from a single 4G module. Actually, the integrated (incl. 5G, V2X, GNSS localization and WIFI) T-Box terminal in single vehicle is valued above RMB2,000, which spurs the automotive wireless communication module market to expand ever.

If by the vehicle communication module shipments in varied communication modes in China, the Chinese market of vehicle wireless communication modules is sized by RMB3.2 billion in 2021, a figure projected to report RMB9.14 billion in 2025.

Automotive wireless communication modules find clear applications and play a crucial role. Against the burgeoning intelligent connected vehicles, the Chinese players are seeking strongholds in the wireless communication module field and faster branching out to the international automotive market.

In the automotive wireless communication module market, Chinese communication module manufacturers are developing rapidly, including Quectel, Fibocom, GosuncnWelink, Huawei, Neoway Technology, Sunsea AIoT Technology (LongSung Technology, SIMCom Wireless Solutions), MeiG Smart Technology, etc., while foreign peers include Sierra Wireless (acquired by Fibocom), Telit (acquired by Tus-Holdings) , Gemalto (acquired by Thales) and u-blox, among others. It is over the recent years that the mergers and acquisitions in the world's automotive wireless communication module industry are gathering pace, and the industry concentration will rise further in the future.

Through the lens of corporate competition, Chinese suppliers of automotive wireless communication module outperform foreign counterparts in whatever technology, industrial chain, product competiveness or capital attraction, and they tend to be in full swing.

The report is structured around the following:

  • In terms of policy, economy and industrial chain development, China has the most ideal development environment in the world for automotive wireless communication module industry and more breakthroughs are hopefully made in technology and industry layout

  • Chinese automotive wireless communication module manufacturers are technologically leading the world, with more shipments than foreign competitors, but the industry features a high concentration of resources, which is easy to form an oligarch market

  • China's wireless communication modules are mainly sold in large quantities but at low prices, and the Chinese players have poor bargaining power. There is still a long way to go if they wish to explore the international market

  • Against the severe shortage of automotive chips over the recent two years, 5G/C-V2X vehicle module shipments hardly show explosive growth, and we look forward to a boom between 2023 and 2025

  • Although Chinese automotive wireless communication module manufacturers remain superior in T-Box production, it is actually not a piece of cake to access into the supply chain of world-renowned automakers and it takes time.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Automotive Wireless Communication Module Industry Overview and Policies & Standards
1.1 Industry Overview
1.1.1 Classification
1.1.2 Composition
1.1.3 Application
1.1.4 Industrial Chain
1.2 Policies
1.2.1 China's Policies on the Development of Automotive Wireless Communication Module
1.2.2 The Guidance for the Construction of National Internet of Vehicle (IOV) Industry Standard System (Intelligent Vehicle Management)
1.2.3 The Guidance for the Construction of National Internet of Vehicle (IOV) Industry Standard System (Information Communication)
1.2.4 China IOV LTE-V2X Wireless Communication Standard System
1.2.5 3GPP Organizing C-V2X Standards
1.2.6 Automotive Wireless Short-range Communication Technology - SparkLink

Chapter 2 Status Quo and Trends of Automotive Wireless Communication Module Industry
2.1 Status Quo and Trends of IoT Development Worldwide
2.1.1 Communication Module as a Key Link in the IoT System
2.1.2 Drivers for IoT Development
2.1.3 Global Connected IoT Devices Grow 9% in Numbers
2.1.4 The Connected IoT Devices Using Cellular Technology Grow 18% YoY in Numbers
2.1.5 Global IoT Market Size Will Grow 24% in 2021
2.1.6 Cellular IoT Module Market Size
2.1.7 Cellular Communication Technology Trends
2.1.8 5G Leads the IoT Industry into the 'Smart Connectivity to Everything' Era
2.2 Status Quo and Trends of Connected Vehicles in China and the World
2.3 Status Quo and Trends of Automotive Wireless Communication Module
2.4 Wireless Communication Module Development Trends in China

Chapter 3 Automotive Wireless Communication Module Industry Chain and Competition Pattern
3.1 Automotive Wireless Communication Module Industry Chain
3.2 Cost Analysis of Automotive Wireless Communication Module
3.3 Automotive Wireless Communication Module Competition Pattern
3.4 Comparison of Automotive Wireless Communication Modules

Chapter 4 Automotive Wireless Communication Module Solutions of OEMs
4.1 Foreign Automakers' Technical Planning for Wireless Communication Module
4.2 Chinese Automakers' Technical Planning for Wireless Communication Module
4.3 OEMs' Application of 5G Wireless Communication Module
4.4 OEMs' Application of C-V2X Module
4.5 OEMs' Application of 5G + C-V2X Module

Chapter 5 Leading Suppliers of Automotive Wireless Communication Module
5.1 Huawei
5.2 Quectel
5.3 Fibocom
5.4 Neoway Technology
5.5 GosuncnWelink
5.6 MorningCore Technology
5.7 Sunsea AIoT Technology (LongSung Module+SIMCom Module)
5.8 ZTE
5.9 MeiG Smart Technology
5.10 Flaircomm Microelectronics (Flairmicro)
5.11 Sierra Wireless
5.12 Telit
5.13 Gemalto (Thales)
5.14 u-blox

