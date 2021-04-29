Global and China Autonomous Mining Driving Market Report 2021 Featuring Chinese Technology Companies, Chinese OEMs, & Global Enterprises Such as Komatsu, Caterpillar, ASI, BELAZ

DUBLIN, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global and China Mining-use Autonomous Driving Industry Report, 2020-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Demand and policies speed up landing of Autonomous Driving in Mining



Traditional mines have problems in recruitment, efficiency, costs, and potential safety hazards, while which can be solved by autonomous driving well. At the same time, mining areas features closed environment, fixed lines, low speed, and point-to-point, marking one of the best scenarios for autonomous driving.



As early as the 1990s, smart mining emerged abroad. Australia is currently the most mature in this aspect. As of February 2020, nearly 80% of approximately 500 autonomous trucks in the world had been in Australia. China has successively introduced policies to promote the development of smart mining, especially the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and other 7 ministries and commissions issued Guidance on Speeding up the Development of Intelligent Coal Mines in 2020 to clearly require that open-pit coal mines should realize unmanned transport by 2025.

Driven by relevant policies, autonomous driving will accelerate its implementation in mining.



Science and Technology Enterprises Lead the Development of China's Autonomous Driving in Mining



As the most important part of smart mining, low-speed autonomous driving has now entered the stage of commercial operation on a global scale.



As early as 1994, Caterpillar tested autonomous minecarts in mines in the United States, and Japan-based Komatsu also began testing autonomous transportation system in 2005.



As of April 2020, Komatsu had deployed a total of 221 AHS-equipped vehicles in Australia, North America, and South America, and had fulfilled the automated transportation of more than 3.5 billion tons of materials in 12 years.



Caterpillar has 276 autonomous trucks in operation worldwide, and has transported 2 billion tons of materials with the MineStar System.



Although the domestic mining began to develop autonomous driving relatively late with few players, more than 100 autonomous minecarts have been put into operation as per the disclosed information.



In China, local enterprises mainly dominate autonomous driving in mining, including start-up companies and some OEMs. Among them, startups represented by WAYTOUS, Tage IDriver Technology and EQ are more influential. On the one hand, they cooperate with OEMs to lay out the OEM market, reduce modification costs, and obtain scale advantages in future mass production; on the other hand, they can quickly implement and iterate software and hardware by cooperating with mining enterprises in deploying the AM market.



Capital Favors Low-speed Autonomous Driving Market for Mining



At present, the capital market is also very optimistic about low-speed autonomous driving in mining. Most enterprises have completed multiple rounds of financing. Among them, Tage IDriver Technology has fulfilled the B+ round with relatively high total financing amount, while CiDi (Changsha Intelligent Driving Institute) Ltd. has raised more than the highest RMB400 million.



Driven by user demand, policies and capital, the development of autonomous driving in mining is accelerating, and a market worth hundreds of billions of yuan will be formed in the next few years hereby.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Low-speed Autonomous Driving Market for Mining

1.1 Smart Mining

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Overall Architecture of Connected Autonomous Driving

1.1.3 Cloud Platform Framework

1.1.4 Relationship Between Typical Applications and Mining Scenarios

1.1.5 Overview of Development at Home and Abroad

1.2 Low-Speed Autonomous Driving in Mining

1.2.1 Overview

1.2.2 Key Technology

1.2.3 Necessity

1.2.4 Industry Chain

1.2.5 Solution

1.3 Operating Model of Low-Speed Autonomous Driving in Mining

1.4 Competitive Landscape of Low-Speed Autonomous Driving in Mining

1.4.1 Status Quo of Major Foreign Companies

1.4.2 Competitive Landscape in China

1.4.3 Autonomous Driving Solutions and Technical Teams of Chinese companies

1.4.4 Major Partners of Chinese Enterprises

1.4.5 Financing of Chinese Enterprises

1.4.6 Commercialization Cases of Chinese Enterprises

1.5 Scale of Low-Speed Autonomous Driving in Mining

1.5.1 Potential Modification Market Scale

1.5.2 Potential Operational Market Scale

1.6 Commercialization Difficulties of Low-Speed Autonomous Driving in Mining

1.7 Development Trends of Low-Speed Autonomous Driving in Mining



2 Global Enterprises Engaged in Low-speed Autonomous Driving in Mining

2.1 Komatsu

2.1.1 Profile

2.1.2 Development History of Autonomous Minecarts

2.1.3 Autonomous Minecart System -- FrontRunner

2.1.4 Development Path of Autonomous Minecarts

2.1.5 Commercial Operation of Autonomous Minecarts

2.1.6 Development Plan

2.2 Caterpillar

2.2.1 Profile

2.2.2 Operation

2.2.3 Autonomous Minecart System: CAT MineStarT System

2.2.4 CAT MineStarT Health

2.2.5 CAT MineStarT Command

2.2.6 Hardware Configuration of Autonomous Minecart

2.2.7 Configuration of Autonomous Carry-scrapers

2.2.8 Autonomous Minecart Application Cases

2.2.9 Autonomous Minecart Operation

2.3 ASI

2.3.1 Profile

2.3.2 Main Data

2.3.3 Platform Model

2.3.4 Autonomous Driving System Structure

2.3.5 Modular Functions of Autonomous Driving Control Software Mobius

2.3.6 Automatic Transportation AI of Autonomous Driving Control Software Mobius

2.3.7 Autonomous Minecart Operation Cases

2.4 BELAZ

2.4.1 Profile

2.4.2 Intelligent Mining System



3 Chinese Technology Companies Engaged in Low-speed Autonomous Driving in Mining

3.1 WAYTOUS

3.1.1 Profile

3.1.2 Development History

3.1.3 Unmanned Mining Solution

3.1.4 Yugong Parallel Mine Solution

3.1.5 Six Sub-systems of Yugong Parallel Mine Solution

3.1.6 Parallel Driving 3.1 Solution

3.1.7 Intelligent Connectivity Site Construction Solution

3.1.8 Remote Driving System

3.1.9 Main Partners

3.1.10 Cooperation

3.1.11 Commercialization Cases of Autonomous Driving in Mining

3.2 Tage IDriver Technology

3.2.1 Profile

3.2.2 Development History

3.2.3 Business Model

3.2.4 "KuangguT" Autonomous Transportation System in the New Mining Area

3.2.5 "KuangguT" Sub-system

3.2.6 Overview of "KuangguT" in a Full Range of Scenarios

3.2.7 Active Safety Collision Protection System of Mining Truck

3.2.8 Mining Vehicle Modification Technology: "Driving Robot" and "CAN Control-by-Wire"

3.2.9 "5G+ Autonomous Mine Truck Joint Laboratory"

3.2.10 Commercialization of Autonomous Driving in Mining

3.3 EQ

3.3.1 Profile

3.3.2 Construction Goal of Autonomous Driving in Mining

3.3.3 Autonomous Driving System in Mining

3.3.4 Autonomous Driving Cluster Management Platform in Open-Pit Mines

3.3.5 Autonomous Mining Vehicle Technology

3.3.6 Progress of Autonomous Driving Marketization

3.3.7 Partners

3.4 Boonray Intelligent Technology

3.4.1 Profile

3.4.2 Development History

3.4.3 iDrive Intelligent Driving System

3.4.4 "Boonray Cloud"

3.4.5 Smart Mine Solution

3.4.6 5G Mine Solution

3.4.7 Commercialization Cases of Autonomous Driving in Mining

3.5 CiDi (Changsha Intelligent Driving Institute) Ltd.

3.5.1 Profile

3.5.2 Core Team

3.5.3 Development History

3.5.4 ADAS Solution

3.5.5 Autonomous Driving Solution for Mining

3.5.6 Functional Modules and Hardware Architecture of Autonomous Minecarts

3.5.7 Commercialization of Autonomous Driving in Mining

3.5.8 Joining in Inner Mongolia Rare Earth New Energy Vehicle Industry Alliance

3.6 Builder

3.6.1 Profile

3.6.2 Hardware Package

3.6.3 Remote Control System

3.6.4 Intelligent System

3.6.5 Application Scenarios of Products

3.6.6 AM Products

3.6.7 Commercialization of Autonomous Driving in Mining

3.7 MaxSense Technology

3.7.1 Profile

3.7.2 Autonomous Driving Solution System Architecture

3.7.3 Solution for Autonomous Driving in Mining

3.7.4 Autonomous Driving System

3.7.5 Main Application Scenarios

3.7.6 Collaboration with Breton and Chengda New Energy in Unmanned Mining Layout

3.7.7 Commercialization of Autonomous Driving in Mining

3.8 Yuexin Intelligent

3.8.1 Profile

3.8.2 Development History

3.8.3 5G Smart Mining Solution

3.8.4 Operation Process of Intelligent Unmanned Mine Scheduling System

3.8.5 Autonomous Two-way Electric Mine Truck

3.8.6 Collaboration with CATL, Huawei and China Mobile in Smart Mining Layout

3.8.7 Main Products of Yuexin Times (Subsidiary)

3.8.8 Commercialization of Autonomous Driving in Mining

3.9 Westwell

3.9.1 Profile

3.9.2 Smart Mine Solution

3.9.3 Autonomous Electric Heavy Truck Q-Truck

3.9.4 Commercialization of Autonomous Driving in Mining



4 Chinese OEMs Engaged in Low-speed Autonomous Driving in Mining

4.1 SANY Smart Mine Technology

4.1.1 Profile

4.1.2 Open-pit Smart Mining System

4.1.3 Overall Architecture of Smart Mining MOS System

4.1.4 Dispatch Management Platform

4.1.5 Automated Mining System

4.1.6 AI Smart Excavator

4.1.7 Collaboration with Unicom in 5G Smart Mining

4.1.8 Autonomous Driving Widebody Successfully Settled in Mining Area

4.2 Inner Mongolia North Hauler Joint Stock Co., Ltd.

4.2.1 Profile

4.2.2 Collaboration with Tage IDriver Technology in Autonomous Minecarts

4.3 XCMG

4.3.1 Profile

4.3.2 Autonomous Minecart Technology

4.3.3 Autonomous Minecart Scenario: Autonomous Loading and Unloading

4.3.4 Autonomous Minecart Scenario: Tracking

4.3.5 Autonomous Minecart Scenario: Multi-Sensor Fusion Perception

4.4 Breton

4.4.1 Profile

4.4.2 Autonomous Minecart

4.5 Dongfeng Trucks

4.5.1 Profile

4.5.2 Autonomous Minecart

4.6 Aerospace Heavy Industry

4.6.1 Profile

4.6.2 Autonomous Minecart

