Global and China Carbon Fiber Market Report 2021-2026: Policies, Status Quo, Supply and Demand, Industrial Structure, Import and Export, Competitive Landscape, Price, Development Trends

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global and China Carbon Fiber Industry Report, 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As a new material with good mechanical properties, carbon fiber features both the intrinsic properties of carbon materials, and the flexibility and machinability of textile fiber. In combination with basis materials like resin, metal and ceramics, the new-generation reinforced fiber with unique properties of high strength and high modulus can be made into composites used widely in military industry, aerospace, transportation, new energy, automotive lightweight and sports gears among others. In 2020, the global carbon fiber output hit 106.9kt, following more than 100 kt in 2019; the global demand for carbon fiber still sustained growth at an annualized rate of 3%, much lower than 12% in 2019.

By global application, in 2020, Wind Turbine Blades and Aerospace demanded the most carbon fiber, up to 30.6kt and 16.5kt, respectively. The wind power segment still sustained noticeable growth of 20%, compared with the hard-hit aerospace segment (civil aviation and business jet have been seriously affected) which consumed far less carbon fiber. Wind power is a promising market, especially when wind power companies in China use carbon fiber in large quantities.

In 2020, the global carbon fiber industry boasted effective capacity of 167.9kt, about 13kt more than in 2019. The US, China and Japan had capacity of 37.3 kt, 36.2kt and 29.2k, separately, together sweeping over 60% of the global total.

As the world's largest carbon fiber market, China demands ever more carbon fiber. In 2020, its total demand reached 48.9kt, a year-on-year jump of 28.97%, showing CAGR of 23.8% for six years.

In terms of demand in China, in 2020 carbon fiber was largely used in Wind Turbine Blades and Sports: Wind Turbine Blades accounted for 40.9% of the total demand; Sports & Leisure followed with a share of 29.9%. Carbon/Carbon Composites, Building Reinforcement, Pressure Vessels, Hybrid Molding and Aerospace each took up 3% to 6%.

By provincial demand, in 2020, Jiangsu, Shandong and Guangdong demanded more carbon fiber, occupying 38%, 22% and 19% of China's total demand, respectively, totaling 79%; Fujian and Shanghai shared 6% and 5% apiece; other provinces took relatively small shares. Guangdong which used to stubbornly stay at the first spot was overtaken by Jiangsu in 2019 and is surpassed by Shandong in 2020 because of winder power.

Among current carbon fiber producers, the top five companies are Japan's Toray (including the US-based Zoltek it acquired), Mitsubishi Chemical and Toho, Germany's SGL Carbon, and America's Hexcel, four of which are American and Japanese players with combined operating capacity of 91.6kt, or 53.36% of the global total.

Toray leads in R&D and production of high-performance carbon fiber, making itself an accepted bellwether in the industry, with operating capacity of 54.5kt in 2020, or 31.75% of the global total capacity. Toray has a big say in the industry for its carbon fiber models and classification are common benchmarks.

Although the global market is still monopolized by a few developed countries, carbon fiber companies in China are working hard on it: in 2020, China had 45kt capacity operating, or 26.2% of the global total.

Typical local players include Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber, Jiangsu Hengshen and GW Compos. In 2020, the world added capacity: Zoltek's 5kt/a in Hungary, 2kt/a of Tangu and Baojing, 2kt/a of Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber, 2kt/a of GW Compos, and 2kt/a of Hyosung.

Global and China Carbon Fiber Industry Report, 2021-2026 highlights the following:

  • Carbon fiber (classification, technology level, industry chain, etc.);

  • Global carbon fiber market (status quo, supply and demand, competitive landscape, patents, price, development trends, etc.);

  • China carbon fiber market (policies, status quo, supply and demand, industrial structure, import and export, competitive landscape, price, development trends, etc.);

  • Carbon fiber composites market (size, structure, cost structure, patents, competitive landscape, etc.);

  • Upstream market (precursor) and downstream markets (aviation & aerospace, automotive, wind power, sports & leisure, etc.) (size, application, etc.);

  • 11 foreign and 14 Chinese carbon fiber & composites producers (operation, carbon fiber business, etc.)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview of Carbon Fiber
1.1 Definition and Properties
1.2 Process Flow
1.3 Classification
1.4 Application
1.5 Technical Level
1.6 Industry Chain

2. Global Carbon Fiber Market
2.1 Status Quo
2.2 Supply and Demand
2.2.1 Supply
2.2.2 Demand
2.3 Competitive Landscape
2.4 Production Technology and Equipment
2.5 Cost and Price
2.6 Development Trend

3. Chinese Carbon Fiber Market
3.1 Policy
3.2 Status Quo
3.3 Supply and Demand
3.3.1 Supply
3.3.2 Demand
3.4 Industrial Layout
3.5 Competitive Landscape
3.6 Production Equipment
3.7 Price
3.8 Technical Level
3.9 Import & Export
3.9.1 Carbon Fiber
3.9.2 Carbon Fiber Prepreg
3.9.3 Other Carbon Fiber Products
3.10 Development Trend

4. Carbon Fiber Composites
4.1 Market Size
4.2 Market Structure
4.2.1 Carbon Fiber Composites
4.2.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP)
4.3 Cost Structure
4.4 Current Competition

5. Upstream and Downstream Industry Chains
5.1 Upstream Carbon Fiber Precursor
5.1.1 Global
5.1.2 China
5.2 Downstream Applications
5.2.1 Aviation & Aerospace
5.2.2 Automobile
5.2.3 Wind Power
5.2.4 Sport & Leisure
5.2.5 Others

6. Key Overseas Companies
6.1 Toray
6.2 Teijin
6.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
6.4 Kureha
6.5 Hexcel
6.6 Solvay
6.7 SGL Carbon
6.8 Formosa Plastics
6.9 Hyosung Advanced Material (HAMC)
6.10 Taekwang
6.11 DowAksa

7. Carbon Fiber Manufacturers in Mainland China
7.1 Jiangsu Hengshen
7.2 Jilin Tangu Carbon Fiber
7.3 Fangda Carbon New Material
7.4 Jiangsu Kangde Xin Composite Material Co., Ltd.
7.5 Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd.
7.6 Kingfa Sci.&Tech
7.7 China National BlueStar (Group) Co., Ltd.
7.8 Sinofibers Technology
7.9 Weihai Guangwei Composites
7.10 Jiyan High-tech Fibers
7.11 Jiangsu Tianniao High Technology
7.12 Jilin Shenzhou Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd.
7.13 Shanghai Petrochemical
7.14 Xinwanxing

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/naxal4

    (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp., one of the largest buyers of outsourced chip production, said it will explore using Intel Corp. as a possible manufacturer of its products, but said Intel’s journey to becoming a foundry will be difficult. Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaNATO Boosts Forces in East Amid Chemical Incidents WarningApple Is Working on a Hardware Subscription Service for iPhon