Global and China Commercial Vehicle Telematics Industry Report 2021: New National Standards and New Policies will Contribute to a Nearly RMB4 Billion Expansion

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global And China Commercial Vehicle Telematics Industry Report, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The first-generation commercial vehicle intelligent connected terminals mainly for satellite positioning and monitoring became available on market due to policies.

During decades of development, occupant entertainment capabilities have been added in addition to original functions such as position detection and driving analysis, so as to meet young drivers' needs for intelligent connected cockpits. In future, "policies and domestic demand" will combine to promote the commercial vehicle telematics industry head in the following directions.

New national standards and new policies will contribute to a nearly RMB4 billion expansion of the market.

As the Chinese Phase VI Emission Standards (China VI) for commercial vehicles and the new version of the national standard Vehicle Traveling Data Recorder came into effect in the second half 2021, it is expected that the market will expand by nearly RMB4 billion.

Connected terminals tend to be more integrated and the situation of "multiple terminals per vehicle" will be turn around.

Commercial vehicles are more applicable to autonomous driving scenarios than passenger cars, including ports, mines and highway platooning. Automakers vie for deploying related products. FAW Jiefang J7 L3 Super Trucks for logistics scenarios have been delivered to JD; Shaanxi Automobile Delong X6000 acquired China's first national autonomous driving license for L4 heavy trucks. As high levels of automated driving are applied, commercial vehicles require telematics terminals to have better technical performance. For example, leading suppliers like Yaxon Network have introduced, tested and applied 5G V2X products.

The increase of young drivers will fuel transformation of commercial vehicle occupant entertainment terminals.

Story continues

The rising demand for intelligent connected cockpits comes with the increase of post-80s and post-90s drivers. At present, capabilities such as large display, voice, online entertainment and smartphone mirroring hold the trend.

For example, in terms of product form, the mainstream large-size displays for commercial vehicles have been enlarged to current 10 inches from original 7 inches, and some auto brands have began trying to use 12-inch displays.

As for product features, mainstream functions of passenger cars, including online audio and video, voice recognition, remote control and smartphone mirroring, are making their way into commercial vehicles of manufacturers such as FAW Jiefang, Shaanxi Heavy Duty Automobile, Beiben Trucks and Foton Daimler, which have rolled out related products.

On April 19, 2021, Foton Daimler unveiled Auman Galaxy at Auto Shanghai, a super heavy truck that packs 12.3-inch LCD dashboard, 10-inch center console display, and built-in Foton e Home System that offers capabilities like driving behavior analysis, vehicle status check and maintenance reservation. Auman Galaxy also carries X-OS, China's first heavy truck intelligent operating system that enables a slump in fuel consumption and brings higher economic benefits.

Differing from passenger car telematics focusing on occupant entertainment, commercial vehicle telematics prefers lower cost and higher efficiency. As cockpit capabilities get improved, the connected devices for commercial vehicles may increase ADAS intelligent driving modules for improving computing force of cockpits, and combine AI and big data analysis technologies to identify driving behaviors, reduce driving risks and fuel consumption, and achieve efficient regulation.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of Commercial Vehicle Telematics

1.1 Definition

1.2 Industry Characteristics

1.3 Development Stages

1.4 Stage 2.0 Application Scenarios

1.5 Stage 3.0 Application Trends

1.6 Development Path of Commercial Vehicle Intelligent Connection

1.7 Policy Environment



2 Commercial Vehicle Telematics Industry Chain

2.1 Overview of the Industry Chain

2.2 Terminal Equipment Manufacturers

2.2.1 Market Size of Travelling Data Recorder and China VI-compliant Monitoring Terminal

2.2.2 Competitive Pattern of Travelling Data Recorder Suppliers

2.2.3 Travelling Data Recorder Supply Relationships of Top5 Heavy Truck OEMs

2.2.4 Product Layout of Travelling Data Recorder Suppliers, and Data of Supported Vehicles

2.2.5 Commercial Vehicle Human-computer Interaction Terminals

2.3 Telematics Service Providers (TSP)

2.3.1 Products and Supply Relationships

2.3.2 Regional Performance

2.4 Content Service Providers

2.5 Cloud/Data Service Providers



3 Telematics Layout of Foreign Commercial Vehicle OEMs

3.1 Daimler

3.2 MAN

3.3 Ford

3.4 PACCAR

3.5 VOLVO

3.6 Scania

3.7 IVECO

3.8 TATA



4 Telematics Layout of Chinese Commercial Vehicle OEMs

4.1 FAW Jiefang

4.2 Dongfeng Trucks

4.3 Sinotruk

4.4 Shaanxi Heavy Duty Automobile

4.5 Foton Motor

4.6 SAIC Iveco Hongyan

4.7 Yutong Bus

4.8 King Long



5 Chinese Commercial Vehicle Telematics Suppliers

5.1 Hopechart

5.2 Yaxun Network

5.3 Sinoiov

5.4 Qiming Information Technology

5.5 China Satellite Navigation and Communications

5.6 TIZA Information

5.7 Jingwei HiRain Technologies

5.8 INTEST

5.9 Yuwei Information

5.10 CVNAVI

5.11 Shanghai HangSheng Industry

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1wqn5s





CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



