U.S. markets close in 2 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,688.00
    +21.23 (+0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,999.38
    +72.31 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,853.04
    +206.94 (+1.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,674.63
    +24.80 (+1.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.78
    -7.81 (-6.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.20
    -9.70 (-0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    21.58
    -0.31 (-1.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0487
    -0.0069 (-0.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2120
    -0.0950 (-2.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2212
    -0.0141 (-1.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9360
    +2.6960 (+2.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,602.67
    -727.38 (-3.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.90
    +2.96 (+0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,016.25
    -28.73 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,963.00
    -468.20 (-1.77%)
     

Global and China Flying Car Industry Research Report, 2022

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

ResearchInChina has released “Global and China Flying Car Industry Research Report, 2022". A flying car is a three-dimensional vehicle. Broadly speaking, it is a low-altitude intelligent autonomous transportation tool carrying cargo or people, namely electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL).

New York, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global and China Flying Car Industry Research Report, 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06286410/?utm_source=GNW
It features electric vertical take-off and landing, intelligent autonomous driving, amphibious transport and so on.

Multi-rotor configuration is the current mainstream

The technical configurations of flying cars mainly include four types: fixed wings, multi-rotors, composite wings and tilting wings. Among them, the most traditional fixed wings are rarely used due to the inability to take off and land vertically and hover. On the market, the most used multi-rotors take off and land vertically, hover precisely, are simple to operate with little technical difficulty, and land quickly. But, they are only suitable for short-distance transportation because of a short range.

In the future, with the improvement of the route network and the growth of long-distance transportation demand, composite wings and tilting wings with longer range and faster cruising speed will gradually become the mainstream.

Around 2025, flying cars will spring up
As per the planning announced by vendors, the commercialization of flying cars will happen around 2025. By then, the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics and the Expo 2025 Osaka will be in the global spotlight. Therefore, both Paris and Osaka have deployed flying cars.

The city of Paris hopes to create two dedicated flight paths to ferry passengers for the 2024 Olympics and Paralympics. One route will carry passengers via Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Le Bourget airports, while the second will travel between two suburbs southwest of the French capital.

At present, Volocopter and Airbus have commercial plans for the Paris Olympics. Volocopter successfully flew its electric air taxi ‘helicopter’, the VoloCity, from Le Bourget airport in 2021. Also in 2021, Airbus revealed CityAirbus NextGen, an all-electric, four-seat eVTOL multicopter concept featuring a wing, for the general public during the 2024 Olympic Games.

Osaka, Japan has made a very detailed roadmap for the commercialization of flying cars: regular flights will be opened in 2025, routes will be added in 2030, and aircrafts will be larger and diversified in 2035. SkyDrive and Joby Aviation have planned to provide commercial services during the Expo 2025 Osaka (in February 2022, ANA HOLDINGS, INC. and Joby Aviation announced they were forming a partnership that will see Japan’s largest airline join with Joby to bring aerial ridesharing services to cities and communities across Japan. Toyota Motor Corporation also joined the partnership).

How do flying cars become possible? The platform operation mode is the prerequisite
Usually, a flying car costs more than USD300,000 (for instance, PAL-V Liberty sells the standard model, known as the Liberty Sport, for USD399,000). As the automation technology is not yet perfect, most eVTOLs require operators with pilot certificates or pilots. Therefore, the platform operation mode is the main business model in the initial stage.

For example, Joby Aviation plans to launch an App-based air ride-sharing service in 2024. Volocopter also plans a complete air carpooling service process, allowing customers to learn about carpooling services through Volocopter website, app, and VoloPort kiosk before placing orders, enjoying services and then evaluating them. In addition, EHang’s carpooling service process includes “finding a suitable route in the APP - selecting a destination - selecting an EHang AAV and making a reservation”.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06286410/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Is Furious

    Elon Musk is angry. Before getting to the reason for his anger, it should be noted that for more than a decade, from 2003 to almost 2013, the billionaire and Tesla pushed hard for the adoption of electric vehicles despite mockery from rivals and skepticism from financial markets and consumers. Musk and Tesla had, however, found an ear at the White House in the person of Barack Obama, newly elected in 2008.

  • Why Ford Stock Hit the Brakes Today

    Ford Motor (NYSE: F) stock slumped this morning and was down 6.6% as of 10:35 a.m. ET. Interest rates are soaring, gas prices are surging, and Ford just halted deliveries of a popular electric vehicle (EV). To top that, gas prices shot up again today.

  • Tesla price hikes: Here's how much each model costs now

    After a brief pause in the spring, Tesla is back to hiking prices across models.

  • Tesla is leaving the market for low-end electric cars to traditional automakers

    Tesla keeps raising the price of its luxury electric cars, while automakers like GM and Nissan steadily cut the prices of their more affordable EVs to appeal to the mass market.

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric-vehicle makers.

  • 'Never say never': Boeing open to GE-Safran's new engine concept

    Boeing Co could embrace new engine technology for its next new airplane program, vital to fending off arch-rival Airbus SE in a lucrative slice of the air travel market. The U.S. planemaker has not publicly endorsed the so-called open-rotor or open-fan design - in which the engines blades are exposed - announced last year by CFM International, a transatlantic tie-up between General Electric and Safran. Boeing's vice president of product development, however, cautiously did so on the sidelines of a briefing this week on its flying technology testbed.

  • Preliminary report details final moments before May 26 plane crash in Wauwatosa

    A recent preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board provides specifics about a plane crash that occurred in Wauwatosa on May 26.

  • GM Teases a $200,000 Cadillac Electric Supercar. Just Don’t Call It a Tesla Fighter.

    General Motors teased a new entry in the electric-vehicle wars: A hand-built, ultra-luxury Cadillac that might cost as much as $200,000. “As Cadillac’s future flagship sedan, Celestiq signifies a new, resurgent era for the brand,” said Mark Reuss, president of General Motors (ticker: GM), in a company news release earlier this week. “Each one will be hand-built by an amazing team of craftspeople on our historic Technical Center campus, and today’s investment announcement emphasizes our commitment to delivering a world-class Cadillac with nothing but the best in craftsmanship, design, engineering and technology.”

  • Audi files lawsuit against Chinese EV maker Nio over trademark rights - Handelsblatt

    Volkswagen's Audi has filed a lawsuit in a Munich court against Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio over an alleged infringement of Audi's trademark rights, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Thursday. According to Audi, Nio's decision to name two of its models ES6 and infringes Audi's trademark for its own model designations S6 and S8, Handelsblatt reported.

  • Airbus flies its A321XLR for the first time

    Airbus this week conducted the first flight of its A321XLR, an aircraft the European manufacturer has leveraged to gain market share over the Boeing Co.  The company flew the aircraft for the first time on Wednesday, going airborne out of Germany for more than four hours. “This is a major milestone for the A320 family and its customers worldwide,” Philipe Mhun, Airbus executive vice president of programs and services, said in a press release. The A321XLR (extra long range) is now expected to enter service in early 2024, at which point Airbus will begin delivering on backlog of more than 500 aircraft ordered by more than 20 customers.

  • Tesla Has an Inflation Problem. So Do All the Car Makers.

    Tesla shares plunge after the electric-vehicle giant raised prices. All new cars are getting more expensive.

  • Boeing working to stabilize 737 MAX factory - executive

    Boeing Co has, for the moment, sidestepped one particular supply chain snag that curbed 737 MAX output and deliveries last month, and is working to stabilize production at its targeted monthly rate, an executive said on Wednesday. "We've been ramping up to 31 a month," Dennis Eng, 737 Program Business Operations Director, told reporters during a tour of Boeing's single-aisle factory south of Seattle. Eng said Boeing's focus extends deep into the supply chain, rooting out problems, as well as on a hiring drive for mechanics and engineers needed to avoid shortfalls that hit Boeing during the pandemic.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: TSLA Struggles As Hottest EV Stock Races Toward Highs

    BYD stock is racing toward highs as the China EV giant seizes Tesla's sales crown. Now it's going to supply Tesla with batteries.

  • Delta pilots write open letter to customers as airline industry struggles to keep up with traveler demand

    Delta Air Lines pilots published an open letter to customers Thursday in a direct appeal to those who may be frustrated by flight delays and cancellations

  • Caught on camera: Pickup driver unplugs Tesla while owner naps

    A video recorded a pickup truck-driving man unplug a Tesla electric car while it was charging.

  • Tesla Just Raised Car Prices. Why It Had Little Choice.

    Tesla is revving up U.S. prices, with some models rising by up to $6,000, as the electric-vehicle maker contends with rising commodity costs and the global supply-chain crisis. The price of Tesla Model X, has increased to $126,490 from $120,490 on May 18, according to a digital snapshot of Tesla’s website on Wayback Machine. Tesla (ticker: TSLA) stock has declined by almost 34% so far this year amid concerns that recent Covid-19 lockdowns in Shanghai–where the company operates its Gigafactory–will push deliveries lower.

  • Elon Musk says Tesla is ‘worth basically zero’ if it cannot make its cars self-driving

    Tesla has about 830,000 vehicles on the road, but the NHTSA has said they have got into nearly 300 ‘self-driving’ crashes - more than other manufacturer

  • Elon Musk’s Boring Company to expand underground tunnels in Las Vegas

    Story at a glance Despite hesitations expressed by those who tested the system, The Boring Company received approval to further expand its underground tunnel network in Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Convention Center hopes to have its portion of the system up and running by 2023. Previous efforts to install similar networks in Chicago and…

  • China launches third aircraft carrier

    China has launched its third and largest aircraft carrier to date at a shipyard in Shanghai, the first of its type there to feature a catapult aircraft launch system.

  • FHP: Man dead after crash, car fire on State Road 9B

    A man is dead after a crash involving a car fire on Wednesday afternoon, FHP says