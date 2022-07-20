U.S. markets open in 3 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,945.50
    +8.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,839.00
    +48.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,315.75
    +41.75 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,803.10
    +2.30 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.13
    -1.09 (-1.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,711.20
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    18.80
    +0.08 (+0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0248
    +0.0018 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0190
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.28
    -1.02 (-4.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2024
    +0.0021 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.1610
    -0.0090 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,527.91
    +1,630.78 (+7.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    529.00
    +33.15 (+6.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,313.13
    +16.85 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,680.26
    +718.58 (+2.67%)
     

Global and China Flying Car Market Analysis Report 2022: Around 2025, Flying Cars will Spring Up

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global and China Flying Car Industry Research Report, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A flying car is a three-dimensional vehicle. Broadly speaking, it is a low-altitude intelligent autonomous transportation tool carrying cargo or people, namely electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL). It features electric vertical take-off and landing, intelligent autonomous driving, amphibious transport and so on.

Multi-rotor configuration is the current mainstream

The technical configurations of flying cars mainly include four types: fixed wings, multi-rotors, composite wings and tilting wings. Among them, the most traditional fixed wings are rarely used due to the inability to take off and land vertically and hover. On the market, the most used multi-rotors take off and land vertically, hover precisely, are simple to operate with little technical difficulty, and land quickly. But, they are only suitable for short-distance transportation because of a short range.

In the future, with the improvement of the route network and the growth of long-distance transportation demand, composite wings and tilting wings with longer range and faster cruising speed will gradually become the mainstream.

Around 2025, flying cars will spring up

As per the planning announced by vendors, the commercialization of flying cars will happen around 2025. By then, the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics and the Expo 2025 Osaka will be in the global spotlight. Therefore, both Paris and Osaka have deployed flying cars.

The city of Paris hopes to create two dedicated flight paths to ferry passengers for the 2024 Olympics and Paralympics. One route will carry passengers via Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Le Bourget airports, while the second will travel between two suburbs southwest of the French capital.

At present, Volocopter and Airbus have commercial plans for the Paris Olympics. Volocopter successfully flew its electric air taxi 'helicopter', the VoloCity, from Le Bourget airport in 2021. Also in 2021, Airbus revealed CityAirbus NextGen, an all-electric, four-seat eVTOL multicopter concept featuring a wing, for the general public during the 2024 Olympic Games.

Osaka, Japan has made a very detailed roadmap for the commercialization of flying cars: regular flights will be opened in 2025, routes will be added in 2030, and aircrafts will be larger and diversified in 2035. SkyDrive and Joby Aviation have planned to provide commercial services during the Expo 2025 Osaka (in February 2022, ANA HOLDINGS, INC. and Joby Aviation announced they were forming a partnership that will see Japan's largest airline join with Joby to bring aerial ridesharing services to cities and communities across Japan. Toyota Motor Corporation also joined the partnership).

How do flying cars become possible? The platform operation mode is the prerequisite

Usually, a flying car costs more than USD300,000 (for instance, PAL-V Liberty sells the standard model, known as the Liberty Sport, for USD399,000). As the automation technology is not yet perfect, most eVTOLs require operators with pilot certificates or pilots. Therefore, the platform operation mode is the main business model in the initial stage.

For example, Joby Aviation plans to launch an App-based air ride-sharing service in 2024. Volocopter also plans a complete air carpooling service process, allowing customers to learn about carpooling services through Volocopter website, app, and VoloPort kiosk before placing orders, enjoying services and then evaluating them. In addition, EHang's carpooling service process includes "finding a suitable route in the APP - selecting a destination - selecting an EHang AAV and making a reservation".

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction to Flying Cars
1.1 Definition
1.2 Classification of Flying Cars
1.3 Development History
1.4 Application
1.5 Challenges
1.6 Technical Configuration
1.7 Levels of Autonomous Flying Car Technology
1.8 Development Trends

2. Global and Chinese Flying Car Market
2.1 Market Size
2.2 Laws and Regulations - China
2.3 Laws and Regulations - Europe and America
2.4 Japan's Flying Car Development Planning - National Level
2.4.1 Japan's Flying Car Development Planning - Local Level
2.5 South Korea's Flying Car Development Planning
2.6 Flying Car Development Planning in Europe and America

3. Flying Car Suppliers
3.1 Overview and Analysis
3.2 Boeing
3.2.1 Profile
3.2.2 Development History of Flying Cars
3.2.3 Introduction to Flying Cars
3.2.4 Comparison of PAV and CAV Parameters of Flying Car Prototypes
3.3 Airbus
3.4 Bell
3.5 Muyu Aero
3.6 Embraer
3.7 AVIC
3.8 Volocopter
3.9 AeroMobil
3.10 Lilium
3.11 SkyDrive
3.12 Joby Aviation
3.13 PAL-V
3.14 Kitty Hawk
3.15 Opener
3.16 EHang

4. OEMs Deploying Flying Cars
4.1 Overview and Analysis
4.2 Geely
4.2.1 Profile
4.2.2 Development History of Transition
4.2.3 Introduction to Flying Cars
3.3.4 Parameters of Flying Cars
4.2.5 Dynamics
4.3 Xpeng
4.4 Hyundai
4.5 GM
4.6 Aston Martin
4.7 Porsche
4.8 Toyota
4.9 Honda
4.10 Suzuki
4.11 Daimler

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/susfl0

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Drivers have decided Teslas are worth the higher sticker price — but are they ready to get burned on insurance?

    Expect to pay more for coverage, but you can find savings in other ways.

  • VW’s New EV Brand Scout Will Take on the Ford F-150 and Jeep

    The German auto maker is bringing back the Scout. The early off-roader is morphing into a line of all-electric trucks and SUVs.

  • Boeing Stock Continues Ascent As Order Pipeline Swells At Farnborough Airshow

    Boeing jet orders are ramping up at the U.K. Farnborough Airshow. Boeing stock rose to the highest since early May.

  • Flying Taxis for Defense, Air India Mega Deal: Air Show Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Airbus SE is growing more confident it can secure a landmark purchase of about 50 A350 wide-body jets from Air India Ltd. this week, while Boeing Co. works on a deal for as many as 150 737 Max jetliners for the carrier, people familiar with the matter said. Most Read from BloombergS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingBoom Technology

  • Colorado supersonic jet maker reveals location of new testing facility

    The company aims to fly international airline routes at double current jets' top speed, but it will start with "The Iron Bird" that won't leave the ground.

  • Jury finds Tesla 1% negligent in fatal Model S crash

    (Reuters) -A Florida jury found electric car maker Tesla Inc 1% negligent in the death of an 18-year-old man whose Model S sedan slammed into a concrete wall after the car's speed limiter had been deactivated, with the teenager and his father found to be 99% at fault. Monday's verdict by a Fort Lauderdale federal jury came in what lawyers for James and Jenny Riley, whose son Barrett died in the crash, called the first trial against Tesla over an accident involving its vehicles. Barrett Riley had been driving at 116 miles per hour (187 kph), on a curve with a posted 25 mph speed limit, on May 8, 2018, when he lost control of his 2014 Model S while trying to pass another vehicle, causing a fire.

  • SAS lands deal with pilots' unions, ending 15-day strike

    COPENHAGEN/STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -SAS and pilot unions have reached a wage deal, the Scandinavian airline confirmed on Tuesday, ending a 15-day strike over a new collective bargaining agreement that had grounded 3,700 flights and put the carrier's future in doubt. Shares in SAS jumped 12% in early morning trade, but then steadied and were up around 4% at 1223 GMT. The airline, which filed for U.S. bankruptcy protection on the second day of the strike, said the industrial action had cost it more than $145 million to date and affected 380,000 passengers in the peak summer travel season.

  • The AP Interview: GM's Barra talks electric vehicles, future

    The economy is a bit wobbly, but General Motors CEO Mary Barra isn't backing off of an audacious prediction: By the middle of this decade, her company will sell more electric vehicles in the U.S. than Tesla, the global sales leader. Inflation has spiked, interest rates are rising, material costs have soared and a global shortage of computer chips is still braking assembly lines at GM and other companies. Last year GM sold just 25,000 electric vehicles in the U.S., less than one-tenth of the estimated 352,000 sold by Tesla.

  • Aurora's autonomous trucks now capable of responding to safety incidents automatically while on public roads

    The company said its self-driving system — the Aurora Driver — is capable of doing this all on its own and without human involvement as part of its Fault Management System.

  • 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R same look more power

    2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R same look more power

  • C8 Corvette Driver Tries A Shortcut

    And he gets an expensive lesson…

  • ANA inks order with Boeing for 737 Max jets, 777X freighters

    The order, which includes the firm purchase of 737 Max 8 jets, was announced on the first day of the Farnborough International Airshow.

  • 2023 Porsche 911 Sport Classic Pairs the Turbo Engine with a Manual

    The limited edition gives the fans what they want but charges dearly for it.

  • Royal Caribbean to buy Endeavor cruise ship at 'significantly below' construction cost

    Shares of Royal Caribbean Group hiked up 2.7% in premarket trading Monday, after the cruise operator said it received court approval to buy the "ultra-luxury" cruise ship Endeavor for $275 million. The company said the purchase was being made "significantly below" the cost of construction, with the purchase fully financed through a 15-year term loan. The ship, which was originally delivered to Crystal Cruises in 2021, will be renamed Silver Endeavour when it officially joins the fleet of Royal C

  • GM Does Something That Tesla and Ford Haven't Tried Yet

    Detroit automaker GM has just made a bold move that could pay off in a highly competitive electric-vehicle market.

  • Is Rivian Stock A Buy As Management Clarifies Layoffs, Cost Cuts

    EV startup Rivian is working through growing pains, amid rising raw material costs and chip shortages. Is Rivian stock a buy?

  • Florida jury awards $10.5 million in the case of two teens killed in fiery Tesla crash

    A federal jury in Florida has found Tesla negligent in a 2018 crash that killed two teens and found one of the teens 90% responsible for his role in the

  • Rolls-Royce and Hyundai partner on air taxi hydrogen fuel system

    Rolls-Royce and Hyundai are partnering to develop a fuel-cell electric propulsion system for advanced air mobility. The collaboration, announced Tuesday at the Farnborough Airshow in the U.K., will combine Rolls-Royce’s aviation expertise with Hyundai’s hydrogen fuel cell technology.

  • Volvo Moves Closer to All-Electric Goal

    Volvo’s transformation into an electric-vehicle maker accelerated in the second quarter, reflecting a broader trend in the auto industry, which has seen sales of EVs and hybrids outperform conventional vehicles in many markets as gas prices rise around the world.

  • GM unveils Chevy Blazer EV to challenge Tesla Model Y

    GM unveiled Monday evening the Chevrolet Blazer EV, an all-electric SUV with up to 320 miles of range and a starting price of $48,000 that CEO and Chairman Mary Barra hopes will supercharge her bid to surpass Tesla in U.S. EV sales by 2025. The Chevrolet Blazer EV, which will go on sale in 2023 as a 2024 model year, isn't the only impending GM electric vehicle. Blazer is going be a massive statement and illustrate how GM can hit big volume segments, according to Scott Bell, Global VP of Chevrolet.