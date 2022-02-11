U.S. markets open in 4 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,473.75
    -23.75 (-0.53%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,995.00
    -144.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,592.25
    -108.75 (-0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,035.00
    -13.50 (-0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.29
    +0.41 (+0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,826.70
    -10.70 (-0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    22.95
    -0.57 (-2.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1391
    -0.0040 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0310
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.05
    +5.09 (+25.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3557
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.0200
    -0.0100 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,381.66
    -1,140.83 (-2.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,005.47
    -14.71 (-1.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,612.67
    -59.73 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

Global and China Heavy Truck Industry Report, 2021-2027

ReportLinker
·6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

From 2016 to 2020, China’s heavy truck sales surged from 728,000 units to 1,617,000 units, hitting new records for the consecutive four years. In 2021, a combination of factors such as sluggish freight market and demand overdraft led to an annualized 14.

New York, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global and China Heavy Truck Industry Report, 2021-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06228542/?utm_source=GNW
1% slump in the heavy truck sales to 1.39 million units, a figure projected to be around 1.2 million in 2022. It is conceivable that China’s heavy truck ownership will reach 11.7 million units in 2025.


First, the stagnating freight market and the increasing unbalance between supply and demand have brought about slowing demand for heavy trucks since April 2021, and plus a range of other factors like transport overcapacity, falling freight rates, and insufficient construction of infrastructure projects, led to less-than-expected orders from heavy truck end users.

Second, the “crazy growth” of heavy truck market in 2020 overdrew part of demand in 2021. The full implementation of China Phase VI Emission Standards kicked companies into high gear to produce China V models from early 2021, and dealers across the country also went all out to stock up, which moved up the release time of the end demand and caused the plummeting demand for heavy trucks in the second half of 2021.

Third, users’ doubts about the reliability and fuel adaptability of China VI heavy trucks with high price and high use cost slashed the rigid demand. The successive issuance of policies for controlling China V diesel vehicles in some regions made it hard to digest the China V vehicle inventory.

In 2022, the demand for heavy trucks will show a trend of opening low but going up and the market will enter the phase of stock competition, thanks to the Winter Olympics and economic recovery cycle among other factors. First, the resumption of infrastructure projects will create opportunities for the construction vehicle market; second, the goal of “double carbon” (carbon peaking and carbon neutrality) will spur the new energy vehicle market; third, the end of phase-out of China III diesel vehicles and the restriction on China IV ones will leave the scope for replacement and update; fourth, people’s livelihood security and specialized transport will bring opportunities to market segments.

Sales of China VI tractors may surge.

In 2021, China sold a total of 1.39 million heavy trucks, including about 250,000 China VI heavy trucks, or 18% of the total, 4 percentage points higher than in 2020 (14%). In 2021, the first year to implement the China Phase VI Emission Standards, China VI diesel heavy trucks however shared lower than 1/5. In the future, as the restriction on China V and below vehicles become stricter, the sales of China VI heavy trucks will sustain growth, of which the sales of tractors may soar.

In 2018, China finalized China VI standards that will apply to new heavy-duty diesel vehicles nationwide in two stages. The first stage, China VI-a, is largely equivalent to Euro VI and applied to gas engines in July 2019, urban HDVs in July 2020, and all new HDVs in July 2021. The second stage, China VI-b, adds requirements such as anti-tampering monitoring and remote on-board diagnostics data reporting that are expected to enhance real-world emissions compliance. China VI-b will apply to gas engines nationwide starting in January 2021 and all new HDVs in July 2023.

The intelligent connected heavy trucks will be a megatrend.

Intelligent connected vehicles are taken as one of the key industrial growth drivers in the future, according to the Action Plan for the Development of the Intelligent Connected Vehicle (ICV) Industry, a policy issued by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) in 2018. The Intelligent Connected Vehicle Technology Roadmap 2.0 released by the National Innovation Center of Intelligent and Connected Vehicles in 2020, indicates that: in 2025, the sales of ICVs at levels of PA (partial automation) and CA (conditional automation) will make up more than 50% of the total. In 2021, the MIIT set up an Intelligent Connected Vehicle Promotion Group to carry out pilot projects of urban and intelligent connected vehicles.

Intelligent transportation has been as important as a national strategy, and the intelligent connected heavy trucks have also become a development trend, so to speak. In August 2018, Beijing announced a regulation: China V and above diesel heavy trucks registered in Beijing must be connected to Beijing Municipal Ecology and Environment Bureau before December 31, 2021. National strategies and transportation policies will favor the wider adoption of intelligent connected heavy trucks which may be a new sales driver in 2022.

According to incomplete statistics, several autonomous heavy truck solution providers at home and abroad have closed a total of at least 16 funding rounds in the most recent year (August 2020 to August 2021). Examples include PlusAI and Inceptio Technology, two Chinese firms which have raised over USD800 million in all in their recent several funding rounds.


The sales of new energy heavy trucks may enjoy a big growth spurt.

As China works towards the “double carbon” goal, energy saving and emission reduction will be the main theme of the future industrial development. In the first eleven months of 2021, the sales of new energy heavy trucks totaled 7,442 units, a like-on-like spurt of 222.4%, gathering momentum. Wherein, 6,840 units, or 91.91% of the total new energy heavy truck sales were electric heavy trucks, up by 201% compared with the same period of the previous year. It can be seen that electric heavy trucks were the major contributor to the rapid growth of new energy heavy trucks in 2021.

Noticeably, in late December, the Ministry of Finance released a notice on another 30% reduction in new energy vehicle purchase subsidies and confirmed that the new energy vehicle purchase subsidy policy will be terminated on December 31, 2022, that is, vehicles registered and licensed after December 31, 2022 will not be subsidized. This regulation may trigger a big upsurge in sales of new energy heavy trucks in 2022, especially port logistics and urban special vehicles.

Global and China Heavy Truck Industry Report, 2021-2027 highlights the following:
China heavy truck industry (definition and classification, development trends, technology, industry standards, etc.);
China heavy truck market size (ownership, production, sales, import and export, competitive landscape, etc.);
Market segments (the market size of complete and incomplete heavy trucks and semi-tractors, competitive landscape, development trends, etc.);
Relevant industry chain (industry chain, upstream raw materials, downstream investment and real estate development, etc.);
15 heavy truck companies including FAW Jiefang, Dongfeng Group, Sinotruk, Foton Motor, Shaanxi Automobile Group, JAC, Hualing Automobile, Qingling Motors, Dayun Automobile, Beiben Truck, SAIC Iveco Hongyan, Tri-ring Special Vehicle, XCMG Automobile, Feidie Automobile and Hanma Technology Group (profile, operation, revenue structure, heavy truck business, development strategy, etc.).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06228542/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Ford Idles More Production Capacity. The Reason Isn’t What You Expect.

    Ford has been forced to take more production capacity offline, according to reports. The issue isn't the chip shortage.

  • Inflation: The items that are getting more expensive — and those that aren't

    Where inflation is — and isn’t —following January’s CPI report

  • Report: Amazon retail CEO Dave Clark sells Medina home, moves to Dallas

    The move came before Washington's 7% capital gains tax was set to take effect at the beginning of 2022.

  • What's included in Biden's $5 billion EV plan

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian discuss the challenges President Biden's $5 billion electric vehicle plan might face.

  • Why Micron Technology Stock Is Surging Today

    Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) were spiking in early trading on Thursday, up as much as 7.4% in early trading before settling into a 5% gain as of this writing. Late on Wednesday, NAND flash suppliers Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) and Japan-based Kioxia, which have a joint venture to produce NAND flash chips, announced that contamination of some key materials at two of their Japanese production sites would hurt the companies' joint output of NAND. More often than not, supply has exceeded demand in recent years and NAND flash prices have generally been on a downward trend.

  • Top China Chipmaker Warns of Growing Shortfall as U.S. Decouples

    (Bloomberg) -- Manufacturers in China are increasingly looking to source chips locally because they fear the U.S. and other governments may prioritize domestic users of the semiconductors vital to national security, a senior executive at the country’s top chipmaker said Friday.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustFed Doesn’t Yet Favor a Half-Point Hike or an Emergency MoveThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownTreasuries Sink With Stocks as Rate Bets Repriced: Marke

  • Ford and GM Warn Dealers to Stop Charging So Much for New Cars

    Auto makers are trying to curb the practice of adding fees to the suggested retail price, saying the tactic could cost dealerships future vehicle inventory.

  • Uber’s New Earnings Outlook Leaves Investors Hungry for More

    The muted projection overshadowed the company’s pledge to be cash-flow positive by the end of 2022.

  • A top banker received a $20 million bonus after four firms made him job offers as Wall Street goes to extremes to recruit and retain talent

    Some employees at financial institutions are reconsidering their long hours and looking elsewhere for opportunities.

  • A former Activision Blizzard employee says she was greeted on her first day of work with a line of fireball whiskey shots at 9:30 AM

    Nicki Broderick's experience was extreme, but hardly unique, say more than two dozen current and former Blizzard employees Fortune spoke to.

  • Europe is terrified of semiconductor irrelevance. Now its tech champion is calling for a massive new alliance

    The leading supplier to chipmakers, ASML, warns the continent faces a structural threat unless it invests tens, maybe hundreds, of billions of dollars in the industry.

  • Warren Buffett’s Top Stock Last Year Was the Bank He’s Been Bailing On

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s best-performing stock last year? One he’s been dumping.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownU.S. Inflation Charges Higher With Larger-Than-Forecast GainStocks, Bonds Extend Declines on Bullard Comments: Markets WrapMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarWells Fargo & Co. shares delivered a total return of 61% last year, outpacing every other company listed in the most recent

  • Canadian oil barrels head out of the U.S. Gulf in record numbers

    Canadian oil companies exported a record amount of crude out of the U.S. Gulf Coast at the end of 2021, a trend that should continue in coming months, as tight international oil markets are in need of the nation's heavy, sour crude. These barrels are hitting the Gulf thanks to new pipeline connections and expansions that just came online last year, and are meeting surging global demand that has pushed oil prices to seven-year highs. Major producers, including the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, are struggling to raise output, along with traditional providers of heavy crude like Venezuela and Mexico.

  • How to Retire at 65: Step-by-Step Plan

    The age of 65 is the traditional time when people stop working and retire to live off the fruits of their labor. That doesn’t mean 65 is the ideal age for everyone to retire, though. In order to retire at … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 65: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Black Rifle Coffee Company CEO talks IPO, public perception, and Joe Rogan partnership

    Black Rifle Coffee Company CEO Evan Hafer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company going public via a SPAC merger on the New York Stock Exchange, building and expanding the coffee company across the nation, public perception, and the outlook for subscription-based businesses.

  • Tesla plans to locate China design centre in Beijing, city govt says

    U.S. electric carmaker Tesla plans to place its China design centre in Beijing, a government document issued by the Chinese capital said. Tesla said in 2020 it planned to open such a centre in the country to make "Chinese-style" vehicles but has not said where it would be. Last year, Reuters reported that the studio could be in Shanghai, where its factory is located, or Beijing.

  • Spirit-Frontier merger could leave South Florida headquarters up in the air

    Around 1,000 corporate high paying jobs could move to Colorado after Spirit Airlines' merger with Frontier

  • Consumers face years of high energy prices, Big Oil CEOs warn

    Consumers should brace for years of high energy prices, heads of top oil and gas companies said, in what would pile pressure on governments struggling with spiralling inflation. Oil and gas prices have rocketed in recent months as a result of a rapid recovery in global economic activity as COVID-19 restrictions have eased, as well as a drop in investment in new energy supplies. While oil and gas companies reported bumper earnings in 2021, consumers, particularly in Europe, have faced sharp rises in petrol, heating and electricity bills, which in turn have led several governments to introduce subsidies to ease the pressure.

  • 408(k) Plans vs. 401(k) Plans

    The 401(k) retirement plan is the most widely known and used employer-sponsored retirement plan. The 408(k) is another type of employer-directed retirement plan in which small business employees can participate. It is also called the simplified employee retirement plan (SEP-IRA). … Continue reading → The post 408(k) Plans vs. 401(k) Plans appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Canada's Alberta province files trade challenge over scrapped Keystone XL pipeline

    The Canadian province of Alberta on Wednesday formally initiated a trade challenge to recover its investment in the Keystone XL oil pipeline, which was scrapped in 2021 after the United States cancelled a key permit. Alberta, Canada's largest oil-producing province, had invested C$1.3 billion in the project and is seeking compensation from the United States through a legacy North American Free Trade Agreement claim, under the new Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement. Keystone XL would have carried 830,000 barrels per day of oil from Alberta to the U.S. Midwest, but was held up for a more than a decade by environmental opposition and regulatory hurdles, before U.S. President Joe Biden finally scuttled the project by revoking a presidential permit last year.