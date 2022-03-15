U.S. markets close in 4 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,223.39
    +50.28 (+1.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,250.56
    +305.32 (+0.93%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,802.24
    +221.02 (+1.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,962.04
    +20.32 (+1.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.52
    -7.49 (-7.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,916.00
    -44.80 (-2.28%)
     

  • Silver

    24.99
    -0.31 (-1.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0993
    +0.0045 (+0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1100
    -0.0300 (-1.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3067
    +0.0063 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.1220
    -0.0600 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,049.19
    -26.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    872.89
    +5.63 (+0.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,147.83
    -45.64 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,346.48
    +38.63 (+0.15%)
     

Global and China Heavy Truck Markets, 2021-2022 & 2027 - Sales of China VI tractors May Surge

·6 min read

DUBLIN, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global and China Heavy Truck Industry Report, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

From 2016 to 2020, China's heavy truck sales surged from 728,000 units to 1,617,000 units, hitting new records for the consecutive four years. In 2021, a combination of factors such as sluggish freight market and demand overdraft led to an annualized 14.1% slump in the heavy truck sales to 1.39 million units, a figure projected to be around 1.2 million in 2022. It is conceivable that China's heavy truck ownership will reach 11.7 million units in 2025.

First, the stagnating freight market and the increasing unbalance between supply and demand have brought about slowing demand for heavy trucks since April 2021, and plus a range of other factors like transport overcapacity, falling freight rates, and insufficient construction of infrastructure projects, led to less-than-expected orders from heavy truck end users.

Second, the "crazy growth" of heavy truck market in 2020 overdrew part of demand in 2021. The full implementation of China Phase VI Emission Standards kicked companies into high gear to produce China V models from early 2021, and dealers across the country also went all out to stock up, which moved up the release time of the end demand and caused the plummeting demand for heavy trucks in the second half of 2021.

Third, users' doubts about the reliability and fuel adaptability of China VI heavy trucks with high price and high use cost slashed the rigid demand. The successive issuance of policies for controlling China V diesel vehicles in some regions made it hard to digest the China V vehicle inventory.

In 2022, the demand for heavy trucks will show a trend of opening low but going up and the market will enter the phase of stock competition, thanks to the Winter Olympics and economic recovery cycle among other factors. First, the resumption of infrastructure projects will create opportunities for the construction vehicle market; second, the goal of "double carbon" (carbon peaking and carbon neutrality) will spur the new energy vehicle market; third, the end of phase-out of China III diesel vehicles and the restriction on China IV ones will leave the scope for replacement and update; fourth, people's livelihood security and specialized transport will bring opportunities to market segments.

Sales of China VI tractors may surge.

In 2021, China sold a total of 1.39 million heavy trucks, including about 250,000 China VI heavy trucks, or 18% of the total, 4 percentage points higher than in 2020 (14%). In 2021, the first year to implement the China Phase VI Emission Standards, China VI diesel heavy trucks however shared lower than 1/5. In the future, as the restriction on China V and below vehicles become stricter, the sales of China VI heavy trucks will sustain growth, of which the sales of tractors may soar.

In 2018, China finalized China VI standards that will apply to new heavy-duty diesel vehicles nationwide in two stages. The first stage, China VI-a, is largely equivalent to Euro VI and applied to gas engines in July 2019, urban HDVs in July 2020, and all new HDVs in July 2021. The second stage, China VI-b, adds requirements such as anti-tampering monitoring and remote on-board diagnostics data reporting that are expected to enhance real-world emissions compliance. China VI-b will apply to gas engines nationwide starting in January 2021 and all new HDVs in July 2023.

Global and China Heavy Truck Industry Report, 2021-2027 highlights the following

  • China heavy truck industry (definition and classification, development trends, technology, industry standards, etc.)

  • China heavy truck market size (ownership, production, sales, import and export, competitive landscape, etc.)

  • Market segments (the market size of complete and incomplete heavy trucks and semi-tractors, competitive landscape, development trends, etc.)

  • Relevant industry chain (industry chain, upstream raw materials, downstream investment and real estate development, etc.)

  • 15 heavy truck companies including FAW Jiefang, Dongfeng Group, Sinotruk, Foton Motor, Shaanxi Automobile Group, JAC, Hualing Automobile, Qingling Motors, Dayun Automobile, Beiben Truck, SAIC Iveco Hongyan, Tri-ring Special Vehicle, XCMG Automobile, Feidie Automobile and Hanma Technology Group (profile, operation, revenue structure, heavy truck business, development strategy, etc.)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview of Heavy Truck Industry
1.1 Definition and Classification
1.2 Technology Introduction
1.3 Emission Standards
1.4 Product Trends
1.5 Self-driving and Telematics
1.5.1 Self-driving Truck
1.5.2 Truck Telematics
1.5.3 The Autonomous Trunk Logistics Market Will Be Worth Nearly RMB1 Trillion in 2030
1.6 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Heavy Truck
1.6.1 Key Drivers for Popularity
1.6.2 Market Updates
1.6.3 Important Issues

2. Overall Heavy Truck Market
2.1 Global Zero-emission Heavy-Duty Trucks
2.2 Ownership
2.3 Output and Sales
2.3.1 Output
2.3.2 Sales
2.4 Market Structure
2.5 Competitive Landscape
2.6 Natural Gas Heavy Truck
2.7 High-end Heavy Truck
2.8 Trends
2.9 Export

3. Heavy Truck Market Segments
3.1 Complete Heavy Truck
3.1.1 Output and Sales
3.1.2 Import & Export
3.1.3 Competitive Landscape
3.2 Incomplete Heavy Truck
3.2.1 Output and Sales
3.2.2 Competitive Landscape
3.3 Semi-trailer Tractor
3.3.1 Output and Sales
3.3.2 Import & Export
3.3.3 Competitive Landscape
3.3.4 Market Segments

4. Heavy Truck Industry Chain
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Components
4.2.1 Cost Structure
4.2.2 Supporting
4.3 Raw Materials Market
4.3.1 Steel Market
4.3.2 Rubber Market
4.4 Downstream Market
4.4.1 Infrastructure Construction
4.4.2 Property Development
4.4.3 Highway Freight

5. Key Companies

  • FAW Jiefang Automotive Company, Ltd.

  • China National Heavy Duty Truck Group Co., Ltd. (SINOTRUK)

  • Dongfeng Motor Corporation

  • Beiqi Foton Motor Co., Ltd.

  • Shaanxi Automobile Group Co., Ltd.

  • Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co., Ltd.

  • Anhui Hualing Automobile Co., Ltd.

  • Qingling Motors (Group) Co., Ltd.

  • Chengdu Dayun Automobile Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

  • BEIBEN Trucks Group Co., Ltd.

  • SAIC-IVECO Hongyan Commercial Vehicle Co., Ltd.

  • Hubei Tri-ring Special Vehicle Co., Ltd.

  • Launch of High-end Intelligent Heavy Truck

  • Xugong Automobile Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

  • Zhejiang Feidie Automobile Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

  • Hanma Technology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oqte87

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-and-china-heavy-truck-markets-2021-2022--2027---sales-of-china-vi-tractors-may-surge-301503014.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why ExxonMobil, Transocean, and Tellurian Stocks Crashed Today

    Oil and gas stocks that were popping until last week opened Monday on a weak note, with some stocks in particular taking a hard hit. ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) was down 3.2%. Transocean (NYSE: RIG) was down 10.7%.

  • Why Upstart, Block, and Lemonade Swooned Again Today

    Shares of Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), Block (NYSE: SQ), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) were down big again on Monday, down 10.7%, 7%, and 8.1%, respectively on the day. While each of these companies is slightly different in what they do -- Upstart uses artificial intelligence to underwrite consumer loans, Block is a payments processor, lender, and consumer broker and digital wallet, and Lemonade is a digital insurance brokerage -- each is a type of high-growth fintech stock. Fintechs benefited over the past few years as the interest rate environment was amenable to high-growth technology stocks, and the economy was relatively healthy.

  • NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is Just Beginning its High Growth Phase, but Investors are Currently Pricing-In Political Risk

    NIO Inc.'s (NYSE:NIO) just dropped 12.2% and pre-market indicators show that it may extend the drop further. While no one should try to catch falling knives, we wonder if NIO will be a good stock once the price stabilizes. For that reason, today we will go through some key fundamentals for the company.

  • Deep Pullbacks are Not a Novelty for QUALCOMM's (NASDAQ:QCOM) Investors

    Between the 5g rollout and the semiconductor melt-up, there were plenty of reasons why QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) stock did so well in the last 2 years. Yet, with the shrinking globalization and growing political turbulence around the world, the optimism for the sector seems to be on the decline.

  • Crude oil is going back to $40-$50 a barrel: Analyst

    Bloomberg Intelligence's Mike McGlone joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the oil market as the Russia-Ukraine war continues and the outlook for metals amid supply concerns.

  • Where Will AT&T Be in 1 Year?

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a solid stock for conservative income investors. AT&T claims that as a slimmed-down company, it will focus on expanding its 5G and broadband networks to keep pace with Verizon and T-Mobile in the telecom market. The market doesn't seem impressed by AT&T's plans so far, but the company recently provided a clearer update during its analyst and investor day on March 11.

  • Rivian About to Make a Crucial Decision to Solve Its Big Problem

    It is an understatement to say that Rivian is going through a tough period. The young electric-vehicle manufacturer has just poured cold water on investors' hopes by announcing a pessimistic outlook for 2022. On the contrary, Rivian said it could produce as many as 50,000 vehicles at its site in Normal, Ill,, but would manufacture only half that number.

  • The S&P 500 Just Hit a ‘Death Cross.’ Why It’s Good News for the Stock Market.

    The S&P 500 has performed so poorly it is now trading at a scarily low level. That usually presents an opportunity for longer-term investors.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Aerospace, China Carmaker; Sells Pharma

    Asset manager Cathie Wood continues to buy and sell stocks amid the market's volatility. Last week, she had choice words about oil prices.

  • GameStop stock pops ahead of earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi discusses GameStop stock's surge ahead of the company's upcoming quarterly earnings report.

  • Warren Buffett’s latest purchase gives Berkshire Hathaway more than 118 million shares of Oxy

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith breaks down billionaire investor Warren Buffett's latest Oxy stock purchases, and how Chevron shares have been downgraded.

  • Why GameStop Stock Cratered by 16% Today

    On Monday, three days before GameStop (NYSE: GME) is scheduled to unveil its latest set of quarterly results, a rather bearish research note on the company prompted investors to sell out of the company. On Monday, Pachter wrote a client note reiterating his underweight (read: sell) recommendation on GameStop stock at a price target of $45 per share (the company currently trades at just over $78). In his view, it could see "modest" revenue growth this year and even has a shot at landing in the black on the bottom line.

  • Why Shares of Affirm Holdings Fell Today

    Shares of the buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) fell more than 15% today after the company raised its guidance but also had to reportedly halt a bond sale last week. For the third quarter, Affirm essentially just said that it plans to at least hit the top end of the guidance it previously provided on Feb. 10. Management now expects Affirm to see third-quarter gross merchandise volume (GMV) of at least $3.71 billion, revenue of at least $335 million, and revenue less transactions costs of at least $148 million, which is $5 million more than the top end of its previous guidance.

  • Hedge Funds Are Selling Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 9 Other Tech Stocks

    In this article, we discuss Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 9 other tech stocks that hedge funds are selling. To take a look at some more tech stocks that hedge funds have been offloading in the past few months, go directly to Hedge Funds Are Selling Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 5 Other Tech Stocks. The technology […]

  • Portfolio manager with 50 years of experience shares 1970s bear-market lesson, and three stocks to buy now

    There's a lot to scare investors these days. We've got a veteran portfolio manager to share lessons from a 1973 bear market.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Ocugen Stock?

    As a biotech company without any medicines on the market, it's easy to understand why investors might worry that they're behind on buying shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN). As is often the case with biotechs, Ocugen's stock has soared and crashed overnight on several occasions as a result of regulatory rulings and stuttering clinical trial progress. On March 4, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) opted to reject Ocugen's Emergency Use Application (EUA) for its coronavirus vaccine candidate, Covaxin.

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Pregnan

  • RLX Technology Inc. Just Recorded A 13% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

    Shareholders in RLX Technology Inc. ( NYSE:RLX ) had a terrible week, as shares crashed 49% to US$1.22 in the week...

  • Will Teladoc Ever Top $200 Again?

    The pandemic gave Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) a big boost. Teladoc has fallen 78% from its peak of $249 back in August of 2020. In fact, today it's trading lower than Wall Street's most pessimistic share price forecast.

  • Ford to sell Explorer SUVs missing rear climate controls due to chip crunch

    Ford is taking an interesting, maybe even innovative move here to battle the ongoing semiconductor crunch afflicting global automakers.