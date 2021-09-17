U.S. markets open in 3 hours 57 minutes

Global and China Hybrid Vehicle Industry Report 2021 Featuring 7 Technology Providers & 13 Vehicle Manufacturers

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global and China Hybrid Vehicle Industry Research Report, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Energy-Saving and New Energy Vehicle Technology Roadmap 2.0 released by China-SAE points out the development goal of China's automobile industry: "the total industrial carbon emissions should reach the peak around 2028 in advance of the national carbon emission reduction commitment, and the total emissions should drop by more than 20% from the peak by 2035.

The sales volume of new hybrid passenger cars should account for 50%-60% of traditional energy passenger cars by 2025, 75%-85% by 2030, and 100% by 2035. This clarifies that energy-saving vehicles do not represent a transitional technology, but a high-efficiency technology that allows engines and motors to complement each other, replaces internal combustion engine vehicles on a large scale within a reasonable price range, and reduces fuel consumption.

Five global major hybrid technologies compete fiercely in China

Currently, hybrid power is mainly being developed in Japan, the United States, Europe, and China which choose different hybrid technology roadmaps according to their technical reserves and development goals:

  1. Japanese cars are mainly powered by Toyota's Power-split (PS) and Honda's i-MMD series-parallel hybrid. Through strong hybrid, the best fuel-saving effect can be achieved. For example, Toyota THS available in Toyota Prius adopts a single planetary row structure design to maximize fuel economy in common vehicle speed ranges. Toyota is committed to licensing the hybrid technology to Chinese automakers. For example, the new-generation GAC Trumpchi GS8 hybrid system is planned to be equipped with the Julang Hybrid System composed of Trumpchi 2.0T engine and Toyota THS; Hunan Corun New Energy has purchased the core technology Toyota's THS for RMB1 and promoted the application in conjunction with Geely.

  2. American cars are mainly based on Power-split (PS) of GM and Ford; for example, the general hybrid power system of GM LaCrosse adopts a dual-row planetary structure design to achieve two "power split" modes (high and low speed modes) and one or multiple fixed gears so as to further improve the fuel economy and transmission efficiency of the car.

  3. German cars are mainly based on 48V low-voltage and high-voltage hybrid technology arranged in P0/P2. The system replaces traditional lead-acid batteries with power-type lithium-ion batteries with a voltage of 48V and an energy of less than 1kW - h, and replaces traditional starter motors and generators with B/ISG motors. A large number of Chinese plug-in models have exploited German technology roadmap and suppliers.

  4. Chinese automakers have transferred from the original technology diversification to the dual-motor-based series-parallel mode. For example, the GAC Trumpchi Electromechanical Coupling System (G-MC) adopts the series-parallel mode, which is mainly used for plug-in hybrid; BYD's DM-i super hybrid technology adopts the EHS to open up a new technology system in addition to Toyota's THS Power-split and Honda's i-MMD.

  5. The series extended-range hybrid power roadmap is represented by Nissan e-Power, Lixiang ONE, Dongfeng Voyah, etc.; In series mode, the engine and the electric motor are not mechanically connected, so the engine can obtain the best efficiency at different vehicle speeds and loads. In 2020, 32,600 Lixiang ONE cars were sold, ranking first in the extended-range field.

    The world's mainstream OEMs have conducted diversified explorations in hybrid systems, and finally chose the hybrid strategy that is most suitable for their own models. We have summarized the hybrid strategies of the global mainstream automakers.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Overview of Hybrid Vehicles

1.1 Introduction
1.2 Work Steps
1.3 Hybrid Solutions
1.4 Development Advantages
1.5 Industry Chain
1.6 Development Trends

2 Hybrid Vehicle Industry Policies and Status Quo

2.1 Global and Chinese Carbon Emission Policies
2.2 China's Hybrid Vehicle Policies
2.3 Global New Energy Vehicle Market
2.4 China's New Energy Vehicle Market
2.5 Micro Hybrid Market (12V Automotive Start/Stop System)
2.6 Mild/ Moderate Hybrid Market (48V+BSG/ISG System)
2.7 Strong Hybrid Market (HEV, PHEV 150V+)

3 Hybrid Vehicle Technology Roadmap

3.1 Classification of Hybrid System Technology (by Power Structure)
3.2 Classification of Hybrid System Technology (by Drive Motor Power)
3.3 Classification of Hybrid System Technology (by Motor Position)
3.4 Classification of Hybrid System Technology (by Hybrid Degree/Fuel Saving Rate Technology
3.5 Key Technology of Hybrid Vehicle Industry Chain
3.6 Hybrid Technology Development Trend
3.7 Comparison of Hybrid Vehicle Technology Solutions Inside and Outside of China

4 Hybrid Vehicle Technology Providers

4.1 Valeo
4.2 Bosch
4.3 Continental / Vitesco Technologies
4.4 BorgWarner/Delphi
4.5 Schaeffler
4.6 GKN
4.7 Hunan Corun New Energy

5 Hybrid Vehicle Manufactures

5.1 Toyota
5.2 Honda
5.3 Nissan
5.4 Volkswagen
5.5 General Motors
5.6 Volvo
5.7 BMW
5.8 BYD
5.9 Geely
5.10 SAIC
5.11 GAC
5.12 Great Wall
5.13 Chery

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j98pra

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


