U.S. markets close in 3 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,461.21
    -19.49 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,688.29
    -126.10 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,106.59
    -54.94 (-0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,228.40
    -6.04 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.38
    -0.23 (-0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.60
    -41.20 (-2.30%)
     

  • Silver

    22.74
    -1.07 (-4.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1766
    -0.0060 (-0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3340
    +0.0300 (+2.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3787
    -0.0049 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6990
    +0.3390 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,067.93
    -145.95 (-0.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,234.22
    +0.93 (+0.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.48
    +10.99 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,323.34
    -188.37 (-0.62%)
     

Global and China Hybrid Vehicle Market Report 2021: Chinese Automakers have Developed Hybrid Systems Independently to Seize the Hybrid Market

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global and China Hybrid Vehicle Industry Research Report, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Energy-Saving and New Energy Vehicle Technology Roadmap 2.0 released by China-SAE points out the development goal of China's automobile industry: "the total industrial carbon emissions should reach the peak around 2028 in advance of the national carbon emission reduction commitment, and the total emissions should drop by more than 20% from the peak by 2035.

The sales volume of new hybrid passenger cars should account for 50%-60% of traditional energy passenger cars by 2025, 75%-85% by 2030, and 100% by 2035. This clarifies that energy-saving vehicles do not represent a transitional technology, but a high-efficiency technology that allows engines and motors to complement each other, replaces internal combustion engine vehicles on a large scale within a reasonable price range, and reduces fuel consumption.

Chinese automakers have developed hybrid systems independently to seize the hybrid market

In the context of energy saving and emission reduction, Chinese automakers have made efforts to develop the hybrid technology in recent years. They have launched self-developed hybrid systems, such as Great Wall Lemon DHT Hybrid System, BYD DM-i Super Hybrid, GAC Julang Hybrid System, Chery Kunpeng DHT System, etc.

Sales Volume of China's Hybrid Vehicle Market Segments

(1) PHEV passenger cars

According to CPCA (China Passenger Car Association)'s data, the sales volume of PHEV passenger cars in China increased by 2.7% year-on-year to approximately 211,900 units in 2020. From January to June 2021, the sales volume reached 183,200 units.

At present, China's PHEV passenger cars companies are mainly represented by BYD, SAIC, and Lixiang. In 2020, SAIC ranked first with the sales volume of 59,900 PHEV passenger cars, followed by BYD and Lixiang with the sales volume of 51,700 and 32,600 respectively.

(2) HEV passenger cars

According to the data from CAAM (China Association of Automobile Manufacturers), the sales volume of HEV passenger cars in China jumped by 21.9% year-on-year to about 290,400 units in 2020, approximately 272,400 units in H1 2021. It is expected to hit 500,000 units in 2021;

In 2021, the sales volume of HEV passenger cars in China soars. On the one hand, Toyota has added dual-engine to a variety of models to meet demand for energy-efficient and fuel-efficient vehicles. On the other hand, China has raised higher requirements on carbon emission, which forces automakers to reduce emissions. Automakers mainly promote lower-displacement dual-engine vehicle models.

At present, the sales volume of HEV passenger cars in China is mainly contributed by GAC Toyota, FAW Toyota, GAC Honda, and Dongfeng Honda. The sales volume of GAC Toyota's HEV passenger cars accounted for 32% of the total in 2020, and 41% in H1 2021 with a spike of 9 percentage points. Under the pressure of carbon emissions, Toyota actively boosts dual-engine models and has installed the dual engine technology on multiple models.

(3) 48V mild hybrid system

The 48V mild hybrid system is evolved from the 12V electrical system which is not completely abolished but continues to exist. The biggest advantage of the 48V mild hybrid system is that it can save much more energy and reduce emissions to comply with stringent emission policies at low costs:

Key Topics Covered:

1 Overview of Hybrid Vehicles

1.1 Introduction
1.2 Work Steps
1.3 Hybrid Solutions
1.4 Development Advantages
1.5 Industry Chain
1.6 Development Trends

2 Hybrid Vehicle Industry Policies and Status Quo

2.1 Global and Chinese Carbon Emission Policies
2.2 China's Hybrid Vehicle Policies
2.3 Global New Energy Vehicle Market
2.4 China's New Energy Vehicle Market
2.5 Micro Hybrid Market (12V Automotive Start/Stop System)
2.6 Mild/ Moderate Hybrid Market (48V+BSG/ISG System)
2.7 Strong Hybrid Market (HEV, PHEV 150V+)

3 Hybrid Vehicle Technology Roadmap

3.1 Classification of Hybrid System Technology (by Power Structure)
3.2 Classification of Hybrid System Technology (by Drive Motor Power)
3.3 Classification of Hybrid System Technology (by Motor Position)
3.4 Classification of Hybrid System Technology (by Hybrid Degree/Fuel Saving Rate Technology
3.5 Key Technology of Hybrid Vehicle Industry Chain
3.6 Hybrid Technology Development Trend
3.7 Comparison of Hybrid Vehicle Technology Solutions Inside and Outside of China

4 Hybrid Vehicle Technology Providers

4.1 Valeo
4.2 Bosch
4.3 Continental / Vitesco Technologies
4.4 BorgWarner/Delphi
4.5 Schaeffler
4.6 GKN
4.7 Hunan Corun New Energy

5 Hybrid Vehicle Manufactures

5.1 Toyota
5.2 Honda
5.3 Nissan
5.4 Volkswagen
5.5 General Motors
5.6 Volvo
5.7 BMW
5.8 BYD
5.9 Geely
5.10 SAIC
5.11 GAC
5.12 Great Wall
5.13 Chery

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/paibf

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-and-china-hybrid-vehicle-market-report-2021-chinese-automakers-have-developed-hybrid-systems-independently-to-seize-the-hybrid-market-301378685.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Ford to boost F-150 Lightning production capacity to 80,000 per year

    "The interest from the public has surpassed our highest expectations," Executive Chairman Bill Ford said in a statement. Ford's move, confirming a Reuters report last month, comes even as Industry observers question whether individual buyers will give up their gas-powered pickups for electric models. The Lightning is an electric version of Ford's best-selling gas-powered F-150 truck, whose popularity has made it the subject of some songs.

  • Sundial Launches First Canadian Caviar Cone Under Top Leaf Brand

    Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) ("Sundial" or the "Company"), a Canadian licensed producer that crafts premium cannabis, has launched Caviar Cones, its newest product innovation, under the award-winning Top Leaf brand. The Forbidden Lemon Caviar Cones will be the first caviar cone product to hit the Canadian market. This launch reinforces Sundial's focused innovation pipeline around premium inhalables in the Canadian cannabis market.

  • 2 Top Oil Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Here are two ways to play the energy space -- one that's focusing on the here and now, and another that's looking toward a very different future.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Plug Power Expands Into Europe?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • House Democrats plan EV tax credits of up to $12,500, as Republicans, Tesla, Toyota voice objections

    The Democratic-run House Ways and Means Committee's proposals for a $3.5 trillion spending package include new tax credits for electric vehicles, as Washington continues to push for a shift away from gasoline-powered cars.

  • Chevron CEO Warns of High Energy Prices and Supply Crunches

    (Bloomberg) -- The world is facing high energy prices for the foreseeable future as oil and natural gas producers resist the urge to drill again, according to Chevron Corp.’s top executive.“There are things that are interfering with market signals right now that we haven’t seen before. Eventually things work out, but eventually can be a long time,” Chief Executive Officer Mike Wirth said Wednesday in an interview at Bloomberg News headquarters in New York. He expects strong prices for gas, lique

  • Why Ur-Energy and Energy Fuels Stocks Popped 11% Today

    Uranium stocks Energy Fuels (NYSEMKT: UUUU) and Ur-Energy (NYSEMKT: URG) popped on Tuesday, extending the broader rally in uranium stocks from yesterday. Energy Fuels and Ur-Energy popped 11% each by 2 p.m. EDT before closing the day up around 3% each. If you look carefully at their price performances in recent weeks, these stocks have been among the laggards in the industry, presenting traders and investors with a good opportunity to bet on them even as uranium prices continue to rally.

  • Rivian produces electric pickup truck beating Tesla, Ford

    Brian Sozzi gives us his latest in-depth take on Electric Vehicle start-up Rivian's successful production of an electric pickup beating other major EV automakers to the market. Watch Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down what this breakthrough could mean for Rivian moving forward.

  • Tesla builds first store on tribal land, dodging state car laws

    Auto maker Tesla has opened a store and repair shop on Native American land for the first time, marking a new approach to its yearslong fight to sell cars directly to consumers and cut car dealerships out of the process.

  • 3 Out-of-Favor Solar Stocks to Buy Now

    The solar industry has exploded onto the energy scene over the last two decades and seems like it's not slowing down anytime soon. According to Our World in Data and BP, total solar installations globally have grown from 0.65 gigawatts in 2000 to 40.1 GW in 2010 and 708 GW in 2020. Despite this growth, not all solar energy stocks have outperformed the market over the last two decades.

  • This Home Solar Company Is Rising to Shine on Investors

    Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN), a home solar, battery storage, and energy services company, has lost more than half its value since reaching itsall-time high in January -- but it looks like the company's cloudy days may be over. And while it may be a leader in the U.S. residential solar industry, that's a crowded segment.

  • Warding Off Winter Cold in U.S. Will Be Pricey as Propane Soars

    (Bloomberg) -- Americans who rely on propane for heating are facing the most expensive winter in years as prices for the fuel jump to the highest since 2014.Propane prices have risen almost 60% so far this year in Mont Belvieu, Texas, the main U.S. trading hub, amid strong overseas demand and tighter production. A rally in natural gas is adding momentum, since about 80% of America’s propane is a byproduct of gas processing.The propane surge comes amid skyrocketing costs for raw materials, adding

  • Suncor partners with indigenous communities to buy stake in Northern Courier Pipeline

    Suncor, three First Nations and five Métis communities will own a 15% stake in this pipeline asset with a value of about C$1.3 billion. Oil and gas companies have been increasingly partnering with Canada's First Nations on projects as they play a pivotal role in Canada's oil industry.

  • Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole

    Congressional Democrats want to slam shut a tax loophole known as the “backdoor” Roth IRA. In one of several proposed changes that target the retirement accounts of wealthy Americans, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee want to prohibit people … Continue reading → The post Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Demand for Natural Gas Will Keep Prices High. What Investors Need to Know.

    Natural gas supplies are tight, and the need to replenish inventories for the winter heating season will keep prices high.

  • Here are the key retirement provisions in the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill

    The most far-reaching part of Democrats' proposal within the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package is the requirement for many businesses to offer a retirement plan for their workers.

  • There’s a $25,000 EV Coming, But It Isn’t From Tesla

    Chinese EV maker XPeng unveiled its newest product: It's a sedan that can be had for as low as $25,000.

  • Europe’s Energy Crunch Is Forcing U.K. Factories to Shut Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s energy crunch has forced a major fertilizer maker to shut down two U.K. plants, the first sign that a record rally in gas and power prices is threatening to slow the region’s economic recovery.CF Industries Holdings Inc. said Wednesday it’s halting operations at its Billingham and Ince manufacturing complexes due to high natural gas prices, with no estimate for when production will resume. European gas and power futures tumbled Thursday on signs energy-intensive industrie

  • U.S. SEC sues company that markets beverages to women

    A southern California company that sells beer, wine and bottled water targeting female customers has been sued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for allegedly defrauding investors out of millions of dollars. In a complaint filed on Tuesday, the SEC said SHE Beverage Co raised over $15 million from more than 2,000 investors in unregistered stock sales from 2017 to 2019 by falsely touting its business plans and promoting its successes. The SEC said the Lancaster, California-based company overstated revenue, spent only 2% of investor proceeds on beverage inventory instead of the promised 30% and made bogus claims it had received takeover bids as high as $500 million.

  • U.S. Retail Sales Unexpectedly Jump in Sign of Resilient Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. retail sales rose unexpectedly in August as a pickup in purchases across most categories more than offset weakness at auto dealers, showing resilient consumer demand for merchandise. The value of overall retail purchases climbed 0.7% last month following a downwardly revised 1.8% decrease in July, Commerce Department figures showed Thursday. Excluding autos, sales advanced 1.8% in August, the largest gain in five months.The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists