Global and China Hydraulic Market Report 2021

In 2020, the global hydraulic parts market was worth EUR32.9 billion, sustaining AAGR of 3.9% from 2016 to 2020. In future, the global market will show a fluctuant uptrend up to 2026 affected by the prosperity of the construction machinery industry, expectedly being valued at EUR36.1 billion in 2026, with CAGR of 1.6% during the period.

Hydraulic components are key parts for mobile machineries including construction machinery, agricultural and forestry machinery, material handling equipment and commercial vehicle. The global construction machinery industry has regained growth since 2015. The rapid urbanization of the emerging markets and the infrastructure improvement in rich world have driven up the demand for mobile machineries and also given a big boost to the global hydraulic and pneumatic power machinery and component manufacturing industry.

The scale of the hydraulic power machinery and parts manufacturing industry hinges on a country's economic strength and level of industrialization. The US, China, Germany, Japan and Italy are the top five consumers of hydraulic power machineries and components in the world.

As the world's second largest economy and the biggest manufacturing power, China has a hydraulic power machinery and parts manufacturing industry taking up 30.6% of the global market by scale, just a bit lower than the US (32%), and far higher than other developed countries like Japan and Germany.

Players at the upstream end of the hydraulic parts industry chain are suppliers of raw materials, precision castings and accessories including steel, pump/valve castings, seals and auxiliary materials; the midstream provides hydraulic parts; the wide range of downstream applications covers construction machinery, aviation & aerospace, metallurgical machinery, ship and offshore engineering, and new energy. In China's case, among the downstream application sectors, construction machinery accounted for 44% in 2020, higher than the rest.

American and Japanese brands prevail in the global hydraulic market. It is too hard to shake up multinationals typically like Parker Hannifin, Eaton Vickers, Bosch Rexroth and Kawasaki Heavy Industries as they have great competitive edges in history, technology and scale. As well as the full range of hydraulic products, these world-renowned giants also make extensive deployments in downstream application fields for an extension in the industry chain.

Global and China Hydraulic Industry Report, 2021-2026 highlights the following:

Hydraulic products (definition and classification, technology trends, etc.);

Global hydraulic industry (market size, regional structure, competitive pattern, etc.);

Chinese hydraulic industry (policies, status quo, existing problems, competitive pattern, etc.);

Chinese hydraulic parts industry (production, sales, import and export, and prices), and construction machinery hydraulic parts market (status quo, technology trends, etc.);

Development of China's hydraulic cylinder, hydraulic pump/valve and hydraulic motor markets;

7 global and 21 Chinese hydraulic companies (operation, products, technology, development trends, etc.).

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview of Hydraulic Industry

1.1 Definition

1.2 Industry Chain

1.3 Structure

1.4 Development Trends of China Hydraulic System Industry



2. Development of Global Hydraulic Industry

2.1 Market Size

2.2 Regional Structure

2.2.1 United States

2.2.2 Germany

2.3 Key Players



3. Development of China Hydraulic Industry

3.1 Related Policies

3.2 Market Scale and Structure

3.2.1 Market Scale

3.2.2 Market Structure

3.2.3 Production

3.3 Main Products

3.3.1 Hydraulic Cylinder

3.3.2 Hydraulic Pump Valve

3.3.3 Hydraulic Motor

3.4 Corporate Pattern

3.5 Hydraulic Parts Aftermarket



4. China Construction Machinery Industry

4.1 Status Quo

4.1.1 Market Size

4.1.2 Main Products

4.1.3 Key Enterprises

4.2 Hydraulic System

4.2.1 Status Quo

4.2.2 Localization

4.2.3 Development Trend



5. Major Foreign Companies

5.1 Bosch-Rexroth

5.1.1 Profile

5.1.2 Operation

5.1.3 Revenue Structure

5.1.4 R&D

5.1.5 Development in China

5.1.6 Bosch Rexroth (Changzhou) Co., Ltd

5.2 Danfoss

5.3 Parker Hannifin

5.4 Kawasaki Precision Machinery

5.5 KYB

5.6 YUKEN

5.7 Nabtesco



6. Key Chinese Companies

6.1 Hengli Hydraulic (601100)

6.1.1 Profile

6.1.2 Operation

6.1.3 Gross Margin

6.1.4 Production Bases

6.1.5 Main Products

6.1.6 R&D and Projects under Construction

6.1.7 Customers

6.1.8 Development in Recent Years

6.2 Shandong Taifeng Intelligent Control Co., Ltd.

6.3 Yantai Eddie Precision Machinery

6.4 Changling Hydraulic

6.5 Shaoyang Victor Hydraulics Co., Ltd.

6.6 Shandong CCHC Hydraulics Co., Ltd.

6.7 Beijing Huade Hydraulic Industrial Group Co., Ltd.

6.8 Taiyuan Heavy Machinery Group Yuci Hydraulics Co., Ltd.

6.9 Yuci Hydraulics Group Corporation

6.10 Xiamen Yinhua Machinery Co., Ltd.

6.11 Xuzhou XuGong Hydraulic Component Co., Ltd.

6.12 AVIC Liyuan Hydraulic Co., Ltd.

6.13 Shanghai Norma Hydraulic System Co., Ltd.

6.14 Hefei Changyuan Hydraulic Co., Ltd.

6.15 Sichuan Changjiang Hydraulic Parts Co., Ltd.

6.16 Shandong Longyuan Hydraulic Technology Co., Ltd.

6.17 Jiangsu Guori Hydraulic Machinery Co., Ltd.

6.18 Haihong Hydraulic Technology Stock Co., Ltd.

6.19 Sunbun Hydraulic Co., Ltd

6.20 Haimen Hydraulic Component Plant Co., Ltd.

6.21 Zhejiang Stronger Hydraulic Co., Ltd.



7. Summary and Prediction

7.1 Market

7.2 Enterprises

7.2.1 Overseas Companies

7.2.2 Chinese Companies

