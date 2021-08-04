Global and China Needle Coke Market Report 2021-2026 Featuring Phillips 66, Seadrift Coke and ENEOS

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global and China Needle Coke Industry Report, 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2020, China's total needle coke capacity hit 1490kt, and the total output decreased 36% year-on-year to 488kt.

With environmental protection supervision and supply-side reforms, the demand for electric furnace steelmaking has accelerated, which has promoted the demand for needle coke used for ultra-high-power and high-power graphite electrodes. In recent years, the demand for artificial graphite anodes used for lithium-ion power batteries has increased year by year, further boosting the demand for needle coke.

By raw materials, needle coke falls into the coal-based type and the oil-based type, of which the former refers to the production with coal tar, pitch and their important fractions used as the raw materials, and the latter takes heavy oil to produce needle coke.

In 2020, China's annual oil-based needle coke capacity jumped 102% year-on-year to 690kt, and the coal-based needle coke capacity rose 23% year-on-year to 800kt. In the same year, the output of coal-based and oil-based needle coke was 312kt and 176kt respectively.

Needle coke is the most widely used on graphite electrodes. In China, the world's largest steel & iron producer, the demand for needle coke has escalated thanks to the continuously optimized product structure in the graphite electrode industry where the proportion of ultra-high-power graphite electrodes has swelled. Lithium battery anode materials are the second largest application field where the demand has been relatively stable with an upward trend in recent years.

In terms of the competitive landscape, foreign needle coke producers are mainly concentrated in the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan and other countries. By needle coke capacity, the top five companies include Phillips 66 UK, Phillips 66 US, the US-based Seadrift Coke L.P., Japan-based ENEOS, etc.

China's needle coke production has just developed rapidly in the past 10 years, with the designed capacity of more than 600kt/a on the completed needle coke production equipment. However, process technology, environmental protection and limited production of downstream products such as graphite electrodes lead to the low operating rate and capacity utilization rate of the equipment.

Global and China Needle Coke Industry Report, 2021-2026 highlights the following:

Definition, classification, technical status, development history, industrial chain, etc. of needle coke;

Global needle coke supply and demand, technology, competitive landscape, etc.;

Development environment, supply and demand, competitive landscape, import and export, etc. of China's needle coke industry;

Production, demand and market structure of main needle coke downstream industries (graphite electrodes);

Operation, revenue structure, needle coke business, etc. of 7 global and 15 Chinese needle coke companies.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview of Needle Coke

1.1 Product Introduction

1.2 Classification and Application

1.3 Industry Chain



2. Development of Global Needle Coke Industry

2.1 Overview

2.2 Supply & Demand

2.2.1 Supply

2.2.2 Demand

2.3 Technical Status

2.4 Market Pattern

2.4.1 USA

2.4.2 Japan

2.4.3 UK



3. Development of Needle Coke Industry in China

3.1 Development Environment

3.1.1 Policy Environment

3.1.2 Technical Environment

3.1.3 Trade Environment

3.2 Supply & Demand

3.2.1 Supply

3.2.2 Demand

3.3 Market Pattern

3.4 Import

3.4.1 Oil-based needle coke

3.4.2 Coal-based needle coke

3.5 Price Trend

3.5.1 Chinese Needle Coke Price

3.5.2 Import Price



4. China Graphite Electrode Industry Development

4.1 Supply & Demand

4.1.1 Overview

4.1.2 Supply

4.1.3 Demand

4.1.4 Import & Export

4.2 Competitive Landscape

4.2.1 Enterprise Competition

4.2.2 Regional Competition

4.3 Price Trend

4.4 Needle Coke Demand



5. China Lithium-ion Battery Anode Materials Market

5.1 Supply & Demand

5.1.1 Supply

5.1.2 Demand

5.2 Competitive Landscape

5.2.1 Enterprise Competition

5.2.2 Regional Competition

5.3 Price Trend

5.4 Needle Coke Demand



6. Major Needle Coke Companies Worldwide

6.1 Phillips 66

6.2 C-Chem

6.3 GrafTech International

6.4 Mitsubishi Chemical

6.5 ENEOS

6.6 Petrocokes Japan Limited

6.7 Posco Chemtech



7. Major Needle Coke Companies in China

7.1 Fangda Carbon New Material Technology Co., Ltd.

7.2 Qitaihe Baotailong Coal & Coal Chemicals Public Co., Ltd.

7.3 Shandong Yida New Material Co., Ltd.

7.4 Kaifeng Pingmei New Carbon Materials Technology Co., Ltd.

7.5 Jinzhou Petrochemical Co., Ltd

7.6 Baowu Carbon Material Technology Co., Ltd.

7.7 Shanxi Hongte Coal Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

7.8 Shandong Jingyang Technology Co., Ltd.

7.9 Shanxi Jinzhou Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

7.10 Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co., Ltd.

7.11 Risun Holdings

7.12 Henan Baoshun Fine Chemical Co., Ltd.

7.13 TSDR New Energy Materials Co., Ltd.

7.14 Zaozhuang Zhenxing Carbon Material Technology Co., Ltd.

7.15 Anhui MaSteel Chemical Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

