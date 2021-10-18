U.S. markets open in 4 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,452.75
    -9.75 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,112.00
    -59.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,086.50
    -48.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,256.90
    -8.10 (-0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.34
    +1.06 (+1.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.70
    -5.60 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    +0.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1587
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5760
    +0.0270 (+1.74%)
     

  • Vix

    17.20
    +0.34 (+2.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3726
    +0.0049 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3330
    +0.6560 (+0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,805.43
    +1,025.31 (+1.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,447.78
    +72.56 (+5.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,226.63
    -7.40 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,025.46
    +474.56 (+1.66%)
     

Global and China Optical Fiber Preform Market Report 2021-2026 Featuring 11 Global and Chinese Optical Fiber Preform Companies

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global and China Optical Fiber Preform Industry Report, 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2019, China's optical fiber output reached 289 million fkm, a year-on-year increase of 9.0% meanwhile, the output of optical fiber preforms jumped 8.1% year-on-year to 9,513 tons. In the future, with the acceleration of 5G network construction in China and even the world, it is estimated that the output of optical fiber preforms will hit 12,800 tons by 2026.

China has always relied heavily on imported optical fiber preforms. However, as the capacity of domestic optical fiber preforms continues to increase and the self-sufficiency is strengthened, the import volume of optical fiber preforms in China has declined year after year at the same time, the export of optical fiber preforms in the country has swelled year by year.

In recent years, Chinese manufacturers have made more efforts in the research and development of technologies for optical fiber preforms, and filed over 250 patent applications each year. The main patent applicants include YOFC, Futong Group, Hengtong Group, FiberHome Telecommunication Technologies, ZTT, etc.

Optical fiber communication is the only downstream industry of optical fiber preforms. From 2016 to 2018, the capital expenditure of three major operators (China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom) and China Tower kept declining as the 4G network market became saturated.

In 2019, the 5G layout began to advance, so that the capital expenditure of the three major operators and China Tower rebounded.

Amid the accelerated deployment of 5G in 2020, the total capital expenditure of the three major operators jumped by 11.04% year on year to RMB333 billion, of which RMB175.7 billion was spent on 5G with a significant increase of 326.46% over the previous year. In 2020, China Tower's capital expenditure swelled by 36.87% year on year to RMB37.122 billion.

In 2021, 5G networks remain the focus of investment. The total capital expenditure of the three major operators is estimated to be RMB340.6 billion with a spike of 2.28% over the previous year, of which RMB184.7 billion (up 5.12% year on year) will be involved with 5G. China Tower may pay RMB30 billion as the capital expenditure, including RMB18.4 billion for 5G.

In addition, China Broadcast Network has embarked on the 5G network construction, and plans to open 400,000 and 480,000 5G base stations in 2021 and the first half of 2022 respectively, and fully support 5G NR broadcasting services. The company's main product, optical communication transmission equipment, is an important part of the 5G bearer network. The growing 5G investment can generate demand for the optical communication equipment industry.

China's optical cable output stabilized at more than 300 million fkm from 2015 to 2018, but slumped in 2019. In view of the fact that the large-scale construction of 5G did not commence, and the huge demand for new optical fiber network was not generated, the three major operators reduced their capital expenditure for fixed network construction, resulting in an imbalance between the supply and demand of optical fiber and cable in 2019 and a sharp drop in the optical fiber price in centralized procurement.

The deterioration of the environment dragged down the output and the optical cable revenue of leading companies in the optical fiber and cable industry. In 2020, as China's 5G network construction gradually progressed, optical cable output and demand tended to ascend, especially the output hit 289 million fkm.

Optical fiber preforms feature high technical threshold, difficult production technology, long expansion period, and high investment, but lucrative profits. The capacity expansion of optical fiber preforms generally takes 2 years or more, whereas less than 6 months for optical fiber and only 3 months for optical cable.

As per the expansion plans of optical fiber preform manufacturers, the average investment in equipment for every 100 tons of optical fiber preforms is about RMB200 million, which small-scale enterprises cannot afford. Therefore, the current production of optical fiber preforms in China is still dominated by the top six major optical fiber and cable companies: Wuhan YOFC, Futong Group, Hengtong Group, FiberHome Telecommunication Technologies, ZTT and Tongding Group, which have realized the vertical integration of "optical fiber preform - optical fiber - optical cable".

Meanwhile, small and medium-sized enterprises in the industry mainly purchase optical fiber preforms from domestic giants or import optical fiber preforms from abroad to produce optical fiber and cable at high costs.

Global and China Optical Fiber Preform Industry Report, 2021-2026 highlights the following:

  • Definition, classification, industrial chain and technology trends of fiber preforms

  • Global optical fiber preform market (supply & demand, regional distribution, price, competitive pattern, and development trend)

  • Chinese optical fiber preform market (policy, supply & demand, import & export, competitive pattern, price, and development trend)

  • Developments of global and China optical fiber & cable markets

  • 11 global and Chinese optical fiber preform companies (operation, optical fiber preform business, etc.).

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview of Optical Fiber Preform
1.1 Definition
1.2 Production Technology
1.3 Industry Chain
1.3.1 Upstream
1.3.2 Downstream

2. Global Optical Fiber Preform Industry
2.1 Status Quo
2.2 Supply & Demand
2.2.1 Supply
2.2.2 Demand
2.3 Regional Structure
2.3.1 USA
2.3.2 Japan
2.3.3 Europe
2.4 Price

3. Optical Fiber Preform Industry in China
3.1 Policy Environment
3.1.1 Major Policies
3.1.2 Anti-Dumping Investigation
3.1.3 New Infrastructure
3.2 Development History
3.2.1 Development Overview
3.2.2 Patents
3.3 Supply & Demand
3.3.1 Supply
3.3.2 Demand
3.4 Import & Export
3.4.1 Import
3.4.2 Export
3.5 Price Trend
3.5.1 Raw Materials
3.5.2 Optical Fiber Preform
3.6 Competitive Landscape

4. Global and Chinese Optical Fiber & Cable Market
4.1 Global
4.2 China
4.2.1 Market Development
4.2.2 Competitive Landscape
4.2.3 Industry Drivers

5. Major Global Optical Fiber Preform Companies
5.1 Corning
5.2 Sumitomo Electric Industries
5.3 Shin-Etsu Chemical
5.4 Fujikura
5.5 Prysmian
5.6 Furukawa Electric
5.7 TwentscheKabel Holding (TKH)

6. Major Chinese Optical Fiber Preform Companies
6.1 YOFC
6.2 Hengtong Optic-electric
6.3 Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology (ZTT)
6.4 FiberHome Technologies
6.5 Futong Group
6.6 Potevio Fasten Optical Communication

7. Summary and Forecast

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qm81oj

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Iranian supertanker departing from Venezuela to transport heavy oil

    HOUSTON/CARACAS (Reuters) -An Iran-flagged supertanker on Saturday was about to set sail from Venezuelan waters carrying 2 million barrels of heavy crude provided by state-run oil firm PDVSA, according to documents seen by Reuters and vessel tracking services. The shipment is part of a deal agreed by PDVSA and its counterpart National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) that exchanges Iranian condensate for Venezuela's Merey crude. The swaps aim to ease an acute shortage of diluents that has cut Venezuela's oil output and exports, Reuters reported last month https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/exclusive-under-us-sanctions-iran-venezuela-strike-oil-export-deal-sources-2021-09-25.

  • My girlfriend says I should tip in restaurants. I say waitstaff are just like construction and fast-food workers. Who’s right?

    ‘As long as all service staff are doing their job and getting paid an hourly wage, there is no reason to tip anyone.’

  • This Chinese Tech Giant Just Got a Big-Time Fine, So Why Is Its Stock Skyrocketing?

    Chinese stocks have sold off en masse since the Spring, but is now the time for aggressive investors to go bargain-hunting in the Middle Kingdom? One indication could be the recent case of Meituan (OTC: MPNGF), the largest food delivery company in China, with businesses in daily deals, hotel bookings, community e-commerce, restaurant software, and grocery and drugstore delivery. On Oct. 8, China's State Administration for Market Regulation imposed a $534 million fine on Meituan -- a penalty for abusing its dominant market share in food delivery to force restaurants into exclusivity arrangements.

  • Apple’s iPhone Partner Foxconn Unveils First Electric Vehicles

    (Bloomberg) -- Foxconn Technology Group unveiled its first electric vehicles, a milestone that could boost the Taiwanese electronics manufacturer’s credentials as a serious bidder for Apple Inc.’s secretive automotive project.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate Fight

  • China's power woes may worsen as demand surges amid coal supply lag

    China's power woes look set to intensify as coal prices rose to a record on Monday following data showing supply of the fuel fell in September adding to concerns that domestic output may be unable to meet surging electric generation demand. Shortages of domestic coal have driven fuel prices for Chinese power generators higher, causing the unprofitable companies to ration power to industrial users. China, also the world's biggest energy consumer, has enacted measures to increase the output of coal, which fuels nearly 60% of its power plants, but government data on Monday showed that those steps will take time even as power demand surges to meet post-COVID-19 industrial needs.

  • Foxconn bullish on electric vehicle prospects as it shows off three prototypes

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's Foxconn unveiled its first three electric vehicle prototypes on Monday, underscoring ambitious plans to diversify away from its role of building consumer electronics for Apple Inc and other tech firms. The vehicles - an SUV, a sedan and a bus - were made by Foxtron, a venture between Foxconn and Taiwanese car maker Yulon Motor Co Ltd. Foxtron Vice Chairman Tso Chi-sen told reporters that he hoped electric vehicles would be worth a trillion Taiwan dollars to Foxconn in five years time - a figure equivalent to around $35 billion.

  • Oil prices climb as COVID recovery, power generators stoke demand

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices hit their highest level in years on Monday as demand recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, boosted by more custom from power generators turning away from expensive gas and coal to fuel oil and diesel. Brent crude oil futures rose 63 cents, or 0.7%, to $85.49 a barrel by 0645 GMT, after hitting a session-high of $86.04, the highest price since October 2018. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 95 cents, or 1.2%, to $83.23 a barrel, after hitting a session-high of $83.73, highest since October 2014.

  • The tech earnings boom is fizzling out, as Apple and Amazon face the same issues as everyone else

    The boom in Big Tech has been a huge part of Wall Street's surge in the past year, but it now appears that other sectors beyond semiconductors are as susceptible to the supply chain problems hurting other industries.

  • Gasoline prices usually fall this time of year as vacation season ends. So why are they jumping?

    At a time when gas prices are usually heading down, the reverse is happening. Prices are soaring amid a spike in the price of oil.

  • Volkswagen's Skoda Auto halts production for two weeks

    PRAGUE (Reuters) -Skoda Auto started a two-week outage on Monday as the carmaker contends with the global shortage of chips and other components, the Vokswagen-owned company said. Skoda wants to complete 10,000 unfinished cars during the outage, which will leave only one production line running, a spokesman said. "Skoda Auto has been struggling with a big shortage of critical components, which has forced it to limit production significantly in the past weeks," spokesman Tomas Kotera said.

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Want to invest in tech, but not a trillion-dollar mega-cap? Consider this motley trio of top tech stocks instead.

  • Tesla's Musk dials into Volkswagen executive conference

    Tesla boss Elon Musk has addressed 200 Volkswagen executives via a video call after an invitation from the German carmaker's CEO Herbert Diess, who wants to galvanise VW's top brass for a faster pivot to electric vehicles. The comments on Thursday by Musk to a VW managers gathering in Alpbach, Austria, confirmed by Diess via Twitter https://twitter.com/Herbert_Diess/status/1449333401048293378 on Saturday after a report in Handelsblatt daily, included praise of VW for being an "icon" and Tesla's greatest challenger, Handelsblatt said.

  • Early Freeze Across China Adds to the Nation’s Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Plunging temperatures across parts of China have sparked an early start to the winter heating season, likely lifting power demand and intensifying the nation’s energy crisis.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Ma

  • Siemens prepares separation of large drive business

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Siemens is preparing a separation of its large drive applications (LDA) business, the German engineering and technology company said on Monday, confirming media reports. The separation of the unit, which produces heavy-duty electrical drive systems for ships, mines and rolling mills, is the first step to a divestiture, Handelsblatt reported on Monday. More than 7000 Siemens employees around the world including around 2200 in Germany will be affected by the move, Handelsblatt reported, citing sources at the company.

  • Selling Cars in the Era of the Chip Shortage: Online Chats and No More Haggling

    Salespeople who once spent days walking dealership lots offering test drives now scout for online leads and explain the chip shortage to frustrated customers.

  • Goldman Wins Nod for Full Ownership of China Securities Firm

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. won approval to take 100% ownership of its securities joint venture in China, a key step to expand in the country even as growing political tension and a Beijing-led crackdown on the private sector has ratcheted up risks.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’r

  • Gen Z and Millennials Are Leading a 'Great Reshuffle.' Here's What That Means

    From c-suite offices to factory floors, employees are insisting on higher pay, more flexible hours, enhanced benefits and better treatment. Can you describe what the “Great Reshuffle” means, as you see it?

  • Philips lowers outlook as recall, parts shortages bite

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Dutch health technology company Philips lowered its outlook on Monday for sales and profit growth in 2021, as a massive recall of respiratory devices and a global shortage of electronic components hit its third-quarter earnings. Comparable sales in the July-September period fell 7.6% from last year as Philips started the recall of up to four million of its respiratory devices and ventilators, as parts might degrade and become toxic.

  • Chinese and HK shares slide as China Q3 GDP misses estimates

    Mainland Chinese and Hong Kong equity markets fell on Monday after data showed China's economy grew more slowly than expected in the third quarter, clouding the global recovery outlook and weighing on regional stocks. Analysts said comments by Xi Jinping on Friday, calling on progress on a long-awaited property tax, also hurt sentiment, already weighed down by rising oil prices. Oil prices extended a recent rally amid a global energy shortage to hit multi-year peaks, with U.S. crude touching a seven-year high and Brent a three-year peak.

  • ‘Crazy’ Bets on $200 Oil Invade the Options Market

    Traders are wagering U.S. crude’s rally to a seven-year high is just the beginning, despite a softening global economic expansion.