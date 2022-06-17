U.S. markets close in 2 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,689.87
    +23.10 (+0.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,012.14
    +85.07 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,855.76
    +209.66 (+1.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,674.64
    +24.81 (+1.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.69
    -7.90 (-6.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.40
    -9.50 (-0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    21.58
    -0.31 (-1.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0487
    -0.0069 (-0.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2120
    -0.0950 (-2.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2212
    -0.0141 (-1.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9500
    +2.7100 (+2.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,602.67
    -727.38 (-3.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.90
    +2.96 (+0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,016.25
    -28.73 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,963.00
    -468.20 (-1.77%)
     

Global and China Passenger Car T-Box Market Report, 2022

ReportLinker
·7 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Passenger car T-BOX research: T-Box OEM installation rate will reach 83. 5% in China in 2025. ResearchInChina has published Global and China Passenger Car T-Box Market Report 2022 to summarize and analyze the T-Box installations and installation rates to passenger cars in China and the world, T-Box suppliers, T-Box development trends, and the App remote control function configuration of new models launched by OEMs.

New York, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global and China Passenger Car T-Box Market Report, 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06098034/?utm_source=GNW


Passenger car T-Box is developing towards:
1. T-Box OEM installation rate will reach 83.5% in China in 2025?
2. 5G C-V2X T-Box seizes more and more market shares;
3. Automotive Ethernet is expected to replace CAN bus and FlexRay to become the main connection way of T-Box;
4. The remote vehicle control by mobile Apps becomes ever smarter (AVP, etc.).

T-Box OEM installation rate will register 83.5% in China in 2025

T-Box is mainly used for the communication between vehicle and Internet of Vehicles (IoV) service platform and acts as the core hardware of OEM telematics.

In 2021, 12.94 million passenger cars were installed with T-Box by OEMs in China, a year-on-year increase of 31%; the installation rate hit 60%, up about 10 percentage points from last year. By 2025, over 20 million passenger cars will be equipped with T-Box, and the installation rate will climb to 83.5%, and. T-Box and telematics are growing indispensable to passenger cars.

In 2021, 6.301 million passenger cars of Chinese automakers carried T-Box, a year-on-year spike of 59.9%; 6.634 million passenger cars of joint venture carmakers did so, up 12.9% on a yearly basis. Chinese OEMs make much faster progress in Internet of Vehicles than JV brands.

T-Box installations to passenger cars will keep an uptrend, so will the installation rate, and passenger car Internet of Vehicles will be further popularized, which are contributed by the consumers’ robust demand for intelligent connected vehicles (ICVs), the surge in new energy vehicle (NEV) sales, OEMs’ needs for FOTA as well as regulatory requirements and other factors.

Top 10 OEMs command 64% market shares

Viewed from the market structure, the top 10 T-Box suppliers in China held 64% market shares together in 2021, with LG, Lanyou Technology and Neusoft at the top. Among them, Lanyou Technology, established in 2002 with DFS Industrial Group holding its 80% stake, mainly supplies T-Box products to Nissan and Dongfeng Motor. Lanyou’s T-Box was installed to one million cars in 2021. Also in 2021, Neusoft served 940,000 vehicles, mainly from Geely and Great Wall Motor. Thanks to Great Wall’s high sales, Neusoft witnessed fast-growing T-Box installations in 2021.

5G C-V2X T-Box will see the rising market shares

In 2020, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China (MIIT) granted two 5G T-Box models Network Access License. In 2021, 19 5G T-Box models secured Network Access License, making for 9.3% which jumped 8 percentage points year-on-year. From January to March of 2022, seven 5G T-Box models obtained Network Access License. The number is expected to rise throughout 2022. At present, 4G T-Box still prevails, but it will be gradually replaced by 5G T-Box in the long run.

T-Box vendors are vigorously developing T-Box products that integrate 5G, C-V2X, high-precision positioning and other functional modules to create differentiated advantages. As of March 2022, a total of 25 5G T-Box models had gained Network Access License, including one from Samsung Harman, one from Lear, six from Neusoft, three from Datang Gohigh, two from DIAS, two from Huawei, two from JOYNEXT, two from China Mobile IoT, one from HiRain Technologies, one from Lanyou Technology, one from YF Tech, one from China TSP, one from TAGE, and one from Chelutong Technology (Chengdu) Co., Ltd.

Lanyou Technology mass-produced its 5G C-V2X T-Box in August 2021. Based on 5G, it provides high bandwidth, integrates 5G, C-V2X and centimeter-level positioning, supports 5G only and 5G+V2X dual mode, and enables at least 25 C-V2X application scenarios. Lanyou in harness with Huawei, Qualcomm, MTK, UNISOC and other platforms now boasts 5G T-Box customers such as Dongfeng Voyah, Aeolus, Nissan, and Venucia.

Neusoft’s 5G C-V2X T-Box bolsters 16 application scenarios based on three mainstream platforms and V2X national standards, as well as supports 5G NSA/SA communication, L1+L5 GNSS global positioning, Gigabit Ethernet technology, C-V2X communication, CANFD communication, LIN communication, Bluetooth 5.0+ communication, WiFi 6 communication, RKE, TPMS communication and ETC, etc. In 2021, Neusoft’s 5G (V2X) BOX were massively available onto New Great Wall Haval H6, ZEEKR 001 and other models.

HiRain Technologies leverages the AP+NAD+MCU architecture for its 5G T-Box, provides multi-platform support (like Qualcomm, MTK), and presents various forms such as stand-alone type, smart antenna type, and multiple communication module integration. Functional interfaces cover 5G SA/NSA, C-V2X, CAN/CANFD, Gigabit Ethernet, dual-band GNSS, WiFi6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB, etc., and can also integrate TPMS, ETC, swap control, Bluetooth key (scalable UWB) and the like. For intelligent driving, centimeter-level positioning, parking lot/vehicle AVP, 10 Gigabit Ethernet high-speed channels and other services are available. Mass production for Dongfeng Voyah and other models has been achieved.

Some companies are also developing T-Box products that support 5G C-V2X. For example, the 5G T-Box being developed by Flaircomm Microelectronics will be compatible with mainstream 5G SOC solutions at home and abroad, and support SA/NSA networking technology, 5G V2X technology, centimeter-level positioning, Gigabit Automotive Ethernet and CAN FD bus technology.

Meanwhile, OEMs have begun to mount 5G C-V2X technology on more and more new models. For instance, SAIC Marvel R is equipped with 5G V2X i-BOX, a fusion of 5G, V2X and high-precision positioning; GAC Aion V, outfitted with Huawei MH5000 5G Module, features a 100M transmission channel and enables intelligent driving with C-V2X.

Automotive Ethernet is expected to replace CAN bus and FlexRay to become the main connection method of T-Box

New automotive functions (such as automated parking system, lane departure detection system, blind spot detection and advanced infotainment system) pose higher requirements on new data bus transmission.

With the release of the new Ethernet protocol in 2021, automotive Ethernet is expected to substitute for CAN bus and FlexRay and be the main connection method of T-Box by virtue of its low cost, low power consumption, low electromagnetic radiation, and strong scalability, thus speeding up updates and calibrations of firmware and software remarkably while reducing downtime caused by vehicle system updates. BMW and GM have confirmed that they will replace the CAN bus with 10BASE-T1S in their next-generation cars.

To date, the T-Box products of leading Chinese players (Lanyou Technology, Neusoft, Flaircomm Microelectronics, HiRain Technologies, etc.) have integrated Gigabit Ethernet to efficiently handle a universe of data from intelligent connected vehicle in the future.

The remote vehicle control by mobile Apps grows ever smarter (like AVP)

Automotive T-BOX is mainly used to communicate with background systems and mobile Apps so as to display and control vehicle information on the mobile Apps.

With the addition of technologies such as cloud computing and HD maps, the remote vehicle control functions on mobile Apps are constantly evolving. For example, AVP allows the driver to remotely control parking via mobile Apps in above-ground or basement public parking lots at a certain distance from their cars. WM W6 and GAC Aion V Plus have offered such a feature.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06098034/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Lions feel Jeff Okudah is “all the way locked in”

    The Lions drafted cornerback Jeff Okudah at No. 3 overall back in 2020. But after a disappointing first season ended in injury, Okudah suffered a torn Achilles in Detroit’s Week One loss to San Francisco last season. Okudah returned to the field during the offseason program, with head coach Dan Campbell saying the team wasn’t [more]

  • Politics latest news: Britain can train Ukraine's forces, Boris Johnson says on surprise Kyiv visit

    PM could scrap ethics adviser role Record numbers of children cross Channel Exclusive: Dirty cost of keeping net zero alive EU: Northern Ireland at risk from Britain’s 'unsafe goods' Ukraine war: Putin says Americans think they are 'sent by God to Earth'

  • Elon Musk Is Furious

    Elon Musk is angry. Before getting to the reason for his anger, it should be noted that for more than a decade, from 2003 to almost 2013, the billionaire and Tesla pushed hard for the adoption of electric vehicles despite mockery from rivals and skepticism from financial markets and consumers. Musk and Tesla had, however, found an ear at the White House in the person of Barack Obama, newly elected in 2008.

  • Why Ford Stock Hit the Brakes Today

    Ford Motor (NYSE: F) stock slumped this morning and was down 6.6% as of 10:35 a.m. ET. Interest rates are soaring, gas prices are surging, and Ford just halted deliveries of a popular electric vehicle (EV). To top that, gas prices shot up again today.

  • Tesla price hikes: Here's how much each model costs now

    After a brief pause in the spring, Tesla is back to hiking prices across models.

  • Wallet That Helped Trigger UST Implosion Linked by Analysis Firm to Terra Developer

    The popular decentralized stablecoin lost its dollar peg and fell to pennies in May. A South Korean blockchain analysis firm suggests the death spiral was sparked by transactions from a wallet linked to the lead Terra developer – though any motivation or rationale remains a mystery.

  • Tesla is leaving the market for low-end electric cars to traditional automakers

    Tesla keeps raising the price of its luxury electric cars, while automakers like GM and Nissan steadily cut the prices of their more affordable EVs to appeal to the mass market.

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric-vehicle makers.

  • Apple’s new MacBook Air: Is it worth it?

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley joins the Live show to review Apple’s latest MacBook Air model.

  • Snap will launch ‘Snapchat Plus’ premium tier with more features

    New features could include changing the app icon, labelling a contact ‘#1 BFF’, and access to friends’ location history

  • Apple and Google are ‘not good for users’ and ‘not good for society’ says Protonmail founder

    Protonmail founder Andy Yen says that the power of technology giant is not ‘the reason that Tim [Bernes-Lee] built the web’

  • Verizon Slashes Broadband Prices For Domestic Mobile Users By 38%

    Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) slashed its home broadband price to $25 a month for wireless customers in select areas where its Fios fiber network and wireless internet service are available. Verizon will launch the plan in over 2,700 cities to customers with premium 5G mobile plans to help them beat the inflation. The $25 a month offer does not require a contract or equipment fees. The speeds start at 300 megabits per second for fiber. The previous Fios plan started at $40 a month. Veriz

  • Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro With the Speedy M2 Chip is Now on Sale

    Apple unveiled its next-generation chip -- M2 -- at its annual World Wide Developers Conference keynote on June 7th. The 2022 13-inch MacBook Pro doesn't strike with a brand new look, but rather the classic sleek, rounded MacBook Pro in either Silver or Space Gray with a Retina display, Magic Keyboard, and a Touch Bar.

  • ‘The road to the future': Phoenix City Council passes action plan for more electric vehicles

    Phoenix City Council unanimously passed the Transportation Electrification Plan, aiming to put 280,000 electric vehicles on the road by 2030. At a press conference at Nikola headquarters, Mayor Kate Gallego said: "Electric vehicles matter because they are literally the road to the future."

  • 'Never say never': Boeing open to GE-Safran's new engine concept

    Boeing Co could embrace new engine technology for its next new airplane program, vital to fending off arch-rival Airbus SE in a lucrative slice of the air travel market. The U.S. planemaker has not publicly endorsed the so-called open-rotor or open-fan design - in which the engines blades are exposed - announced last year by CFM International, a transatlantic tie-up between General Electric and Safran. Boeing's vice president of product development, however, cautiously did so on the sidelines of a briefing this week on its flying technology testbed.

  • iPhone battery lawsuit: Can you get compensation from Apple?

    Millions of iPhone users could be eligible for compensation after a legal claim was launched accusing tech giant Apple of secretly slowing the performance of older phones.

  • Preliminary report details final moments before May 26 plane crash in Wauwatosa

    A recent preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board provides specifics about a plane crash that occurred in Wauwatosa on May 26.

  • GM Teases a $200,000 Cadillac Electric Supercar. Just Don’t Call It a Tesla Fighter.

    General Motors teased a new entry in the electric-vehicle wars: A hand-built, ultra-luxury Cadillac that might cost as much as $200,000. “As Cadillac’s future flagship sedan, Celestiq signifies a new, resurgent era for the brand,” said Mark Reuss, president of General Motors (ticker: GM), in a company news release earlier this week. “Each one will be hand-built by an amazing team of craftspeople on our historic Technical Center campus, and today’s investment announcement emphasizes our commitment to delivering a world-class Cadillac with nothing but the best in craftsmanship, design, engineering and technology.”

  • Tesla Has an Inflation Problem. So Do All the Car Makers.

    Tesla shares plunge after the electric-vehicle giant raised prices. All new cars are getting more expensive.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: TSLA Struggles As Hottest EV Stock Races Toward Highs

    BYD stock is racing toward highs as the China EV giant seizes Tesla's sales crown. Now it's going to supply Tesla with batteries.