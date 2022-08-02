U.S. markets open in 3 hours 54 minutes

Global and China Smart Meters Market Report 2022-2027: Growing Number of Households Spurs Demand

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global and China Smart Meters Industry Report, 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

It is expected that the market size will reach 60.55 billion yuan in 2027, and the compound annual growth rate from 2021 to 2027 will reach 8.2%.

In 2021, the scale of China's smart meter market reached 40.47 billion yuan, an increase of 8.0% year on year. With the continuous development of new technologies such as the Internet of Things and big data technology, and the upgrading of smart meters, the market will further develop.

In terms of market segmentation, in 2021, China's smart electric meter shipments reached 242 million, accounting for 61.9% of total smart meter shipments; smart water meter shipments reached 35 million, accounting for 14.3%; smart gas meter shipments reached 48 million, accounting for about 20.0%; shipments of other meters, including heat meters, reached about 9.3 million, accounting for about 3.9%.

In September 2020, China clearly put forward the goal of `peak carbon dioxide emissions` by 2030 and `carbon neutrality` by 2060. In order to achieve this goal, China is striving to build a clean, low-carbon, safe and efficient energy system, improve the level of clean energy use and power system operational efficiency, and the use of smart electric meters will be an important part of it.

In August 2020, the State Grid Corporation of China released the general technical specifications for smart electric meters and smart IOT electric meters. The smart IOT electric meter is a high-configuration version of the meter type, which fully meets the requirements of IR46 standard at the standard adaptability level and completely adopts modular design, divided into metering module, management module, and expansion module, with richer product function design.

It is expected that smart IoT electric meters will gradually become the emerging mainstay of this market in the near future. It is expected that by 2027, China's smart electric meter shipments will reach 189 million, of which 40 million will be IoT smart electric meters.

The leakage rate of China's urban water supply network has long been high. To achieve the goal of water and energy conservation, the notice on strengthening leakage control of public water supply network recently issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development and the National Development and Reform Commission requires that by 2025, the leakage rate of public water supply network in cities nationwide will strive to be controlled within 9%. To achieve this goal, the application and popularization of smart water meters is imperative, and shipments in this market are expected to reach 60.4 million units by 2027.

In recent years, with the rapid development of the national economy, the issue of changing the energy structure and improving atmospheric quality has attracted widespread attention from the government and all sectors of society. Natural gas is becoming increasingly popular as a clean, efficient and inexpensive energy source, and local governments are also increasing the laying of gas pipeline networks at the county level and even in township areas, accelerating the promotion and application of smart gas meters, which are expected to reach 75.7 million units by 2027.

In terms of competition landscape, the smart meter industry is generally less concentrated, and the foreign capital substitution rate is relatively high. Domestic manufacturers have a high degree of fit with downstream municipal utility industry application providers in product design and occupy a high dominant position. The smart electric meter industry is mainly dominated by Sanxing Medical Electric, Holley Meter, and Weston, which takes market share of 4.66%, 3.97% and 3.94% in State Grid tender respectively in 2021. The top ten manufacturers accounts for about 35% of the market.

In the field of smart water meters, Ningbo Water Meter has long occupied the top of this market, with market share reaching 12.1% in 2021; Suntront Technology followed, with a share of about 6.5%; Sanchuan Smart ranked third, with a share of about 6.3%.

In the field of smart gas meters, Goldcard Smart, Zhejiang Viewshine and Hangzhou Innover Technology occupy the top three positions, with their smart gas meter sales reaching 1.9 billion yuan, 1.11 billion yuan and 434 million yuan respectively.

Global and China Smart Meters Industry Report, 2022-2027 highlights the following:

  • Product definition and classification of smart meters, including industry chain, etc.;

  • Global and Chinese market size, demand structure, competitive landscape, etc. of the meter industry;

  • Global and Chinese smart meters market size and segmentation structure, competition pattern, etc.;

  • Global and Chinese smart electric meters, smart water meters, smart gas, smart heat meters and other market segments market size, product structure, demand structure, import and export situation, competition pattern and development trend, etc.;

  • The operation situation, product and business development of 9 foreign and 17 Chinese smart meter manufacturers, etc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Industry Overview
1.1 Definition and Classification
1.2 Characteristics
1.3 Business Model
1.4 Technical Roadmap

2 Instrument & Meter Industry
2.1 Global
2.2 China
2.2.1 Market Size
2.2.2 Market Structure

3 Smart Meter Industry
3.1 Development Environment
3.1.1 Policy Push
3.1.2 Popularization of IoT
3.2 Market Situation
3.2.1 Market Size
3.2.2 Market Structure
3.2.3 Competitive Pattern
3.3 Prospects
3.3.1 The Growing Number of Households Spurs Demand for Smart Meters
3.3.2 IoT Development Helps Smart Meter Industry
3.3.3 Differential Pricing Boosts Smart Meter Industry

4 Smart Electric Meter Industry
4.1 Overview
4.2 Global
4.2.1 Development Environment
4.2.2 Market Size
4.3 China
4.3.1 Development History
4.3.2 Industrial Policy
4.3.3 Market Size
4.3.4 Market Structure
4.3.5 Competitive Landscape
4.3.6 Import & Export
4.3.7 Smart IoT Meter
4.3.8 5G Brings a Broad Development Space
4.4 Smart Electric Meter Market of State Grid
4.4.1 Tender Scale
4.4.2 Tender Structure

5 Smart Water Meter Industry
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 Brief Introduction
5.1.2 Industrial Barriers
5.2 Global
5.2.1 Market Size
5.2.2 Market Pattern
5.3 China
5.3.1 Development Environment
5.3.2 Market Size
5.3.3 Competitive Landscape
5.3.4 Prospects

6 Smart Gas Meter Industry
6.1 Overview
6.2 Global
6.2.1 Market Size
6.2.2 Competition
6.3 China
6.3.1 Industrial Policy
6.3.2 Market Size
6.3.3 Competitive Landscape

7 Heat Meter Industry
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global
7.2.1 Development History
7.2.2 Market Size
7.2.3 Market Structure
7.3 China
7.3.1 Policies
7.3.2 Market Size
7.3.3 Competitive Landscape

8 Foreign Smart Meter Manufacturers
8.1 Itron
8.1.1 Profile
8.1.2 Operation
8.1.3 Smart Meter Business
8.1.4 Itron Metering Systems (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.
8.2 Xylem
8.3 Diehl Metering (Former Hydrometer)
8.4 Landis +Gyr
8.5 Hubbell
8.6 Badger Meters
8.7 Mueller Water Products(MWP)
8.8 Kamstrup
8.9 Danfoss
8.10 Others
8.10.1 Zenner
8.10.2 Elster
8.10.3 Sontex
8.10.4 QUNDIS

9 Key Smart Meter Manufacturers in China
9.1 Ningbo Sanxing Medical Electric Co., Ltd.
9.1.1 Profile
9.1.2 Operation
9.1.3 Smart Meter Business
9.2 Jiangsu Linyang Energy Co., Ltd.
9.3 Wasion Group Holdings Limited
9.4 Hangzhou Sunrise Technology Co., Ltd.
9.5 Hexing Group
9.6 Sanchuan Wisdom Technology Co., Ltd.
9.7 Ningbo Water Meter Co., LTD.
9.8 Shaanxi Aerospace Power Hi-tech Co., Ltd.
9.9 Hangzhou Innover Technology Co., Ltd.
9.10 Goldcard Smart Group Co., Ltd.
9.11 Tangshan Huizhong Instrumentation Co., Ltd.
9.12 Suntront Technology Co., Ltd.
9.13 Integrated Electronic Systems Lab Co., Ltd.
9.14 Weihai Ploumeter Inc.
9.15 Meter Instruments Co., Ltd.
9.16 Beijing Tian Ruixiang Equipment Co., Ltd.
9.17 Zhejiang Viewshine Intelligent Meter Co., Ltd.
9.18 Others
9.18.1 Dynaflox Shanghai Co., Ltd.
9.18.2 Ningbo Shidai Meter Co., Ltd.
9.18.3 Chongqing Wecan Precision Instruments Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5ftdwy

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


