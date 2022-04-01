U.S. markets close in 2 hours 33 minutes

Global and China Synthetic Rubber Markets, 2021-2022 & 2027: Focus on SBR, BR, CR, NBR, EPR, IIR and IR

·6 min read

DUBLIN, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global and China Synthetic Rubber Industry Report, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

Synthetic rubber is a polymer product made of coal, petroleum and natural gas as main raw materials and polymerized with dienes and olefins as monomers, which is typically divided into general synthetic rubber and special synthetic rubber.

The seven categories have been utilized most for industrial purposes, including SBR, BR, CR, NBR, EPR, IIR and IR. Merited by high elasticity, insulation, air tightness, oil resistance, low/high temperature resistance and other properties, synthetic rubbers found wide application in industrial production, agriculture, national defense, transportation and people's daily life.

Impacted by COVID-19, global economies suffer setbacks, so does the market of synthetic rubber whose production and sales registered 14,413 kt and 14,223 kt respectively in 2020, down 4.2% and 6.1% on an annualized basis. As the Pandemic gets eased, global synthetic rubber production and consumption will rebound steadily from 2022 to 2024, and then show fluctuations, with still an anticipated balance between supply and demand. Till 2027, production and consumption of synthetic rubbers will hopefully reach 17,690 kt million tons and 17,630 kt respectively.

Asia is the largest synthetic rubber production and consumption region around the globe, where synthetic rubber production and demand in 2020 were 8.365 million tons and 8.5 million tons separately, holding approximately 58.0% and 60.0% of global production and demand, while synthetic rubber production and demand in Europe were 3,645 kt and 3,160 kt separately as a percentage of about 25.3% and 22.2% of global total respectively. Synthetic rubber production and demand in the Americas were 2,403 kt and 2,420 kt, commanding about 16.7% and 17.0% of global total, respectively.

China is the world's largest producer and consumer of synthetic rubber, with production up 9.7% year on year to 8,117 kt in 2021.

Despite the sizable production at home, Chinese synthetic rubber still cannot meet the market demand, with heavy reliance on imports. In 2020, China imported around 7,114 kt of synthetic rubbers and exported roughly 446 kt, indicating the net import up to 6,668 kt.

The Chinese synthetic rubber market tends to be highly market-oriented and intensely competitive among enterprises. Participants in the industry include both large state-owned enterprises such as Sinopec and CNPC, as well as SMEs like Blue Star New Chemical Material, Tianli High & Newtech, Qixiang Tengda and Zhejiang Longsheng. In 2020, the synthetic rubber output of Sinopec and CNPC reached 1,067 kt and 1,001 kt respectively, with market shares of 14.4% and 13.5% (by production).

Global and Chinese Synthetic Rubber Industry Report, 2021-2027 highlights the following:

  • Global synthetic rubber market supply and demand, product structure, regional structure, development trend, etc

  • China synthetic rubber market supply and demand, import and export, product structure, regional structure, enterprises layout, development trend, etc

  • Supply and demand, import and export, enterprises layout of major market segments of Chinese synthetic rubbers that include BR, SBR, IIR, EPR and NBR

  • Market development of main raw materials for synthetic rubber such as butadiene, styrene and rubber additives in China

  • Global and Chinese market growth of tires (main consumer of synthetic rubber), etc

  • 19 key synthetic rubber companies in China (business, development strategies, etc.)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Synthetic Rubber
1.1 Definition
1.2 Classification
1.3 Industrial Chain

2. Global Synthetic Rubber Industry
2.1 Overview
2.2 Market Supply and Demand
2.3 Regional Structure
2.4 Development Trends

3. China Synthetic Rubber Industry
3.1 Market Supply and Demand
3.1.1 Supply
3.1.2 Demand
3.2 Import and Export
3.2.1 Import
3.2.2 Export
3.3 Product Structure
3.4 Regional Distribution
3.5 Enterprise Layout
3.6 Development Trend

4. Major Synthetic Rubber Market Segments in China
4.1 BR
4.1.1 Market Supply
4.1.2 Import and Export
4.1.3 Market Demand
4.1.4 Competition
4.1.5 Price
4.2 SBR
4.3 EPR
4.4 IIR
4.5 NBR

5. Upstream of Synthetic Rubber in China
5.1 Butadiene
5.1.1 Market Supply
5.1.2 Import and Export
5.1.3 Market Demand
5.1.4 Price
5.1.5 Competition
5.2 Styrene
5.3 Rubber Additives

6. Tire Market
6.1 Global Market
6.2 China Market

7. Major Chinese Synthetic Rubber Manufacturers
7.1 Sinopec
7.1.1 Profile
7.1.2 Business
7.1.3 Synthetic Rubber Business
7.1.4 Yangzi Petrochemical
7.1.5 Yanshan Petrochemical
7.1.6 Qilu Petrochemical
7.1.7 Maoming Petrochemical
7.1.8 Baling Petrochemical
7.1.9 Gaoqiao Petrochemical
7.2 China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)
7.2.1 Profile
7.2.2 Business
7.2.3 Synthetic Rubber Business
7.2.4 Lanzhou Petrochemical
7.2.5 Jilin Petrochemical
7.2.6 Daqing Petrochemical
7.2.7 Dushanzi Petrochemical
7.2.8 Jinzhou Petrochemical
7.2.9 Fushun Petrochemical
7.2.10 Sichuan Petrochemical
7.3 Shandong Yuhuang Chemical
7.3.1 Profile
7.3.2 Synthetic Rubber Business
7.4 TSRC
7.4.1 Profile
7.4.2 Business
7.4.3 Synthetic Rubber Business
7.5 Xinjiang Lande Fine Petrochemical
7.6 NANTEX Industry
7.6.1 Profile
7.6.2 Business
7.7 Other Companies
7.7.1 Shanghai Gaoqiao BASF Dispersions (SGBD)
7.7.2 Shanxi Synthetic Rubber Group
7.7.3 Dow (Zhangjiagang)
7.7.4 Bridgestone (Huizhou) Synthetic Rubber (formerly Bridgestone (Huizhou))
7.7.5 Yibang Rubber
7.7.6 Tianjin Lugang Petroleum Rubber
7.7.7 Fujian Fuxiang Chemical
7.7.8 Zhejiang Cenway New Materials
7.7.9 Chongqing Changshou Chemical
7.7.10 Panjin Heyun New Materials
7.7.11 Fushun YIKESI New Materials
7.7.12 Ningbo Shunze Rubber
7.7.13 Shandong Jusage Technology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4t8hf5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-and-china-synthetic-rubber-markets-2021-2022--2027-focus-on-sbr-br-cr-nbr-epr-iir-and-ir-301515691.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

