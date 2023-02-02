ReportLinker

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

New York, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Chiral Technology Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04368306/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Chiral Technology Market to Reach $9.6 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Chiral Technology estimated at US$7.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Intermediates, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.6% CAGR and reach US$7.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Analytical segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.7% CAGR



The Chiral Technology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 3.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 22 Featured)

- Agilent Technologies, Inc.

- Albemarle Corporation

- BASF SE

- Cambrex Corporation

- Chiral Quest (Suzhou) Co. Ltd.

- Chiral Technologies Inc.

- Daicel Corporation

- Johnson Matthey Fine Chemicals

- Phenomenex Inc.

- Regis Technologies Inc.

- Shimadzu Corporation

- Sigma Aldrich Corp.

- Solvias AG

- Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

- YMC America Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04368306/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Chiral Technology: An Introductory Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Good Tidings for Chiral Technology

Global Market Outlook

Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors

Developing Countries Turbo Charge Future Market Growth

Chiral Intermediates Garner a Larger Pie

Pharmaceuticals: The Largest End-Use Application Domain

Stable Economic Scenario Lends Momentum for Market Growth

Competitive Scenario

American Enterprises Dominate the Market

European Entities Vie to Extend their Share

Asian Players Seek Global Audience

M&A Activity

Chiral Technology - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Albemarle Corporation (USA)

BASF SE (Germany)

Cambrex Corporation (USA)

Chiral Quest (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. (China)

Daicel Corporation (Japan)

Chiral Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Johnson Matthey Fine Chemicals (UK)

Phenomenex, Inc. (USA)

Regis Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)

Sigma Aldrich Corp. (USA)

Solvias AG (Switzerland)

Sterling Pharma Solutions Ltd. (UK)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)

YMC America, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Chiral Technology Plays Pivotal Role in the Pharmaceutical

Industry

Demand for Chiral-based Therapeutic Drugs Augments Growth

Single Enantiomer Drugs Gain Prominence

Increasing Reliance on Generic Approaches

Organizations Extend Approaches

Pharma Companies’ Association with Universities

Uptrend in Healthcare Expenditure Underpins Present & Future

Growth

Chiral Separation Registers Impressive Growth

Soaring Demand for Chiral Separation Columns

Chiral Chromatography Continues to Gain Momentum

Advancements and Challenges Related to Chiral Separation

Chiral Analysis Evoles into a Critical Step for Pharmaceutical

Industry

Biocatalysis Witnesses Increasing Significance in Development

through Production of Novel Compounds

Increasing Significance of Biocatalysis

Predominant Use of Polysaccharides Derivatives as CSPs

Automation: Introduction of Instruments Supporting Chiral

Processes, a Growing Trend

Access to Extensive Range of Enzymes Drive Biocatalyst Use for

API Synthesis

Sustainable Chiral Chemistry

Progress in Molecular Engineering

Availability to Wide Range of Enzymes

Focus on Synthetic Biology

Chemo-Catalysis to Retain Significance

Cascade Organocatalysis

Issues & Challenges

Key Concerns Hindering Growth of Chiral Technology

Limitations of Chiral Separation Methods



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Chiral Technology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Chiral Technology by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Chiral Technology by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other

Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Pharmaceuticals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Pharmaceuticals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Agrochemicals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Agrochemicals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Agrochemicals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Chiral Technology Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Intermediates by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Intermediates by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Intermediates by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Analytical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Analytical by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Analytical by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Chiral Technology Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Chiral

Technology by Type - Intermediates, Analytical and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: USA Historic Review for Chiral Technology by Type -

Intermediates, Analytical and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 22: USA 16-Year Perspective for Chiral Technology by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intermediates,

Analytical and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Chiral

Technology by Application - Pharmaceuticals and Agrochemicals -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA Historic Review for Chiral Technology by

Application - Pharmaceuticals and Agrochemicals Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 25: USA 16-Year Perspective for Chiral Technology by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceuticals and Agrochemicals for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



CANADA

Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Chiral Technology by Type - Intermediates, Analytical and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: Canada Historic Review for Chiral Technology by Type -

Intermediates, Analytical and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Chiral Technology by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intermediates,

Analytical and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Chiral Technology by Application - Pharmaceuticals and

Agrochemicals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Chiral Technology by

Application - Pharmaceuticals and Agrochemicals Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Chiral Technology by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceuticals and Agrochemicals for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



JAPAN

Chiral Technology Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Chiral Technology by Type - Intermediates, Analytical and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Japan Historic Review for Chiral Technology by Type -

Intermediates, Analytical and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Chiral Technology by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intermediates,

Analytical and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Chiral Technology by Application - Pharmaceuticals and

Agrochemicals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Chiral Technology by

Application - Pharmaceuticals and Agrochemicals Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Chiral Technology by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceuticals and Agrochemicals for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



CHINA

Chiral Technology Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Chiral Technology by Type - Intermediates, Analytical and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: China Historic Review for Chiral Technology by Type -

Intermediates, Analytical and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: China 16-Year Perspective for Chiral Technology by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intermediates,

Analytical and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Chiral Technology by Application - Pharmaceuticals and

Agrochemicals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: China Historic Review for Chiral Technology by

Application - Pharmaceuticals and Agrochemicals Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: China 16-Year Perspective for Chiral Technology by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceuticals and Agrochemicals for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



EUROPE

Chiral Technology Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Chiral Technology by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 45: Europe Historic Review for Chiral Technology by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Chiral Technology by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Chiral Technology by Type - Intermediates, Analytical and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Chiral Technology by Type -

Intermediates, Analytical and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Chiral Technology by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intermediates,

Analytical and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Chiral Technology by Application - Pharmaceuticals and

Agrochemicals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Chiral Technology by

Application - Pharmaceuticals and Agrochemicals Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Chiral Technology by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceuticals and Agrochemicals for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



FRANCE

Chiral Technology Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 53: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Chiral Technology by Type - Intermediates, Analytical and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: France Historic Review for Chiral Technology by Type -

Intermediates, Analytical and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: France 16-Year Perspective for Chiral Technology by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intermediates,

Analytical and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Chiral Technology by Application - Pharmaceuticals and

Agrochemicals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: France Historic Review for Chiral Technology by

Application - Pharmaceuticals and Agrochemicals Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: France 16-Year Perspective for Chiral Technology by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceuticals and Agrochemicals for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



GERMANY

Chiral Technology Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 59: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Chiral Technology by Type - Intermediates, Analytical and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Germany Historic Review for Chiral Technology by Type -

Intermediates, Analytical and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Chiral Technology by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intermediates,

Analytical and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Chiral Technology by Application - Pharmaceuticals and

Agrochemicals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Chiral Technology by

Application - Pharmaceuticals and Agrochemicals Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Chiral Technology by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceuticals and Agrochemicals for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



ITALY

Table 65: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Chiral Technology by Type - Intermediates, Analytical and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Italy Historic Review for Chiral Technology by Type -

Intermediates, Analytical and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Chiral Technology by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intermediates,

Analytical and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Chiral Technology by Application - Pharmaceuticals and

Agrochemicals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Chiral Technology by

Application - Pharmaceuticals and Agrochemicals Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Chiral Technology by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceuticals and Agrochemicals for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Chiral Technology Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 71: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Chiral

Technology by Type - Intermediates, Analytical and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: UK Historic Review for Chiral Technology by Type -

Intermediates, Analytical and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: UK 16-Year Perspective for Chiral Technology by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intermediates,

Analytical and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Chiral

Technology by Application - Pharmaceuticals and Agrochemicals -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK Historic Review for Chiral Technology by

Application - Pharmaceuticals and Agrochemicals Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: UK 16-Year Perspective for Chiral Technology by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceuticals and Agrochemicals for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 77: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Chiral Technology by Type - Intermediates, Analytical and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Chiral Technology

by Type - Intermediates, Analytical and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Chiral

Technology by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Intermediates, Analytical and Other Types for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 80: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Chiral Technology by Application - Pharmaceuticals and

Agrochemicals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Chiral Technology

by Application - Pharmaceuticals and Agrochemicals Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Chiral

Technology by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Pharmaceuticals and Agrochemicals for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Chiral Technology Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 83: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Chiral Technology by Type - Intermediates, Analytical and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Chiral Technology by

Type - Intermediates, Analytical and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Chiral

Technology by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Intermediates, Analytical and Other Types for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 86: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Chiral Technology by Application - Pharmaceuticals and

Agrochemicals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Chiral Technology by

Application - Pharmaceuticals and Agrochemicals Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Chiral

Technology by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Pharmaceuticals and Agrochemicals for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



REST OF WORLD

Table 89: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Chiral Technology by Type - Intermediates, Analytical and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of World Historic Review for Chiral Technology

by Type - Intermediates, Analytical and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Chiral

Technology by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Intermediates, Analytical and Other Types for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 92: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Chiral Technology by Application - Pharmaceuticals and

Agrochemicals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of World Historic Review for Chiral Technology

by Application - Pharmaceuticals and Agrochemicals Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Chiral

Technology by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Pharmaceuticals and Agrochemicals for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04368306/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



