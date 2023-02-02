Global Chiral Technology Market to Reach $9.6 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
New York, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Chiral Technology Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04368306/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Chiral Technology Market to Reach $9.6 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Chiral Technology estimated at US$7.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Intermediates, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.6% CAGR and reach US$7.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Analytical segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.7% CAGR
The Chiral Technology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 3.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 22 Featured)
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Albemarle Corporation
- BASF SE
- Cambrex Corporation
- Chiral Quest (Suzhou) Co. Ltd.
- Chiral Technologies Inc.
- Daicel Corporation
- Johnson Matthey Fine Chemicals
- Phenomenex Inc.
- Regis Technologies Inc.
- Shimadzu Corporation
- Sigma Aldrich Corp.
- Solvias AG
- Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.
- YMC America Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04368306/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Chiral Technology: An Introductory Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Good Tidings for Chiral Technology
Global Market Outlook
Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors
Developing Countries Turbo Charge Future Market Growth
Chiral Intermediates Garner a Larger Pie
Pharmaceuticals: The Largest End-Use Application Domain
Stable Economic Scenario Lends Momentum for Market Growth
Competitive Scenario
American Enterprises Dominate the Market
European Entities Vie to Extend their Share
Asian Players Seek Global Audience
M&A Activity
Chiral Technology - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Agilent Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Albemarle Corporation (USA)
BASF SE (Germany)
Cambrex Corporation (USA)
Chiral Quest (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. (China)
Daicel Corporation (Japan)
Chiral Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Johnson Matthey Fine Chemicals (UK)
Phenomenex, Inc. (USA)
Regis Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)
Sigma Aldrich Corp. (USA)
Solvias AG (Switzerland)
Sterling Pharma Solutions Ltd. (UK)
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)
YMC America, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Chiral Technology Plays Pivotal Role in the Pharmaceutical
Industry
Demand for Chiral-based Therapeutic Drugs Augments Growth
Single Enantiomer Drugs Gain Prominence
Increasing Reliance on Generic Approaches
Organizations Extend Approaches
Pharma Companies’ Association with Universities
Uptrend in Healthcare Expenditure Underpins Present & Future
Growth
Chiral Separation Registers Impressive Growth
Soaring Demand for Chiral Separation Columns
Chiral Chromatography Continues to Gain Momentum
Advancements and Challenges Related to Chiral Separation
Chiral Analysis Evoles into a Critical Step for Pharmaceutical
Industry
Biocatalysis Witnesses Increasing Significance in Development
through Production of Novel Compounds
Increasing Significance of Biocatalysis
Predominant Use of Polysaccharides Derivatives as CSPs
Automation: Introduction of Instruments Supporting Chiral
Processes, a Growing Trend
Access to Extensive Range of Enzymes Drive Biocatalyst Use for
API Synthesis
Sustainable Chiral Chemistry
Progress in Molecular Engineering
Availability to Wide Range of Enzymes
Focus on Synthetic Biology
Chemo-Catalysis to Retain Significance
Cascade Organocatalysis
Issues & Challenges
Key Concerns Hindering Growth of Chiral Technology
Limitations of Chiral Separation Methods
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chiral Technology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Chiral Technology by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Chiral Technology by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other
Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Pharmaceuticals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Pharmaceuticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Agrochemicals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Agrochemicals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Agrochemicals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Chiral Technology Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Intermediates by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Intermediates by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Intermediates by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Analytical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Analytical by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Analytical by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Chiral Technology Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Chiral
Technology by Type - Intermediates, Analytical and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: USA Historic Review for Chiral Technology by Type -
Intermediates, Analytical and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 22: USA 16-Year Perspective for Chiral Technology by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intermediates,
Analytical and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Chiral
Technology by Application - Pharmaceuticals and Agrochemicals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA Historic Review for Chiral Technology by
Application - Pharmaceuticals and Agrochemicals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: USA 16-Year Perspective for Chiral Technology by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceuticals and Agrochemicals for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
CANADA
Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chiral Technology by Type - Intermediates, Analytical and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: Canada Historic Review for Chiral Technology by Type -
Intermediates, Analytical and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Chiral Technology by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intermediates,
Analytical and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chiral Technology by Application - Pharmaceuticals and
Agrochemicals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Chiral Technology by
Application - Pharmaceuticals and Agrochemicals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Chiral Technology by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceuticals and Agrochemicals for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
JAPAN
Chiral Technology Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chiral Technology by Type - Intermediates, Analytical and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Japan Historic Review for Chiral Technology by Type -
Intermediates, Analytical and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Chiral Technology by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intermediates,
Analytical and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chiral Technology by Application - Pharmaceuticals and
Agrochemicals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Chiral Technology by
Application - Pharmaceuticals and Agrochemicals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Chiral Technology by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceuticals and Agrochemicals for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
CHINA
Chiral Technology Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chiral Technology by Type - Intermediates, Analytical and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: China Historic Review for Chiral Technology by Type -
Intermediates, Analytical and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: China 16-Year Perspective for Chiral Technology by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intermediates,
Analytical and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chiral Technology by Application - Pharmaceuticals and
Agrochemicals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: China Historic Review for Chiral Technology by
Application - Pharmaceuticals and Agrochemicals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: China 16-Year Perspective for Chiral Technology by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceuticals and Agrochemicals for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
EUROPE
Chiral Technology Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chiral Technology by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 45: Europe Historic Review for Chiral Technology by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Chiral Technology by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chiral Technology by Type - Intermediates, Analytical and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Chiral Technology by Type -
Intermediates, Analytical and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Chiral Technology by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intermediates,
Analytical and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chiral Technology by Application - Pharmaceuticals and
Agrochemicals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Chiral Technology by
Application - Pharmaceuticals and Agrochemicals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Chiral Technology by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceuticals and Agrochemicals for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
FRANCE
Chiral Technology Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 53: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chiral Technology by Type - Intermediates, Analytical and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: France Historic Review for Chiral Technology by Type -
Intermediates, Analytical and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: France 16-Year Perspective for Chiral Technology by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intermediates,
Analytical and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chiral Technology by Application - Pharmaceuticals and
Agrochemicals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: France Historic Review for Chiral Technology by
Application - Pharmaceuticals and Agrochemicals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: France 16-Year Perspective for Chiral Technology by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceuticals and Agrochemicals for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
GERMANY
Chiral Technology Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 59: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chiral Technology by Type - Intermediates, Analytical and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Germany Historic Review for Chiral Technology by Type -
Intermediates, Analytical and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Chiral Technology by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intermediates,
Analytical and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chiral Technology by Application - Pharmaceuticals and
Agrochemicals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Chiral Technology by
Application - Pharmaceuticals and Agrochemicals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Chiral Technology by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceuticals and Agrochemicals for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
ITALY
Table 65: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chiral Technology by Type - Intermediates, Analytical and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Italy Historic Review for Chiral Technology by Type -
Intermediates, Analytical and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Chiral Technology by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intermediates,
Analytical and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chiral Technology by Application - Pharmaceuticals and
Agrochemicals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Chiral Technology by
Application - Pharmaceuticals and Agrochemicals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Chiral Technology by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceuticals and Agrochemicals for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Chiral Technology Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 71: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Chiral
Technology by Type - Intermediates, Analytical and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: UK Historic Review for Chiral Technology by Type -
Intermediates, Analytical and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: UK 16-Year Perspective for Chiral Technology by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intermediates,
Analytical and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Chiral
Technology by Application - Pharmaceuticals and Agrochemicals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: UK Historic Review for Chiral Technology by
Application - Pharmaceuticals and Agrochemicals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: UK 16-Year Perspective for Chiral Technology by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceuticals and Agrochemicals for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 77: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Chiral Technology by Type - Intermediates, Analytical and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Chiral Technology
by Type - Intermediates, Analytical and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Chiral
Technology by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Intermediates, Analytical and Other Types for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 80: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Chiral Technology by Application - Pharmaceuticals and
Agrochemicals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Chiral Technology
by Application - Pharmaceuticals and Agrochemicals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Chiral
Technology by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Pharmaceuticals and Agrochemicals for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Chiral Technology Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 83: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Chiral Technology by Type - Intermediates, Analytical and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Chiral Technology by
Type - Intermediates, Analytical and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Chiral
Technology by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Intermediates, Analytical and Other Types for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Chiral Technology by Application - Pharmaceuticals and
Agrochemicals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Chiral Technology by
Application - Pharmaceuticals and Agrochemicals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Chiral
Technology by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Pharmaceuticals and Agrochemicals for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 89: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Chiral Technology by Type - Intermediates, Analytical and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Rest of World Historic Review for Chiral Technology
by Type - Intermediates, Analytical and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Chiral
Technology by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Intermediates, Analytical and Other Types for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 92: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Chiral Technology by Application - Pharmaceuticals and
Agrochemicals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of World Historic Review for Chiral Technology
by Application - Pharmaceuticals and Agrochemicals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Chiral
Technology by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Pharmaceuticals and Agrochemicals for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04368306/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001