U.S. markets open in 3 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,596.00
    -29.25 (-0.81%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,047.00
    -213.00 (-0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,898.25
    -86.25 (-0.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,682.50
    -14.20 (-0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.83
    -2.30 (-2.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,672.30
    -2.90 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    19.40
    -0.22 (-1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9713
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8880
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.50
    +2.14 (+6.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1058
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.7000
    +0.0090 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,087.32
    -178.78 (-0.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    433.20
    -10.93 (-2.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,879.49
    -79.82 (-1.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,401.25
    -714.86 (-2.64%)
     

Global Chlorine Dioxide Market Report to 2027 - Featuring Accepta, AquaPulse Systems and CDG Environmental Among Others

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Chlorine Dioxide Market

Global Chlorine Dioxide Market
Global Chlorine Dioxide Market

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chlorine Dioxide Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global chlorine dioxide market size reached US$ 945.7 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1,265.9 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.98% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Chlorine dioxide (CIO2) is a volatile chemical compound that consists of one chlorine atom and two oxygen atoms. It is a yellowish-brown gas with an unpleasant odor at room temperature that dissolves in water. It is usually produced from sodium chlorite and sodium chlorate and is commonly used as an antimicrobial agent in poultry processing, disinfecting drinking water and washing vegetables and fruits.

It is also utilized as a selective oxidizer and is used as an alternative to chlorine in water treatment solutions. Chlorine dioxide is effective over a broad pH range, neutralizes phenols and their derivatives and is less corrosive. As a result, it is extensively used in industrial water treatment, medical, pulp and paper processing, oil and gas, food and beverage applications.

Chlorine Dioxide Market Trends:

Rapid industrialization across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Chlorine dioxide is widely used for treating wastewater and removing the turbidity from water as it is a powerful disinfectant for bacteria and viruses. Additionally, the widespread product utilization in the pulp and paper industry is favoring the market growth. Chlorine dioxide is widely used as a bleaching agent to produce paper with high brightness.

Moreover, the increasing utilization of biocide technology is providing a thrust to the market growth. The technology is based on chlorine dioxide to treat industrial cooling water systems and provide safety interlocks, real-time monitoring and enhanced cost-effectiveness. Other factors, including the rising product demand in the food and beverage industry to control pathogenic and spoilage microorganisms, along with the extensive product utilization to sterilize medical and laboratory equipment, is anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Accepta LLC, AquaPulse Systems, CDG Environmental LLC, Ecolab Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Grundfos Pumps Corporation, Iotronic Elektrogeratebau GmbH, ProMinent GmbH, Sabre Technologies LLC, Tecme Srl and Vasu Chemicals LLP.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global chlorine dioxide market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global chlorine dioxide market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the method?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global chlorine dioxide market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Chlorine Dioxide Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Liquid Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Solid Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Method
7.1 Electrolytic Method
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Chemical Method
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Industrial Water Treatment
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Pulp and Paper Processing
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Oil and Gas
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Medical
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Food and Beverages
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 Others
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Accepta LLC
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2 AquaPulse Systems
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3 CDG Environmental LLC
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 Ecolab Inc.
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4.3 Financials
14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.5 Evoqua Water Technologies LLC
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 Grundfos Pumps Corporation
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.7 Iotronic Elektrogeratebau GmbH
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8 ProMinent GmbH
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9 Sabre Technologies LLC
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10 Tecme Srl
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11 Vasu Chemicals LLP
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7akpiu

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Here’s how you’ll know stock-market lows are finally here, says legendary investor who called ’87 crash

    Billionaire hedge-fund investor Paul Tudor Jones says investors looking to time the bottom in stocks should keep a close eye on short-term Treasury yields.

  • Down More Than 60%: Analysts Say Buy These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound

    After the annus horribilis of 2022, with the final quarter now in play, investors will be hoping a late-year rally will materialize. According to Carson Group's chief market strategist Ryan Detrick, that’s not such a far-fetched idea. "While October has a reputation for crashes, it is really a bear market killer,” Detrick recently wrote. “Of the past 17 bear (or near bear markets), stocks bottomed in October six times. Could it happen again? With sentiment this pessimistic and extremely positive

  • FTSE slumps as fresh Bank of England intervention spooks investors

    The sour mood came as UK unemployment tumbled unexpectedly to its lowest since 1974 as people dropped out of the workforce at a record rate.

  • Why Twilio, Snowflake, and Appian Shares Plunged Today

    Shares of enterprise software companies Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), and Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) fell hard again Monday, down 6.3%, 9.3%, and 6.5%, respectively, as of 3:44 p.m. EDT. In addition, long-term bond yields remained high. On Monday, cloud-based service-center software company Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) plunged over 25%, after CEO Rowan Trollope announced he would be resigning for another role at a pre-IPO tech company.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    In this article, we discuss 5 dividend stocks that are too cheap to ignore. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their returns in the past, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore. As the market plunges to its new lows in 2022, investors are […]

  • Shareholders in Carnival Corporation & (NYSE:CCL) have lost 89%, as stock drops 3.8% this past week

    Some stocks are best avoided. We don't wish catastrophic capital loss on anyone. Anyone who held Carnival Corporation...

  • 5 Chip Stocks for Investors Who Want to Buy the Dip

    A Cowen analyst says chip stocks are near all-time low valuations after their big drops this year. Several offer solid buying opportunities.

  • Why Qualcomm Stock Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) shareholders were nervous today after the U.S. Department of Commerce said on Friday that it would restrict exports of some semiconductors to China. The U.S. government is worried about the Chinese government having access to high-end chips made in America. As a result, the semiconductor stock fell 4.9% as of 2:49 p.m. ET.

  • Global PC Sector Suffers Worst Drop as China Chip Curbs Loom

    (Bloomberg) -- The global PC market saw its steepest decline on record as economic uncertainty and a glut of unsold inventory dented shipments for the fourth quarter in a row.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyCathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losses’ in Automobile DebtThe Most Powerful Buyers in Treasuries Are All Bailing at Once

  • Top Analyst Reports for NVIDIA, Pfizer & Citigroup

    Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and Citigroup Inc. (C).

  • 3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy on OPEC's Latest Move

    Oil prices have bounced around quite a bit this year. Brent oil, the global-pricing benchmark, started 2022 below $80 a barrel before soaring into the $120s following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. With the prospect of higher oil prices, we asked some of our energy contributors what oil stocks they believe are best positioned to capitalize following OPEC's bold move.

  • Tesla reports record output from China, Rivian recalls 12,212 EVs over steering hazards

    Autos correspondent Pras Subramanian outlines Tesla's EV production figures from its factory in China, Rivian's recall, and analyst outlooks on Ford and General Motors amid inflation and supply chain concerns.

  • Cathie Wood Buys Adobe as Stock Tumbles After $20 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood bought another tranche of Adobe Inc. shares as the stock languishes near its mid-September low when it cratered after announcing its biggest ever acquisition.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyCathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losses’ in Automobile DebtThe Most Powerful Buyers in Treasuries Are All Baili

  • Is Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Worth US$6.7 Based On Its Intrinsic Value?

    Does the October share price for Lumen Technologies, Inc. ( NYSE:LUMN ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will...

  • Stocks could fall ‘another easy 20%’ and next drop will be ‘much more painful than the first’, Jamie Dimon says

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon warns investors that stocks could slide much further as the Fed continues hiking interest rates.

  • PayPal backtracks on misinformation policy, stock dips

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock performance for PayPal as well as why the financial tech company is backtracking on its misinformation policy.

  • Cathie Wood just wrote an open letter to the Fed accusing it of stoking ‘deflation’ and looking at the wrong economic indicators

    Cathie Wood’s ARK is sinking. Now she’s calling on the Fed to end the flood caused by its rapid interest rate hikes.

  • Is It Time To Sell Ford Stock, General Motors? Here's What Analysts Say

    Ford stock and General Motors stock both fell Monday morning after analysts cut their price targets and downgraded ratings.

  • Chipmaker Rout Engulfs TSMC, Samsung With $240 Billion Wiped Out

    (Bloomberg) -- Asia’s top chip stocks tumbled Tuesday, ensnared in an escalating US-China tech race that has erased more than $240 billion from the sector’s global market value.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyCathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losses’ in Automobile DebtThe Most Powerful Buyers in Treasuries Are All Bailing at On

  • Why Ford, GM, and Nio Stocks Are Falling Today

    It was yet another difficult day for automotive investors. This morning, share prices of Ford (NYSE: F) and General Motors (NYSE: GM) were sliding after a UBS analyst downgraded the automotive stocks. Nio (NYSE: NIO) investors weren't having much of a better morning either, as the Chinese automaker's stock was falling likely on news that fellow EV maker Rivian issued a significant recall of most of its vehicles.