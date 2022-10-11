Global Chlorine Dioxide Market Report to 2027 - Featuring Accepta, AquaPulse Systems and CDG Environmental Among Others

Company Logo

Global Chlorine Dioxide Market

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chlorine Dioxide Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global chlorine dioxide market size reached US$ 945.7 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1,265.9 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.98% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Chlorine dioxide (CIO2) is a volatile chemical compound that consists of one chlorine atom and two oxygen atoms. It is a yellowish-brown gas with an unpleasant odor at room temperature that dissolves in water. It is usually produced from sodium chlorite and sodium chlorate and is commonly used as an antimicrobial agent in poultry processing, disinfecting drinking water and washing vegetables and fruits.

It is also utilized as a selective oxidizer and is used as an alternative to chlorine in water treatment solutions. Chlorine dioxide is effective over a broad pH range, neutralizes phenols and their derivatives and is less corrosive. As a result, it is extensively used in industrial water treatment, medical, pulp and paper processing, oil and gas, food and beverage applications.



Chlorine Dioxide Market Trends:

Rapid industrialization across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Chlorine dioxide is widely used for treating wastewater and removing the turbidity from water as it is a powerful disinfectant for bacteria and viruses. Additionally, the widespread product utilization in the pulp and paper industry is favoring the market growth. Chlorine dioxide is widely used as a bleaching agent to produce paper with high brightness.

Moreover, the increasing utilization of biocide technology is providing a thrust to the market growth. The technology is based on chlorine dioxide to treat industrial cooling water systems and provide safety interlocks, real-time monitoring and enhanced cost-effectiveness. Other factors, including the rising product demand in the food and beverage industry to control pathogenic and spoilage microorganisms, along with the extensive product utilization to sterilize medical and laboratory equipment, is anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Accepta LLC, AquaPulse Systems, CDG Environmental LLC, Ecolab Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Grundfos Pumps Corporation, Iotronic Elektrogeratebau GmbH, ProMinent GmbH, Sabre Technologies LLC, Tecme Srl and Vasu Chemicals LLP.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global chlorine dioxide market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global chlorine dioxide market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the method?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global chlorine dioxide market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Chlorine Dioxide Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Liquid Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Solid Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Method

7.1 Electrolytic Method

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Chemical Method

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Industrial Water Treatment

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Pulp and Paper Processing

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Oil and Gas

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Medical

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Food and Beverages

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Accepta LLC

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 AquaPulse Systems

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 CDG Environmental LLC

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 Ecolab Inc.

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Grundfos Pumps Corporation

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 Iotronic Elektrogeratebau GmbH

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8 ProMinent GmbH

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 Sabre Technologies LLC

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 Tecme Srl

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11 Vasu Chemicals LLP

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

